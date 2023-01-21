Perfect for the Fall and Winter Holidays but delicious any time of the year Mama Jeanette’s Famous Italian Cannoli Pound Cake with a white chocolate ganache will soon become a family favorite!

Cannoli Pound Cake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Mama Jeanette’s delicious cake has long been a family tradition in our home, and it seems to be showing up more and more throughout the year, just because it's so darn good!

How to make Cannoli Pound Cake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Follow my easy step-by-step instructions for this delicious pound cake.

This cake comes together pretty quickly and has such a delicious blend of flavors your house will smell amazing as it bakes in your oven. Just make sure to keep the coffee ready as your neighbors come over to see what you’re baking!

Cannoli Pound Cake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Mama Jeanette’s Cannoli Pound Cake was OMG delicious! Everyone that tasted it took home a copy of the recipe to make for their families’ holiday party.

How to make an Italian Cannoli Pound Cake

Ingredients to make Cannoli Pound Cake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Italian Cannoli Pound Cake.

Cake

butter and sugar to coat loaf pan (flour and butter or pan spray can be substituted)

granulated sugar

finely grated orange zest

finely grated lime zest

vegetable oil

vanilla

whole-milk ricotta cheese

large eggs

salt

ground cinnamon

baking powder

all-purpose flour

chocolate chips

white chocolate chips

cinnamon chips

White Chocolate Ganache

white chocolate chips or chopped white chocolate

heavy cream

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F

Prep a Standard loaf pan, coating it with butter and sugar.

In the bowl of your mixer, add the sugar, orange, and lime zest. With your mixer on low, allow the zest to mix into the sugar blending the oils from the zest into the sugar for 2 minutes.

In a small bowl, blend together oil, vanilla, and eggs. Add in ricotta cheese and whisk until well blended, then slowly add sugar to the mixture.

In another bowl, mix flour, sea salt, baking powder, and cinnamon. Slowly add flour to the ricotta mixture, and mix just until blended.

Add in chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, and cinnamon chips; only mix enough to combine the ingredients.

Pour mixture into prepared loaf pan and bake oven for 55 to 65 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool on a wire rack in the pan for 15 minutes, then turn the cake out of the pan and onto the rack to finish cooling.

White Chocolate Ganache

Place the white chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl.

In a separate, microwave-safe container, microwave the heavy cream for 20-30 seconds.

Pour the cream over the white chocolate, making sure that most of the white chocolate is covered. Let stand for 5 minutes. Then, stir in a gentle, circular motion until the white chocolate has melted completely and the mixture is smooth

If necessary, the mixture can be microwaved for a few seconds more.

Assembly