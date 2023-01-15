Have you ever had Guinness Beef Stew? My Guinness Beef Stew recipe is full of tender beef, hearty root vegetables, and a rich tomato broth with a deep savory flavor.
Without a doubt, this Guinness Stew will be one of the best stew recipes you’ve ever tasted. Don’t wait until St. Patrick’s Day to make this hearty stew. It’s the perfect meal for any time of year.
A few years ago, I visited Killarney, Ireland, and was amazed at how good the food was. I wasn’t expecting the cuisine to be very exciting or that delicious.
I was fortunate enough to learn how to make this Irish beef stew while I was in Killarney and this is the recipe I was taught (with a few minor variations). I hope you enjoy it as much as we did!
How to make Guinness Beef Stew
Ingredients
- olive oil
- beef chuck cut into 1½ – 2 inch cubes
- garlic minced
- pearl onions or any onion roughly chopped
- mushrooms - thick slice
- bacon sliced into small strips
- carrots peeled and cut into chunks
- celery rough cut
- all-purpose flour
- Guinness Beer
- tomato paste
- beef broth
- baby potatoes cut in half. (can sub any type of potato)
- fresh thyme
- sea salt (to taste)
- black pepper (to taste)
Instructions
- Cut the beef into 1 ½ -2" chunks. Pat dry, then sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Heat oil in a heavy-based wide pot or dutch oven over high heat
- Add beef and brown the pieces well on all sides. Remove and place on a plate until needed.
- Lower the heat to medium. If needed, add additional oil.
- Add garlic, onions, and mushrooms, and cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Add Bacon and continue to cook until the bacon is browned (about 5 minutes)
- Add carrots and celery and continue to cook for 3-5 minutes.
- Add flour to the pan and mix in well. Allow the mixture to cook for 2-3 minutes to get the raw taste out of the flour.
- Add Guinness to deglaze the pan and get all the bits off the pan into the sauce. Then add the beef stock and tomato paste. Mix well.
- Add the browned beef into the pot (including any juices) along with the potatoes and thyme.
- Cover and lower the heat, so it is bubbling gently. Let the stew cook covered for 2 hours. At this point, the beef should be pretty tender. Remove the lid and let the stew continue to simmer for an additional 1-2 hours. The sauce will have reduced and be amazingly flavorful.
- Skim off any fat that may be on the surface of the stew. Adjust seasonings to taste with sea salt and pepper. Remove thyme and serve.
