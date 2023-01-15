Best Tiramisu Recipe

Chef Dennis

Up until this week, I always thought the best Tiramisu I ever had was in Rome, at this sweet little restaurant right near the Spanish Steps. But after tasting my own version of this classic dessert, I’ve changed my mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmmEU_0kFYJZkM00
TiramisuPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

I promise this will become the best tiramisu recipe you’ll ever have!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vZV7_0kFYJZkM00
How to make TiramisuPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

My recipe may be a little different than most that claim to be “authentic,” but truth be told, there are as many different Tiramisu recipes as there are Italian grandmothers, each with their own little twist. Some of which aren’t really tiramisu at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWyj6_0kFYJZkM00
TiramisuPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Can I freeze Tiramisu?

Yes, you can freeze tiramisu. Use plastic wrap and place it directly against the surface (without cocoa powder) to prevent skin from forming; cover tightly. Repeat the process with an additional layer of plastic wrap and then cover with tin foil and freeze. To defrost, let it sit at room temperature for 15-20 minutes. After it has defrosted, add a layer of cocoa powder and serve.

Can I make the Tiramisu without alcohol?

Yes, you can. Leaving out the Kahlua is not a deal-breaker; just use more coffee when dipping the ladyfingers.

What can I substitute for mascarpone?

There are two methods that you can use to make a faux mascarpone. You won’t get quite the same flavor, but it will work. Blend 8 ounces softened full-fat cream cheese with ¼ cup heavy cream and 2 tablespoons softened unsalted butter OR – Blend 8 ounces softened cream cheese with ⅛ cup whipping cream and ⅛ cup sour cream.

How to make Tiramisu

I’ve had so many questions about the process of making my Tiramisu that I’ve added step-by-step pictures in my blog post to help you along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b18cg_0kFYJZkM00
Ingredients to make TiramisuPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Tiramisu.

  • egg yolks
  • sugar 
  • mascarpone cheese
  • heavy whipping cream
  • Italian ladyfingers (Savoiardi style)
  • espresso or strong coffee
  • coffee flavored Liqueur (optional)
  • unsweetened cocoa for dusting

Instructions

Sabayon

  • When you are ready to make the sabayon, place about one inch of water in a small pot and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer and place a bowl on top of the small pot, so it's sitting on the pot without touching the water.

Add the egg yolks and sugar to the bowl, whipping to mix the ingredients together. Place the bowl on the small pot of simmering water. Using a whisk to mix, whip the egg/sugar mixture constantly for about 10 minutes. This will cook the eggs. The mixture will increase in volume as it thickens. This is your sabayon. After you have finished whipping the sabayon, remove the bowl from the heat and continue to whip the yolks to help it cool. The mixture should be thick and a lemon-yellow color. Allow to cool briefly before mixing in mascarpone.

  • **If the bowl starts to get too hot, lift it off the pot of water for 15 seconds or so while continuing to whip the mixture. You can do this as often as necessary.
  • * *If you used regular sugar instead of superfine / castor sugar your finished sabayon may be grainy. That's okay it will finish dissolving while your tiramisu is firming up.

Tiramisu Cream

  • Add room-temperature Mascarpone to whipped yolks, and mix until well combined. Don't overmix. This can cause curdling.
  • *Mascarpone only needs to get to set out for 15-20 minutes. Don't let it get warm.
  • In a separate bowl, using an electric mixer, whip cream to stiff peaks.  (hand mixer or stand mixer is fine). This process should be slow, starting. on low, increasing the speed over about ten minutes.
  • **This method is how you keep the whipped cream from breaking. The cream should be ice-cold and as fresh as possible. Look for heavy cream with the longest expiration date.
  • Gently fold the whipped cream in the mascarpone sabayon mixture and refrigerate until you are ready to assemble the tiramisu.

Assembly

  • Mix the cold espresso (or strong coffee) with the coffee liqueur and dip the ladyfingers into the mixture just long enough to get them wet, do not soak them!
  • **If you can't use alcohol, just leave out the liqueur.
  • Arrange the ladyfingers in the bottom of a 9-inch square baking dish (or container similarly sized)
  • Spoon half the mascarpone cream filling over the ladyfingers.
  • Repeat the process with another layer of ladyfingers 
  • Add another layer of tiramisu cream
  • Refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Overnight is best.
  • Dust with cocoa before serving

