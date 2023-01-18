Pork Osso Bucco Recipe

When it comes to comfort food, Pork Osso Bucco is at the top of my list. This amazingly delicious, tender, soul-warming dish is perfect for the colder months but can be enjoyed any time of the year.

If you’ve never heard of Pork Osso Bucco, it’s a dish that originated in the Lombardy Region of Italy in the 19th century.

Originally made with veal shanks, pork has become a popular version of this classic Italian dish.

Follow my easy step-by-step instructions to make this delicious dish.

Wouldn’t you love to sit down to a plateful of my Pork Osso Bucco? I know your family will love how ah-mazingly flavorful this dish is, and you’ll love how easy it is to make!

How to make Pork Osso Bucco

Ingredients

pork shanks

all-purpose flour seasoned with sea salt and black pepper

coarse sea salt to taste

black pepper to taste

extra-virgin olive oil

onion chopped

carrots chopped

celery chopped

garlic minced

crushed red pepper

red wine

crushed tomatoes

tomato paste

chicken stock

Instructions

