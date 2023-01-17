Chicago Style Cheesecake Recipe

If you’re a cheesecake lover and you’ve never had a Chicago Style Cheesecake, this is definitely a cheesecake recipe you need to try. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

Chicago Style Cheesecake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

This delicious Chicago Style Cheesecake is made with more cream cheese than its cousin New York Style Cheesecake. The extra cream cheese gives this cheesecake a fluffier, super soft, moist, and creamy filling that will have your tastebuds longing for another forkful of this amazing cheesecake.

Slice of Chicago Style Cheesecake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

My Chicago Cheesecake Recipe produces a cheesecake that is not quite as dense as a New York-Style Cheesecake, which makes it the perfect dessert after any meal.

What is the difference between New York Style Cheesecake and Chicago Style Cheesecake?

New York-style cheesecake is known for its dense, smooth, rich, and creamy texture. This is because the addition of heavy cream or sour cream tempers the cream cheese. Chicago Cheesecake is known for its firm outside and soft and creamy center, which comes from the extra cream cheese that is added to the batter.

Chicago Style Cheesecake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

How to make a Chicago Style Cheesecake

Ingredients to make Chicago Style Cheesecake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Crust

graham cracker crumbs or shortbread crumbs

butter - melted

Cheesecake

cream cheese

granulated sugar

all-purpose flour

eggs

egg yolks

heavy cream

vanilla

lemon zest

Instructions

Crust

Preheat the oven to 475 degrees F

Combine graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, and melted butter in a mixing bowl. Mix well and place in the bottom of a 10 -inch springform pan.

Place the crust in the freezer while you make the cheesecake filling.

Cheesecake