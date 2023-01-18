Winter Wonderland White Cake Recipe

Chef Dennis

My Winter Wonderland White Cake is perfect for the upcoming holiday season no matter how you celebrate it.

Winter Wonderland White CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

This delicious moist white cake can be decorated for the season, birthdays or any holiday. Think of it as a blank canvas and have fun making this cake to fit your celebration or simply to treat your family to a special dessert.

How to make Winter Wonderland White CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Follow my easy step-by-step instructions to make this Classic White Cake.

Winter Wonderland White CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

RECIPE FAQ’S

What makes a white cake white?

A white cake uses egg whites instead of the whole egg. Some bakers will use half shortening and half butter to get a whiter color to the cake layer.

Is white cake the same as vanilla cake?

White and vanilla cakes are created from the same ingredients. The only difference is a yellow cake will use a whole egg. The yolk of the egg gives the cake a yellow color.

Do I have to only use egg whites for this cake?

No, you don’t, if you don’t mind a yellow cake. If you do use the whole egg, reduce the number of eggs used to 4.

Can I add other ingredients to the white cake?

Yes, you can. Try adding chocolate chips to the cake or sprinkles to make a funfetti cake.

Slice of Winter Wonderland White CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

How to make Winter Wonderland White Cake

Ingredients to make Winter Wonderland White CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Winter Wonderland White Cake.

White Cake:

  • large egg whites at room temperature
  • whole milk divided at room temperature
  • teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • cups of cake flour sifted, then spooned & leveled
  • cups sugar
  • baking powder
  • salt
  • unsalted butter at room temperature and cubed

Vanilla Frosting

  • unsalted butter softened but cool
  • powdered sugar sifted
  • milk
  • pure vanilla extract
  • salt

Assembly

  • winter sprinkles of your choice for decoration optional

Instructions

White Cake

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease two round 8-inch cake pans. Place round pieces of parchment paper in the bottom of each cake pan and grease the parchment paper. Flour the bottom and sides of the cake pans by tapping a spoonful of flour around to coat. Discard any remaining flour.
  • In a measuring cup, whisk together the egg whites, ¼ cup of milk, and vanilla. Set aside.
  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the dry ingredients on low speed for 30 seconds.
  • Add in the butter and the remaining ½ cup of milk. Mix on low speed just until moistened. Increase the speed to medium and mix for 1 ½ minutes.
  • Scrape down the sides of the bowl. With the mixer on medium speed, add the egg mixture in 3 batches, beating for 20 seconds after each addition.
  • Divide the batter evenly into the cake pans using an offset spatula to level the batter. You can weigh the cake pans on a kitchen scale to ensure even layers.
  • Bake for 20-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Be very careful not to overbake! Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Loosen the sides of the cakes with a small knife or spatula and invert the cakes onto greased wire racks. Gently re-flip the cakes so that the top of the cakes are facing up. Let the cakes cool completely.

Vanilla Frosting

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the butter on medium speed until pale and creamy, about 8 minutes.
  • With the mixer on low, add in the remaining ingredients and mix for 1 minute. Increase the speed to medium and whip until the frosting is very light and fluffy, about 6 minutes.

Assembly

  • Place the bottom cake layer bottom/flat side down on a cake stand (or any dish that you will be serving it on).
  • Place about 1 cup of frosting on the top and spread it evenly with an offset spatula.
  • Gently place the 2nd cake layer top/rounded side down on top.
  • Place a small amount of frosting on top of the cake and create a crumb coat by spreading the frosting thinly over the top and sides with a small offset spatula. Place in the refrigerator and chill for about 30 minutes.
  • Remove the cake from the refrigerator. Place the remaining frosting on top of the cake and spread it evenly over the top and sides. You can make the frosting textured to look like freshly fallen snow, as I did, or make it smooth.
  • Decorate the cake with winter-style sprinkles of your choice

