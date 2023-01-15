Have you ever had Guinness Beef Stew? My Guinness Beef Stew recipe is full of tender beef, hearty root vegetables, and a rich tomato broth with a deep savory flavor.

Without a doubt, this Guinness Stew will be one of the best stew recipes you’ve ever tasted. Don’t wait until St. Patrick’s Day to make this hearty stew. It’s the perfect meal for any time of year.

A few years ago, I visited Killarney, Ireland, and was amazed at how good the food was. I wasn’t expecting the cuisine to be very exciting or that delicious.

I was fortunate enough to learn how to make this Irish beef stew while I was in Killarney and this is the recipe I was taught (with a few minor variations). I hope you enjoy it as much as we did!

How to make Guinness Beef Stew

Ingredients

olive oil

beef chuck cut into 1½ – 2 inch cubes

garlic minced

pearl onions or any onion roughly chopped

mushrooms - thick slice

bacon sliced into small strips

carrots peeled and cut into chunks

celery rough cut

all-purpose flour

Guinness Beer

tomato paste

beef broth

baby potatoes cut in half. (can sub any type of potato)

fresh thyme

sea salt (to taste)

black pepper (to taste)

Instructions

