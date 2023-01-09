Have you ever heard of Chicken Pepperoni? It’s an incredibly flavorful dish made with boneless chicken breasts, bell peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and of course, pepperoni!
This easy-to-make restaurant-quality dish can be on your dinner table in less than twenty minutes.
Over my career as a Restaurant Chef, I’ve seen food fads come and go. But one type of dish that never goes out of style is a flavorful combination of ingredients served over pasta.
And my Chicken Pepperoni is definitely one of those dishes.
How to make Chicken Pepperoni
- boneless skinless chicken breasts
- red bell pepper seeded and sliced
- mushrooms sliced
- artichoke hearts sliced - plus a little juice from the can
- pepperoni sliced if you use sandwich pepperoni cut in half
- garlic diced
- chicken stock
- marinara sauce or crushed tomatoes
- white wine - optional
- grated Romano cheese
- Italian parsley
- seasoned flour to dredge the chicken
- unsalted butter
- olive oil as needed
- linguine or spaghetti
- granulated garlic
- granulated onion
- black pepper
Instructions
- Heat a large Saute pan, then add Olive oil and garlic slices.
- Dredge chicken thighs in seasoned flour and add to hot oil. Let the chicken cook for 2 minutes until done on one side and has a little color, then turn over and add sliced peppers and mushrooms.
- Continue to saute for 3-4 minutes, mixing ingredients to ensure that the peppers and mushrooms start to cook.
- Add the white wine to deglaze the pan and stop the cooking.
- Now add the chicken stock, marinara, artichoke hearts(along with some of the juice), pepperoni, Romano cheese and seasonings.
- Allow ingredients to reduce slightly for 3 - 4 minutes.
- Cook your pasta per the instructions on the box. Remember to make it al dente’.
- About two minutes before your pasta is done, begin the reheat of the Chicken Pepperoni. Add butter that has been rolled in seasoned flour (beurre manie) to the pan to thicken the sauce.
- Continue to heat on medium heat as you drain your pasta.
- Serve the finished dish over linguine or pasta of your choice. Garnish with chopped parsley and a sprinkle of Romano cheese and enjoy!
- ( If the sauce appears too thick or oily, add a little water to the pan, this will help assimilate the oil, as well as thinning it out.)
