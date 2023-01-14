Best Chicken Parm Recipe

Chicken Parm are two of the most beautiful words ever spoken. Tender, moist chicken breast with a deliciously crispy coating, topped with a rich homemade tomato sauce and ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked to perfection. Can you say OMG delicious?

Chicken Parm with Linguine Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Chicken Parmesan (also called Chicken Parmigiana) was one of the most popular dishes in my restaurant days. Sadly, most of the time, the chicken parm you’re served in restaurants comes out too dry or doesn’t have enough sauce, cheese or flavor.

How to make Chicken Parm Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

My recipe will show you how to make the Best Chicken Parm you've ever had! This is the recipe I used in the restaurants I worked at over the last 40 years. One bite, and you'll agree it's ah-mazing!

Chicken Parm Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

How to Make Chicken Parm:

Ingredients to make breaded Chicken Cutlets Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

chicken breast

mozzarella cheese

spaghetti sauce

parsley

all-purpose flour

sea salt and black pepper

seasoned bread crumbs

eggs

water or milk

vegetable oil

Instructions

