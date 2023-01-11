Chicken Chasseur (Hunter's Chicken)

Chef Dennis

If you’ve never heard of Chicken Chasseur, you’re not in the minority. Often called Hunters Chicken, it’s a delicious alternative to a boring weeknight meal. This classic French country dish will tantalize your taste buds as you amaze your family with your culinary skills. And the best part is just how easy it is to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzF0H_0k9btIvn00
Chicken ChasseurPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

I love when dishes surprise me. The sauce in my chicken chasseur was simply ah-mazing. It reminded me of an Espagnole sauce and went perfectly with the mushrooms and chicken thighs.

What is Chasseur?

The name Chasseur is derived from the French word for hunter, and this is where the name Hunter’s Sauce comes from. It’s traditionally paired with wild fowl, rabbit, venison and other game meats. When returning from the hunt, the hunters would gather the mushrooms and fresh herbs that they would use in the sauce.

Sauce chasseur is a brown sauce used in French cuisine, made using a demi-glace or Espagnole sauce as the base. Mushrooms, shallots, fresh herbs, and often tomatoes are used to enhance the sauce. My recipe makes a simpler version of this classic sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7VNe_0k9btIvn00
How to make Chicken ChasseurPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Made with simple ingredients, this Chicken Dinner is sure to impress!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOurm_0k9btIvn00
Chicken ChasseurPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Serve the chicken with mushroom sauce and garnish with chopped parsley. This dish would go great with roasted or mashed potatoes and your favorite green vegetable.

How to make Chicken Chasseur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3en2ft_0k9btIvn00
Ingredients to make Chicken ChasseurPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Chicken Chasseur.

  • olive oil
  • chicken thighs bone-in and skin on *you can use a whole chicken cut up
  • baby portobello mushrooms halved or quartered
  • shallots finely diced
  • garlic finely diced
  • white wine dry
  • marsala *traditionally cognac or brandy is used
  • tomato paste
  • chicken stock
  • beef stock *you can use all chicken stock
  • tarragon fresh - chopped
  • heavy cream
  • finely chopped parsley for garnish

Instructions

  • Dredge the chicken thighs in flour seasoned with sea salt and black pepper
  • Add the olive oil to a large saute pan over high heat. When the oil is hot, carefully place the chicken skin side down and allow it to sear and brown nicely. *If your pan cooks unevenly (like mine) rotate the thighs halfway without turning over to get the top of the skin fully browned.
  • When the chicken has browned nicely, turn the thighs over and cook for another 2 minutes. Then remove from the pan until the sauce has been made.
    *If there is a lot of residue from frying the thighs, dump the oil and start with a clean pan
  • Add the shallots, garlic, and mushrooms to the pan and saute for 5 minutes until the mushrooms have cooked. Don't let the garlic or shallots burn.
  • Deglaze the pan with the wine and marsala.
  • Add the tomato paste, chicken stock, beef stock, and tarragon to the pan. Bring to a boil, then add in the cream. Allow the mixture to cook for another 1-2 minutes.
  • Add the browned chicken thighs to the pan, leaving the tops exposed. Reduce the heat to simmer, cover and cook for 45 minutes.
  • If the sauce isn't thick enough, allow it to reduce a little longer. If the sauce is too thick add a little water.
  • Garnish with chopped parsley.
  • Serve with roasted potatoes or your favorite side dishes.

# chicken chasseur# hunters chicken# chicken dinner

