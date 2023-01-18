Stuffed Salmon Recipe

When it comes to stuffed salmon, my salmon stuffed with crabmeat, spinach and cream cheese is an over-the-top delicious and restaurant-style dish you can easily make in your home kitchen. Trust me, it takes salmon to a whole new level!
My creamy stuffed salmon is a great way to turn an ordinary night into a special occasion. It’s also the perfect dish for entertaining as it can be made up ahead of time and cooked before your guests arrive.
You may also try stuffing a whole side of salmon and roasting it for a buffet. It will look spectacular! Serve it with a squeeze of lemon juice, lemon wedges, or grated lemon zest, and enjoy.
How to make Stuffed Salmon
Ingredients
Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Stuffed Salmon.
- salmon fillets skin off
- crabmeat
- cream cheese softened - regular not whipped
- large egg
- mayonnaise
- baby spinach
- roasted red peppers diced (or fresh red pepper)
- mozzarella cheese shredded (or your favorite cheese)
- old bay
- sea salt - to taste
- black pepper - to taste
- panko bread crumb
Instructions
Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- cook spinach in a little bit of water till fully cooked; take off the heat and allow to cool
- When the spinach is cool, squeeze out all of the water from the spinach (excess water will make the stuffing loose)
- in a mixing bowl, add in the softened cream cheese, mayonnaise, egg, and old bay seasoning. Whip together until well blended.
- fold in the spinach, roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella, and crab meat (make sure crab meat has been well-drained, squeezing out any excess water). Mix gently, and if the mixture is too loose, you may add a little breadcrumb to tighten it up.
- place salmon on a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper
- portion stuffing out and place on top of salmon fillet, then sprinkle breadcrumbs on top.
- pour a little water on the baking dish to help keep the salmon moist while it's cooking
- cook salmon at 350 degrees for 18-22 minutes. salmon should be done but not overcooked
- serve with your favorite sides
Comments / 1