Pork Osso Bucco Recipe

When it comes to comfort food, Pork Osso Bucco is at the top of my list. This amazingly delicious, tender, soul-warming dish is perfect for the colder months but can be enjoyed any time of the year.
If you’ve never heard of Pork Osso Bucco, it’s a dish that originated in the Lombardy Region of Italy in the 19th century.
Originally made with veal shanks, pork has become a popular version of this classic Italian dish.
Wouldn’t you love to sit down to a plateful of my Pork Osso Bucco? I know your family will love how ah-mazingly flavorful this dish is, and you’ll love how easy it is to make!
How to make Pork Osso Bucco
Ingredients
- pork shanks
- all-purpose flour seasoned with sea salt and black pepper
- coarse sea salt to taste
- black pepper to taste
- extra-virgin olive oil
- onion chopped
- carrots chopped
- celery chopped
- garlic minced
- crushed red pepper
- red wine
- crushed tomatoes
- tomato paste
- chicken stock
Instructions
- Dredge the pork shanks in flour seasoned with sea salt and black pepper.
- Add vegetable oil to a large dutch oven (6-7 quarts or a large skillet) over medium-high heat. Sear the pork shanks for about 2 minutes on each side.
- Once seared on all sides, remove the pork shanks from the pan and set aside until needed.
- Add the celery, carrots, and onions to the pot. Let the vegetables cook over medium heat for 5-7 minutes or until they have all been lightly cooked.
- After lightly cooking the vegetables, add the red wine to the dutch oven. Turn the heat down and scrape all the bits off the bottom of the pan.
- After deglazing the pan, add the stock, tomatoes, tomato paste, and herbs to the pot.
- Allow the mixture to simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes
- Add the pork shanks back into the pot of tomato sauce. Cover and place into a preheated 325-degree oven and let the pork shanks braise in the sauce for 3 hours.
- After three hours, the pork shanks will be fork-tender and incredibly delicious. As you can see, there is a good amount of fat that has been cooked off.
