My Baked BBQ chicken drumsticks are delightfully crispy on the outside, moist, tender, and juicy on the inside, and so easy to make they almost cook themselves.

Made with your favorite sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, it is the perfect barbecue chicken dish to serve your family or guests any time of the year.

Everyone loves BBQ Chicken Drumsticks, but not everyone likes to grill because it's not always practical. If the weather isn't good or you just don't have time to get out the grill set up.

But not to worry, I've adapted one of my favorite barbecued chicken recipes so you can make crispy, tangy barbecue chicken in your oven in less than an hour. And trust me when I say this simple recipe will become a family favorite!

How to make Baked BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

Ingredients

chicken drumsticks (chicken legs)

barbecue sauce

onion powder

garlic powder

chili powder

smoked paprika (or sweet paprika)

black pepper

salt

Instructions

