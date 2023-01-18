Prime Rib Roast also known as a standing rib roast, is a cut of beef most people think is too difficult to cook at home. The truth is cooking Restaurant Quality Prime Rib at home couldn’t be easier with my standing rib roast recipe.
Don’t wait for special occasions to make prime rib; it only takes 5 minutes to prep and 2 hours to cook the Perfect Prime Rib Roast, aka Standing Rib Roast.
Enjoying a delicious prime rib dinner in your own home really makes a night extra special. Serve it up with homemade horseradish sauce, au jus (see the recipe notes for instructions), buttery smashed potatoes, and your favorite green vegetable.
And if you do have leftovers, they make an amazing prime rib sandwich!
How to make Prime Rib Roast
Ingredients
Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Prime Rib Roast Recipe.
- Prime Rib Bone-in roast
- coarse sea salt
- cracked black pepper
- garlic - minced
Instructions
Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.
- The night before, you cook your Prime Rib, Pat it dry, and rub the meat with salt, pepper, and minced garlic. Place roast in the fridge uncovered. This allows the surface to dry, which helps the roast brown and maintains juiciness.
- Bring Prime Rib to room temperature before roasting (takes 1-2 hours)
- Preheat oven to 475°F
- Place the meat on a roasting pan, fatty side up.
- Roast the meat at 475°F for 25 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 300°F
- Let the prime rib continue to cook for 15 minutes per pound of roast.
- Remove from oven, cover with foil and allow to rest for at least 20 minutes before serving. The meat will continue to cook after taking it out of the oven, and the internal temp will increase by about 10 degrees.
- Serve with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce.
Comments / 10