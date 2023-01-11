When you want to cook up deliciousness in your kitchen for the holidays or a special Sunday Dinner, my Oven Roasted Rack of Pork will definitely be a crowd-pleaser. It’s easy to make and can be in your oven roasting to perfection in less than 10 minutes. It will actually take longer to preheat your oven than it will to prep this lovely pork rib roast.

Oven Roasted Rack of Pork Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Cooking pork is really pretty easy, and since the days of overcooking pork to make sure it’s safe to eat are behind us, you can now cook your pork a little less, serving it pink, juicy and delicious.

How do you cook a Pork Rib Roast?

How to cook Oven Roasted Rack of Pork Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

There are a few simple rules for roasting meats.

Let the roast come to room temperature for about 30 minutes.

Roast at a high temp 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes (30 minutes for roasts larger than 10 pounds)

Reduce oven temp to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and cook approximately 15 minutes per pound till the desired doneness.

Cook meat uncovered in your roasting pan

Always roast fat side up

Use a meat thermometer to make sure the roast is at the temperature you desire. Remember your roast will increase in temperature by approximately 10 degrees after removing from the oven.

Medium Rare 145 degrees F; Well Done 160 degrees F.

Roasted Rack of Pork Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Serve up this delicious, juicy Pork Roast with your favorite vegetable. And don’t forget the applesauce for those friends that can’t eat pork without it.

How to make a Roasted Rack of Pork

Ingredients to make Roasted Rack of Pork Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Roasted Rack of Pork.

Ingredients

center cut rack of pork

Dijon mustard, stone ground mustard or olive oil

sea salt & black pepper (I used Montreal Steak Seasoning)

carrots -rough cut

onion-rough cut and include skins

celery- rough cut

garlic peeled

Instructions

