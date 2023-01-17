Chicago Style Cheesecake Recipe

If you’re a cheesecake lover and you’ve never had a Chicago Style Cheesecake, this is definitely a cheesecake recipe you need to try. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
This delicious Chicago Style Cheesecake is made with more cream cheese than its cousin New York Style Cheesecake. The extra cream cheese gives this cheesecake a fluffier, super soft, moist, and creamy filling that will have your tastebuds longing for another forkful of this amazing cheesecake.
My Chicago Cheesecake Recipe produces a cheesecake that is not quite as dense as a New York-Style Cheesecake, which makes it the perfect dessert after any meal.
What is the difference between New York Style Cheesecake and Chicago Style Cheesecake?
New York-style cheesecake is known for its dense, smooth, rich, and creamy texture. This is because the addition of heavy cream or sour cream tempers the cream cheese. Chicago Cheesecake is known for its firm outside and soft and creamy center, which comes from the extra cream cheese that is added to the batter.
How to make a Chicago Style Cheesecake
Ingredients
Crust
- graham cracker crumbs or shortbread crumbs
- butter - melted
Cheesecake
- cream cheese
- granulated sugar
- all-purpose flour
- eggs
- egg yolks
- heavy cream
- vanilla
- lemon zest
Instructions
Crust
- Preheat the oven to 475 degrees F
- Combine graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, and melted butter in a mixing bowl. Mix well and place in the bottom of a 10 -inch springform pan.
- Place the crust in the freezer while you make the cheesecake filling.
Cheesecake
- Place the cream cheese into the bowl of a stand mixer and using the paddle attachment, mix the cream cheese on medium-low speed until softened.
- Scrape down the sides of the bowl and under the paddle often. The process should take 2-3 minutes.
- Add the sugar and flour and continue to mix on low until blended (scraping down the sides as needed).
- Add the eggs one at a time and mix for about 10 seconds or until just combined.
- Add the egg yolks two at a time and mix for about 10 seconds or until just combined.
- Add the heavy cream, vanilla and lemon zest and mix until combined.
- Don't over-mix the batter!
- Remove the crust from the freezer and pour in the cheesecake filling.
- Carefully place the cheesecake into the preheated water bath. Bake the cheesecake for 12 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 350°F.
- Let the cheesecake continue to bake until the top of the cheesecake turns golden. That should be about 50 to 60 minutes.
