Baked BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

Chef Dennis

My Baked BBQ chicken drumsticks are delightfully crispy on the outside, moist, tender, and juicy on the inside, and so easy to make they almost cook themselves.

Made with your favorite sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, it is the perfect barbecue chicken dish to serve your family or guests any time of the year.

Barbecue Chicken DrumsticksPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Everyone loves BBQ Chicken Drumsticks, but not everyone likes to grill because it's not always practical. If the weather isn't good or you just don't have time to get out the grill set up.

How to make Baked BBQ Chicken DrumsticksPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

But not to worry, I've adapted one of my favorite barbecued chicken recipes so you can make crispy, tangy barbecue chicken in your oven in less than an hour. And trust me when I say this simple recipe will become a family favorite!

Baked BBQ Chicken DrumsticksPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

If you're not a fan of BBQ Sauce, try my Best Baked Chicken Legs recipe.

How to make Baked BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

Ingredients to make Baked BBQ Chicken DrumsticksPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Baked BBQ Chicken Drumsticks.

  • chicken drumsticks (chicken legs)
  • barbecue sauce
  • onion powder
  • garlic powder
  • chili powder
  • smoked paprika (or sweet paprika)
  • black pepper
  • salt

Instructions

  • Rinse and pat dry the chicken with paper towels.
  • Place the drumsticks into a large mixing bowl.
  • In a small bowl, add the garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, chili powder, salt, and black pepper. Mix together to blend the seasonings.
  • Using your hands (please make sure they're clean), rub the seasoning generously all over the chicken.
  • Place the seasoned drumsticks in the refrigerator for 30-60 minutes to give the seasonings time to work their magic.
  • Preheat your oven to 400°F
  • Line your baking sheet with foil.
  • If you have a wire rack that fits on the baking sheet, it's the preferable baking method; if not, placing the chicken directly on the foil will work fine.
  • Place the chicken drumsticks on the wire rack leaving a little room between each drumstick.
  • *let the chicken sit out for 10-15 minutes to come to room temperature before baking.
  • Place the baking sheet on the center rack of your preheated oven for 35 minutes.
  • Reduce the oven heat to 350 degrees F.
  • Remove the baking sheet from the oven and brush the chicken legs with barbecue sauce.
  • Return the drumsticks to the oven and bake for an additional 7-10 minutes, then remove the baking sheet from the oven.
  • Turn the chicken legs over and brush them with BBQ sauce. Return to the oven and continue baking for another 7-10 minutes.
  • Serve immediately and enjoy!

