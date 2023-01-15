Guinness Beef Stew Recipe

Chef Dennis

Have you ever had Guinness Beef Stew? My Guinness Beef Stew recipe is full of tender beef, hearty root vegetables, and a rich tomato broth with a deep savory flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJggk_0kFTJTRn00
Guinness Beef StewPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Without a doubt, this Guinness Stew will be one of the best stew recipes you’ve ever tasted. Don’t wait until St. Patrick’s Day to make this hearty stew. It’s the perfect meal for any time of year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGNby_0kFTJTRn00
Guinness Beef StewPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

A few years ago, I visited Killarney, Ireland, and was amazed at how good the food was. I wasn’t expecting the cuisine to be very exciting or that delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhIV8_0kFTJTRn00
How to make Guinness Beef StewPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

I was fortunate enough to learn how to make this Irish beef stew while I was in Killarney and this is the recipe I was taught (with a few minor variations). I hope you enjoy it as much as we did!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6sZ5_0kFTJTRn00
Guinness Beef StewPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

How to make Guinness Beef Stew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjaEf_0kFTJTRn00
Ingredients to make Guinness Beef StewPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Guinness Beef Stew.

  •  olive oil 
  • beef chuck cut into 1½ – 2 inch cubes
  • garlic minced
  • pearl onions or any onion roughly chopped
  • mushrooms - thick slice
  • bacon sliced into small strips
  • carrots peeled and cut into chunks
  • celery rough cut
  • all-purpose flour
  • Guinness Beer
  • tomato paste
  • beef broth
  • baby potatoes cut in half. (can sub any type of potato)
  • fresh thyme
  • sea salt (to taste)
  • black pepper (to taste)

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

  • Cut the beef into 1 ½ -2" chunks. Pat dry, then sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  • Heat oil in a heavy-based wide pot or dutch oven over high heat
  • Add beef and brown the pieces well on all sides. Remove and place on a plate until needed.
  • Lower the heat to medium. If needed, add additional oil.
  • Add garlic, onions, and mushrooms, and cook for 3-4 minutes.
  • Add Bacon and continue to cook until the bacon is browned (about 5 minutes)
  • Add carrots and celery and continue to cook for 3-5 minutes.
  • Add flour to the pan and mix in well. Allow the mixture to cook for 2-3 minutes to get the raw taste out of the flour.
  • Add Guinness to deglaze the pan and get all the bits off the pan into the sauce. Then add the beef stock and tomato paste. Mix well.
  • Add the browned beef into the pot (including any juices) along with the potatoes and thyme.
  • Cover and lower the heat, so it is bubbling gently. Let the stew cook covered for 2 hours. At this point, the beef should be pretty tender. Remove the lid and let the stew continue to simmer for an additional 1-2 hours. The sauce will have reduced and be amazingly flavorful.
  • Skim off any fat that may be on the surface of the stew. Adjust seasonings to taste with sea salt and pepper. Remove thyme and serve.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# guinness beef stew# beef stew# Irish cuisine

Comments / 3

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
1K followers

More from Chef Dennis

Winter Wonderland White Cake Recipe

My Winter Wonderland White Cake is perfect for the upcoming holiday season no matter how you celebrate it. Winter Wonderland White CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley. This delicious moist white cake can be decorated for the season, birthdays or any holiday. Think of it as a blank canvas and have fun making this cake to fit your celebration or simply to treat your family to a special dessert.

Read full story
4 comments

Pork Osso Bucco Recipe

When it comes to comfort food, Pork Osso Bucco is at the top of my list. This amazingly delicious, tender, soul-warming dish is perfect for the colder months but can be enjoyed any time of the year.

Read full story
1 comments

Stuffed Salmon Recipe

When it comes to stuffed salmon, my salmon stuffed with crabmeat, spinach and cream cheese is an over-the-top delicious and restaurant-style dish you can easily make in your home kitchen. Trust me, it takes salmon to a whole new level!

Read full story
1 comments

Prime Rib Roast Recipe

Prime Rib Roast also known as a standing rib roast, is a cut of beef most people think is too difficult to cook at home. The truth is cooking Restaurant Quality Prime Rib at home couldn’t be easier with my standing rib roast recipe.

