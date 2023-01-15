Best Seafood Soup Recipe

Have you ever made seafood soup? If you haven’t, now is the perfect time to give it a try. I always like to remind people that recipes are guidelines. If you don’t have everything on hand or you don’t like an ingredient, replace them.
It’s really that easy, and if you enjoy eating what you’ve created in your kitchen, you’re going to enjoy spending more time cooking.
We love seafood at our house, and sometimes we end up with odds and ends from our meals. Some are cooked, and some are raw. The best way to make use of these leftovers and unused portions is to make seafood soup or stew out of them.
How to make Seafood Soup
Ingredients
- fish (assorted)
- celery diced
- onions diced
- carrots diced
- potatoes diced
- zucchini diced
- corn kernels
- plum tomatoes or crushed tomatoes
- chicken stock
- old bay
- sea salt
- black pepper
- fresh thyme
Instructions
- In a large pot over medium-high heat, add the olive oil, celery, onions and carrots. Saute for 3-4 minutes, then add the rest of the vegetables except for the tomatoes. Continue to cook the veggies over medium heat for 5 - 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and let the veggies cook for 10-15 more.
- After the vegetables have cooked, add the stock, tomatoes and seasonings to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let the soup simmer for 30 minutes.
- Add the seafood to the pot and continue to simmer for 30 minutes to an hour. Re-season to taste with sea salt and black pepper if needed.
