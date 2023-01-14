Best Chicken Parm Recipe

Chicken Parm are two of the most beautiful words ever spoken. Tender, moist chicken breast with a deliciously crispy coating, topped with a rich homemade tomato sauce and ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked to perfection. Can you say OMG delicious?
Chicken Parmesan (also called Chicken Parmigiana) was one of the most popular dishes in my restaurant days. Sadly, most of the time, the chicken parm you’re served in restaurants comes out too dry or doesn’t have enough sauce, cheese or flavor.
My recipe will show you how to make the Best Chicken Parm you've ever had! This is the recipe I used in the restaurants I worked at over the last 40 years. One bite, and you'll agree it's ah-mazing!
How to Make Chicken Parm:
Ingredients
Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Chicken Parm.
- chicken breast
- mozzarella cheese
- spaghetti sauce
- parsley
- all-purpose flour
- sea salt and black pepper
- seasoned bread crumbs
- eggs
- water or milk
- vegetable oil
Instructions
Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.
- Place the chicken breasts on a cutting board lined with plastic wrap. Cover the chicken with another sheet of plastic wrap, and using a meat hammer, lightly pound the chicken breasts (see notes).
- Set up a breading station with flour seasoned with sea salt and black pepper, egg wash, and Italian-seasoned bread crumbs.
- Coat the chicken breasts with the seasoned flour. Then place in the egg wash and finally in the bread crumbs. Make sure you get a good coating of each ingredient on the chicken breasts, completely coating them.
- Heat a large saute pan on high heat and add about half an inch of vegetable oil. Carefully place the breaded chicken cutlets into the oil using tongs. Add as many as you can into your pan without crowding them.
- Let them saute until they get a nice golden brown color. Using tongs, turn them over and saute the other side until golden brown.
- Drain the fried chicken cutlets on baking racks over sheet pans (or baking sheets).
- Place the fried chicken cutlets in a baking dish. Top each cutlet with about ⅓ cup of spaghetti sauce, covering the chicken cutlet.
- Add two ounces of shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the marinara sauce.
- Sprinkle the chopped parsley on top of the mozzarella cheese.
- Bake at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes or until the cheese is nicely melted.
- *make sure the fried chicken cutlet has reached a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees F
- Remove from the oven and serve immediately with your favorite pasta.
Comments / 4