Read full story
10 comments

Chicago Style Cheesecake Recipe

If you’re a cheesecake lover and you’ve never had a Chicago Style Cheesecake, this is definitely a cheesecake recipe you need to try. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

Read full story

Italian Bolognese Sauce

When it comes to pasta with meat sauce, nothing compares to a traditional Italian Bolognese sauce. As with most Italian dishes, there are as many ways to make them as there are Italian grandmothers. But I think this is the best Bolognese Pappardelle Recipe you’ll ever make.

Read full story

Minestrone Soup Recipe

Classic Minestrone Soup is not only delicious, it warms the soul. My version of this Italian classic is packed with fresh vegetables, cannellini beans, and ditalini pasta in a rich tomato broth.

Read full story
2 comments

Best Tiramisu Recipe

Up until this week, I always thought the best Tiramisu I ever had was in Rome, at this sweet little restaurant right near the Spanish Steps. But after tasting my own version of this classic dessert, I’ve changed my mind.

Read full story

Best Seafood Soup Recipe

Have you ever made seafood soup? If you haven’t, now is the perfect time to give it a try. I always like to remind people that recipes are guidelines. If you don’t have everything on hand or you don’t like an ingredient, replace them.

Read full story

Crab Imperial

This classic presentation of a timeless favorite is so easy to make it almost makes itself. And once you’ve tasted the decadent flavor of my Crab Imperial, it will become one of your all-time favorite recipes.

Read full story
7 comments

Italian Chocolate Torte

If you’re a chocolate lover, my Italian Chocolate Torte is a delicious way to satisfy that craving. Packed with dried fruit and nuts and topped with a rich chocolate ganache, it’s a chocolate lover’s dream that is perfect for the holidays or your next special occasion.

Read full story
3 comments

Best Chicken Parm Recipe

Chicken Parm are two of the most beautiful words ever spoken. Tender, moist chicken breast with a deliciously crispy coating, topped with a rich homemade tomato sauce and ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked to perfection. Can you say OMG delicious?

Read full story
4 comments

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

I love Italian Food, and my Creamy Tuscan Chicken with red bliss potatoes, baby kale, and sundried tomatoes is a delicious restaurant-style dish that is perfect for weeknights or date night.

Read full story
1 comments

Baby Back Ribs

When it comes to Baby Back Ribs, the secret is baking low and slow. This will make the best fall-off-the-bone oven-baked ribs you’ve ever had!. Oven Baked Baby Back RibsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.

Read full story
6 comments

Easy Baked Chicken Legs

My easy-to-make Baked Chicken Legs recipe will change how your family views chicken. These chicken drumsticks are seasoned with simple pantry spices and oven baked to perfection, resulting in crispy, crunchy, and incredibly flavorful chicken drumsticks. I know this is going to be one of your favorite chicken recipes!

Read full story
6 comments

Baked Seafood Casserole

One of my favorite seafood dishes is my Baked Seafood Casserole. Loaded with fresh flounder, shrimp, sea scallops, and crab meat, every bite is full of flavor and seafood!. Perfect for seafood lovers, this easy seafood casserole will soon become one of your favorite recipes! Easy to make and so very delicious, it’s a winning combination.

Read full story
7 comments

Roasted Rack of Pork

When you want to cook up deliciousness in your kitchen for the holidays or a special Sunday Dinner, my Oven Roasted Rack of Pork will definitely be a crowd-pleaser. It’s easy to make and can be in your oven roasting to perfection in less than 10 minutes. It will actually take longer to preheat your oven than it will to prep this lovely pork rib roast.

Read full story

Chicken Chasseur (Hunter's Chicken)

If you’ve never heard of Chicken Chasseur, you’re not in the minority. Often called Hunters Chicken, it’s a delicious alternative to a boring weeknight meal. This classic French country dish will tantalize your taste buds as you amaze your family with your culinary skills. And the best part is just how easy it is to make.

Read full story
7 comments

Chicken Pepperoni

Have you ever heard of Chicken Pepperoni? It’s an incredibly flavorful dish made with boneless chicken breasts, bell peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and of course, pepperoni!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy