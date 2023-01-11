Roasted Rack of Pork

Chef Dennis

When you want to cook up deliciousness in your kitchen for the holidays or a special Sunday Dinner, my Oven Roasted Rack of Pork will definitely be a crowd-pleaser. It’s easy to make and can be in your oven roasting to perfection in less than 10 minutes. It will actually take longer to preheat your oven than it will to prep this lovely pork rib roast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JO2CY_0kAogsZt00
Oven Roasted Rack of PorkPhoto byChef Dennis Littley
Cooking pork is really pretty easy, and since the days of overcooking pork to make sure it’s safe to eat are behind us, you can now cook your pork a little less, serving it pink, juicy and delicious.

How do you cook a Pork Rib Roast?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmMEX_0kAogsZt00
How to cook Oven Roasted Rack of PorkPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

There are a few simple rules for roasting meats.

  • Let the roast come to room temperature for about 30 minutes.
  • Roast at a high temp 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes (30 minutes for roasts larger than 10 pounds)
  • Reduce oven temp to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and cook approximately 15 minutes per pound till the desired doneness.
  • Cook meat uncovered in your roasting pan
  • Always roast fat side up
  • Use a meat thermometer to make sure the roast is at the temperature you desire. Remember your roast will increase in temperature by approximately 10 degrees after removing from the oven.
  • Medium Rare 145 degrees F; Well Done 160 degrees F.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiizU_0kAogsZt00
Roasted Rack of PorkPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Serve up this delicious, juicy Pork Roast with your favorite vegetable. And don’t forget the applesauce for those friends that can’t eat pork without it.

How to make a Roasted Rack of Pork

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8xrG_0kAogsZt00
Ingredients to make Roasted Rack of PorkPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Roasted Rack of Pork.

Ingredients

  • center cut rack of pork
  • Dijon mustard, stone ground mustard or olive oil
  • sea salt & black pepper (I used Montreal Steak Seasoning)
  • carrots -rough cut
  • onion-rough cut and include skins
  • celery- rough cut
  • garlic peeled

Instructions

  • preheat oven to 450 degrees
  • In a roasting pan, add your rough-cut vegetables and garlic
  • rinse the rack of pork well and pat dry
  • place rack fat side up on top of cut veggies
  • apply a liberal amount of mustard (or olive oil) rubbing it into the top of the roast
  • sprinkle the entire rack with sea salt, pepper, garlic, and onion, or just use my personal favorite Montreal Steak Seasoning instead of the other seasonings.**Add one cup of water to the bottom of the pan before roasting.
  • place pan in preheated 450 degrees F oven for 15 minutes.
  • after 15 minutes, reduce the oven temperature to 325 degrees F and continue to roast for 1½ - 2 hours or until the internal temperature has reached 160 degrees for well done or 145 degrees for medium.
  • Remove the Rack from the oven, place it on a cutting board, and allow it to rest for 10- 20 minutes before slicing the meat. This will allow all the juices to remain in the rack rather than have them run all over the plate, making the meat dry.
  • While the rack is resting, place 2 cups of water in the roasting pan and place on the stovetop on medium heat (or back in the oven) with a spoon, loosen all the baked-in meat scraps from the pan, making your pan gravy.
  • Strain out all of the vegetable pieces and any residue
  • Cut the rack along the bones, making even portions of the pork. Serve with your pan gravy and your favorite side

# rack of pork# pork roast# pork rib roast

Comments / 0

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
832 followers

