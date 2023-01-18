Prime Rib Roast also known as a standing rib roast, is a cut of beef most people think is too difficult to cook at home. The truth is cooking Restaurant Quality Prime Rib at home couldn’t be easier with my standing rib roast recipe.

Don’t wait for special occasions to make prime rib; it only takes 5 minutes to prep and 2 hours to cook the Perfect Prime Rib Roast, aka Standing Rib Roast.

If you have time, let the roast sit in the fridge overnight (or up to 3 days if time permits) to let the seasonings work their magic on the prime rib.

Enjoying a delicious prime rib dinner in your own home really makes a night extra special. Serve it up with homemade horseradish sauce , au jus (see the recipe notes for instructions), buttery smashed potatoes , and your favorite green vegetable.

And if you do have leftovers, they make an amazing prime rib sandwich !

How to make Prime Rib Roast

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Prime Rib Roast Recipe.

Prime Rib Bone-in roast

coarse sea salt

cracked black pepper

garlic - minced

Instructions

