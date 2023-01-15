Best Seafood Soup Recipe

Have you ever made seafood soup? If you haven’t, now is the perfect time to give it a try. I always like to remind people that recipes are guidelines. If you don’t have everything on hand or you don’t like an ingredient, replace them.

Seafood Soup Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

It’s really that easy, and if you enjoy eating what you’ve created in your kitchen, you’re going to enjoy spending more time cooking.

How to make Seafood Soup Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

We love seafood at our house, and sometimes we end up with odds and ends from our meals. Some are cooked, and some are raw. The best way to make use of these leftovers and unused portions is to make seafood soup or stew out of them.

Seafood Soup Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

How to make Seafood Soup

Ingredients to make Seafood Soup Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Seafood Soup

fish (assorted)

celery diced

onions diced

carrots diced

potatoes diced

zucchini diced

corn kernels

plum tomatoes or crushed tomatoes

chicken stock

old bay

sea salt

black pepper

fresh thyme

Instructions