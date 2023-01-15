This classic presentation of a timeless favorite is so easy to make it almost makes itself. And once you’ve tasted the decadent flavor of my Crab Imperial, it will become one of your all-time favorite recipes.
You don’t see Crab Imperial on the menu very often anymore, and it’s a shame. Besides being a classic restaurant dish, it’s a delicious way to serve lump crabmeat. And this is the same stuffing I use for my Stuffed Flounder.
Other than simply sauteing crabmeat in butter, there is no better way to serve Jumbo Lump crabmeat than a golden brown baked crab imperial. Serve it with your favorite sauteed greens and roasted potatoes for a delicious restaurant-style dinner.
What is Crab Imperial?
Crab Imperial is a dish made up of crab meat mixed with an imperial sauce and then baked to golden perfection.
You might call it Virginia Crab Imperial, Maryland Style, or Jersey Shore style, but no matter who claims this Eastern Shore Classic, you’re sure to call it delicious.
How to make Crab Imperial
Ingredients
Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Maryland Style Crab Imperial.
- jumbo lump crabmeat or lump
- Hellman’s Mayonnaise
- sugar - optional
- Old Bay
- Italian parsley - finely chopped
- 1 large egg lightly beaten (for a richer version use two egg yolks)
- lemon juice
- old bay sprinkle on top of the finished crab imperial before baking
Instructions
Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.
- Mix mayonnaise, egg, sugar, old bay, lemon juice and parsley together and blend well; this is your imperial sauce.
- Gently fold crabmeat into the imperial sauce, being careful not to break up crab meat.
- place portions in the baking dish of your choice, using ramekins or small casserole dishes
- Sprinkle tops of crab imperial with old bay or paprika.
- Bake in a 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes (the top will turn golden brown) or until a thermometer gets an internal reading of 165 degrees.
- Allow to cool just a few minutes before serving, and it will set and be more flavorful as it cools slightly.
Comments / 7