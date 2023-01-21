Lemon Pound Cake Recipe

When life gives you lemons, you don’t complain. You bake a Lemon Pound Cake! And one of my favorite lemon pound cakes is featured at Starbucks, so I came up with my own version of that delicious lemony moist pound cake to share with you.

But I have to warn you; you may be tempted to eat this whole pound cake yourself. It’s that good!

For most of my life, I wasn't a fan of pound cakes. They were too dense or too dry and lacked flavor. This pound cake definitely changed my mind. It was delicious and moist and so very flavorful!

Can you freeze a lemon pound cake?

This cake freezes well; just wait until it defrosts to add the glaze. Double the recipe and freeze one of the cakes for a later date.

What size pan do you use for a pound cake?

A standard 9×5 loaf cake pan that traditionally makes a one-pound cake is best for this recipe. Using a smaller pan will cause issues with the cake being done before over-browning.

You can double the recipe and make it in a bundt pan or 2 layer cakes.

How to make Lemon Pound Cake

Ingredients

Pound Cake

fresh lemon juice

cake flour

baking soda

salt

unsalted butte

superfine sugar

eggs

Greek yogurt

lemon zest

salted pistachios or unsalted your choice

Lemon-Lime Glaze

confectioners' sugar

fresh lemon juice

fresh lime juice

zest from one lemon and one lime

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and butter and flour one standard-size loaf pan

Lemon Pound Cake

Using a zester or grater, carefully remove the zest of two lemons, being careful not to get into the white part of the skin.

Juice the lemons, remove the seeds and set aside.

In the bowl of a food processor, add the sugar and lemon zest and pulse until well blended (5 or 6 times). You can do this by hand if you like.

Allow this to set for 5 minutes to build the aromatics.

Sift together the flour, salt, and baking soda and set aside

beat the butter in the bowl of your electric mixer for two minutes on medium to high speed (scrape down the bowl as needed)

Add half the sugar mixture and whip for an additional minute, then add the remainder and continue to whip the butter /sugar mixture for four more minutes, scraping down the bowl and blade as needed.

Remove the eggs from the water, dry them off and add the eggs one at a time, beating for about 30 seconds in between each addition.

On a very low speed, add in the flour mixture, and mix until just blended.

Add in the Greek Yogurt and lemon juice, mixing just enough to incorporate them.

Pour batter into the prepared pan, and top with the pistachios

Place the cake on the center rack of your oven and bake for 55-60 minutes. (start checking your cake at around 50 minutes. It should be browned on top, and a tester stuck in the middle should come out clean when the cake is done)

Allow cake to cool on a wire rack for 15-20 minutes, then remove from pan.

Lemon-lime glaze