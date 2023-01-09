Chicken Pepperoni

Chef Dennis

Have you ever heard of Chicken Pepperoni? It’s an incredibly flavorful dish made with boneless chicken breasts, bell peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and of course, pepperoni!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m348c_0k8PvsCO00
Chicken Pepperoni over LinguiniPhoto byChef Dennis Littley
One bite of this delicious chicken dish will make you wonder why you never thought of cooking with pepperoni before. The flavor it imparts is epic!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c86G7_0k8PvsCO00
How to make Chicken PepperoniPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

This easy-to-make restaurant-quality dish can be on your dinner table in less than twenty minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOFWo_0k8PvsCO00
Chicken Pepperoni over LinguinePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Over my career as a Restaurant Chef, I’ve seen food fads come and go. But one type of dish that never goes out of style is a flavorful combination of ingredients served over pasta.

And my Chicken Pepperoni is definitely one of those dishes.

How to make Chicken Pepperoni

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNUHa_0k8PvsCO00
Ingredients to make Chicken PepperoniPhoto byChef Dennis Littley
Ingredients
Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Chicken Pepperoni.
  • boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • red bell pepper seeded and sliced
  • mushrooms sliced
  • artichoke hearts sliced - plus a little juice from the can
  • pepperoni sliced if you use sandwich pepperoni cut in half
  • garlic diced
  • chicken stock
  • marinara sauce or crushed tomatoes
  • white wine - optional
  • grated Romano cheese
  • Italian parsley
  • seasoned flour to dredge the chicken
  • unsalted butter
  • olive oil as needed
  • linguine or spaghetti
  • granulated garlic
  • granulated onion
  • black pepper

Instructions

  • Heat a large Saute pan, then add Olive oil and garlic slices.
  • Dredge chicken thighs in seasoned flour and add to hot oil. