Cannoli Pound Cake

Chef Dennis

Perfect for the Fall and Winter Holidays but delicious any time of the year Mama Jeanette’s Famous Italian Cannoli Pound Cake with a white chocolate ganache will soon become a family favorite!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whMDl_0kME3bW600
Cannoli Pound CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Mama Jeanette’s delicious cake has long been a family tradition in our home, and it seems to be showing up more and more throughout the year, just because it's so darn good!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AyCYF_0kME3bW600
How to make Cannoli Pound CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley
Follow my easy step-by-step instructions for this delicious pound cake.

This cake comes together pretty quickly and has such a delicious blend of flavors your house will smell amazing as it bakes in your oven. Just make sure to keep the coffee ready as your neighbors come over to see what you’re baking!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhJez_0kME3bW600
Cannoli Pound CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley
Mama Jeanette’s Cannoli Pound Cake was OMG delicious! Everyone that tasted it took home a copy of the recipe to make for their families’ holiday party.

How to make an Italian Cannoli Pound Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13k2HM_0kME3bW600
Ingredients to make Cannoli Pound CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Italian Cannoli Pound Cake.

Cake

  • butter and sugar to coat loaf pan (flour and butter or pan spray can be substituted)
  • granulated sugar
  • finely grated orange zest
  • finely grated lime zest
  • vegetable oil
  • vanilla
  • whole-milk ricotta cheese
  • large eggs
  • salt
  • ground cinnamon
  • baking powder
  • all-purpose flour
  • chocolate chips
  • white chocolate chips
  • cinnamon chips

White Chocolate Ganache

  • white chocolate chips or chopped white chocolate
  • heavy cream

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes

  • Preheat oven to 350°F
  • Prep a Standard loaf pan, coating it with butter and sugar.
  • In the bowl of your mixer, add the sugar, orange, and lime zest. With your mixer on low, allow the zest to mix into the sugar blending the oils from the zest into the sugar for 2 minutes.
  • In a small bowl, blend together oil, vanilla, and eggs. Add in ricotta cheese and whisk until well blended, then slowly add sugar to the mixture.
  • In another bowl, mix flour, sea salt, baking powder, and cinnamon. Slowly add flour to the ricotta mixture, and mix just until blended.
  • Add in chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, and cinnamon chips; only mix enough to combine the ingredients.
  • Pour mixture into prepared loaf pan and bake oven for 55 to 65 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
  • Allow the cake to cool on a wire rack in the pan for 15 minutes, then turn the cake out of the pan and onto the rack to finish cooling.

White Chocolate Ganache

  • Place the white chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl.
  • In a separate, microwave-safe container, microwave the heavy cream for 20-30 seconds.
  • Pour the cream over the white chocolate, making sure that most of the white chocolate is covered. Let stand for 5 minutes. Then, stir in a gentle, circular motion until the white chocolate has melted completely and the mixture is smooth
  • If necessary, the mixture can be microwaved for a few seconds more.

Assembly

  • pour the white chocolate ganache over the cooled pound cake

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cannoli# pound cake# italian pound cake# dessert# cake

Comments / 7

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
3K followers

More from Chef Dennis

Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.

Read full story
7 comments

Maryland Hot Crab Dip

My creamy, cheesy, hot crab dip is the perfect starter for your next get-together or game-day celebration. You’ll love the sweet lump crabmeat blended with cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and the perfect combination of seasonings.

Read full story
1 comments

Mediterranean Style Tuna Casserole

If you’re looking for a delicious, filling weeknight dinner, my Mediterranean Tuna Casserole is guaranteed to bring smiles to your dinner table! This is comfort food at its best and truly one of my favorite casserole recipes.

Read full story

French Ratatouille Recipe

Traditional French Ratatouille is a bright and delicious stew of summer vegetables. Rich and flavorful with hints of olive oil, onion, garlic, and fresh herbs, quick simmered to allow the fresh vegetable flavors of the eggplant and zucchini to shine through.

Read full story

Lemon Buttermilk Cake

This simple southern Lemon Buttermilk Layer Cake is a classic dessert that is perfect for the spring and summer months. Light and fluffy with a tangy lemon cream cheese frosting, it’s a delightfully refreshing dessert that your friends and family will love!

Read full story
1 comments

Cacio e Pepe Recipe

You’re going to love my Cacio e Pepe Recipe! It only takes five ingredients to make this deliciously cheesy, creamy, classic Italian pasta dish. And the best part is it only takes 10 minutes to prepare, making the perfect simple recipe for a weeknight meal.

Read full story

Caramel Apple Torte

My Caramel Apple Torte is composed of tart-sweet apples coated with a dark caramel sauce layered between a light buttery crust, creating an apple cake that will wow your family and friends. And the dark caramel drizzle makes it even more delicious!

Read full story

Chicken Milanese alla Florentine

My Chicken Milanese alla Florentine takes chicken cutlets to the next level. Imagine a crispy chicken cutlet topped with steamed spinach and sauteed mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese and served with a creamy white sauce…..sigh.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade Artisan Bread Recipe

I’ve been making no-knead homemade artisan bread for the last 15 years, and it’s always been good but never quite what I hoped it would be. It just wasn’t quite right. Of course, it was still delicious and we enjoyed the homemade bread, but it always left me thinking it could be better.

Read full story
8 comments

Tomato Bisque Recipe

One of the great joys in life is a bowl of delicious Tomato Bisque packed with a rich tomato flavor. Now I'm not talking about the canned variety of tomato soup that we all grew up on. I'm talking about a silky-smooth, creamy tomato soup that will have you moaning with every spoonful.

Read full story

Ravioli and Shrimp Scampi

When it came to creating delicious specials for my restaurant menu, my Shrimp Scampi Ravioli was a customer favorite. My job as a chef was to create mouth-watering dishes that were cost-effective, giving my customers a taste of higher-end ingredients without breaking the bank.

Read full story

Oven Cooked Pulled Pork

Roasting pork for that perfect pulled pork we all love isn’t difficult. It takes a little time but very little effort, and the rewards are exceptionally delicious!. No need for a grill or smoker; my oven-cooked pulled pork is flavorful, fork tender, amazingly delicious, and so easy to make it almost cooks itself.

Read full story
2 comments

Chicken Cacciatore Recipe

When it comes to pure comfort food, Chicken Cacciatore is an Italian Classic with a rich and rustic sauce that will have the entire family begging for more. Chicken Cacciatore over pastaPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.

Read full story
1 comments

Baked BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

My Baked BBQ chicken drumsticks are delightfully crispy on the outside, moist, tender, and juicy on the inside, and so easy to make they almost cook themselves. Made with your favorite sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, it is the perfect barbecue chicken dish to serve your family or guests any time of the year.

Read full story
5 comments

Lemon Pound Cake Recipe

When life gives you lemons, you don’t complain. You bake a Lemon Pound Cake! And one of my favorite lemon pound cakes is featured at Starbucks, so I came up with my own version of that delicious lemony moist pound cake to share with you.

Read full story
6 comments

Coq au Vin Recipe

Coq au Vin is a Classic chicken stew, loaded with flavor, this rustic provincial stew. The chicken is marinated and then braised in red wine with mushrooms, bacon, onions and carrots.

Read full story
2 comments

Peanut Butter Pie Recipe

If you love peanut butter and chocolate, my Peanut Butter Pie with a chocolate graham cracker crust and chocolate ganache will make you do a happy dance!. Wouldn’t a slice of this decadent dessert satisfy the sweet tooth of the peanut butter lovers in your house?

Read full story
8 comments

Oysters Rockefeller Recipe

During my career as a restaurant chef, Oysters Rockefeller was one of my most popular appetizers. As with most restaurant-style dishes, Oysters Rockefeller is not difficult to make, and with a little prep, you’ll be amazing your friends with this ah-mazingly delicious dish.

Read full story
3 comments

French Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Have you ever tasted French Chocolate Mousse? I’m talking about real chocolate mousse, not the instant or quick versions that use gelatin or cool whip. It's not difficult to make, and I promise this will be the Best Chocolate Mousse you've ever had!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy