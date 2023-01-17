When it comes to pasta with meat sauce, nothing compares to a traditional Italian Bolognese sauce. As with most Italian dishes, there are as many ways to make them as there are Italian grandmothers. But I think this is the best Bolognese Pappardelle Recipe you’ll ever make.

Bolognese Sauce with Pappardelle Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Bolognese sauce is known in Italy as Ragù alla Bolognese or simply Ragù. The meat-based sauce has its humble origins in Bologna, Italy.

How to make Bolognese Sauce Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

My Classical Bolognese sauce embraces the traditions of the recipe with just a few variations, creating the flavor profiles I find more appealing.

While the basic recipe starting with a soffritto (onion, celery and carrots) remains fairly constant, the amount of meat, types of ground meat, amount of tomatoes, and types of herbs used in the sauce. You’ll find this varies from region to region.

But one thing remains constant; it’s delicious! And during my restaurant days, Bolognese Pappardelle was as popular as Veal Parm and Fettucine Alfredo.

Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

How to make Bolognese Sauce

Ingredients to make Bolognese Sauce Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Bolognese Sauce.

Soffritto

olive oil

butter

onion finely chopped

carrots finely chopped

celery finely chopped

garlic chopped

Bolognese

ground chuck 20% fat

sweet Italian sausage

sea salt to taste

black pepper to taste

red pepper flakes to taste

nutmeg - optional

red wine *You can use a dry white wine if you prefer

plum tomatoes (San Marzano variety if possible)

Italian parsley finely chopped

basil finely chopped

milk

Finish Sauce

Romano cheese grated (parmesan can be used as a substitute)

heavy cream (Light cream or half and half can be used as a substitute)

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

Soffritto

Use a food processor to chop the celery, onion, and carrots finely

Melt the butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Then add onion, carrots, and celery, and sauté until the veggies begin to caramelize (about 6 - 8 minutes).

Add the chopped garlic and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.

Remove the cooked vegetables (soffritto) from the pot and save until needed.

Bolognese

Add the olive oil and ground beef to the pot. Season with sea salt and black pepper and cook for about 10 minutes until the meat browns. Don't be tempted to stir and break up the meat continually. Allow it to get brown well, caramelizing some of the natural sugars in the meat.

When the ground beef is fully cooked, break up the meat with a wire whip and remove it from the pan.

Repeat this process with the sausage meat. Add more olive oil if needed.

When cooking is complete, add the cooked beef back into the pot.

Add the red wine to the hot pot. It will deglaze the pan, releasing all the browned bits stuck to the bottom. Scrape the bottom of the pot with a large spoon to help get all the stuck bits loose.

Return the reserved soffritto to the pot, mix well and allow to cook for 5 minutes.

Add the crushed tomatoes, milk, basil and parsley, mixing well. Bring to a boil and then lower the heat to a simmer.

*If you want to add the nutmeg, this is the time to do it. Traditionally nutmeg is added, but it's a flavor I've never enjoyed or included in my Bolognese sauce.

Reduce heat and simmer for 3 to 4 hours.

Finish Sauce