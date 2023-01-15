If you’re a chocolate lover, my Italian Chocolate Torte is a delicious way to satisfy that craving. Packed with dried fruit and nuts and topped with a rich chocolate ganache, it’s a chocolate lover’s dream that is perfect for the holidays or your next special occasion.

When it comes to anything, food-related Italians have created some of my all-time favorite desserts. And this Chocolate Torte (aka Torta Ricca con Frutta Secca e Disidratata) has been a favorite since I first discovered it on a trip to Florence twenty-some years ago.

Follow my step-by-step instructions to make this delicious chocolate torte.

The ganache topping adds another layer of chocolaty deliciousness that takes this decadent dessert to another level. Top it with fresh whip cream

How to make an Italian Chocolate Torte

Ingredients

Chocolate Torte

mixed nuts - I used pecans, cashews, pistachio

bittersweet chocolate 65% cocoa or better. – chopped

unsalted butter softened

light brown sugar

plain Greek yogurt

mascarpone

whole wheat flour

large eggs

unsweetened cocoa

rum

dried cranberries (craisins)

dried pineapple cut into small pieces

candied ginger cut it small pieces

sea salt

Chocolate Topping

semi-sweet chocolate chopped

unsalted butter

heavy cream

Instructions

Chocolate Torte

Oven to 350 degrees and place the rack in the middle of the oven.

Coat the inside of a 9-inch springform pan liberally with butter. and set aside until needed.

*a smaller springform pan can be used to make a taller cake, but it will require a longer baking time.

Start by spreading the mixed nuts on a sheet pan in a 350-degree oven. Roast the nuts for about 10 minutes, turning them once halfway through the process. Don't let the nuts burn!

After allowing them to cool, chop them into smaller pieces.

Chop the chocolate into small pieces and place the pieces in a bowl over simmering water. Stir the chocolate until it has completely melted, then set aside until needed.

Using a stand mixer (or hand mixer) whip the softened butter with the brown sugar for about 10 minutes on medium to high speed using the whisk attachment of your mixer.

Next, add the mascarpone and Greek yogurt to the mixture and mix just enough to combine.

Add the melted chocolate, flour, egg yolks, and cocoa to the mixture. Mix just enough to combine the ingredients.

Then add the cranberries, roasted nuts, pineapple, and candied ginger to the mixture. Fold these ingredients in until combined.

In a clean mixing bowl, whip the egg whites with the salt until soft peaks are formed.

Carefully fold the whipped egg whites into the chocolate mixture.

Pour the chocolate mixture into the prepared springform pan and place it on a cookie sheet in the oven. Bake for 30-40 minutes.

*If you're using a 9-inch springform pan, start checking your cake after 30 minutes of baking. If you use a smaller springform pan, the cooking time will increase by about 10 minutes.

Remove the cake from the oven and allow it to cool on a wire rack while you make the glaze.

Chocolate Topping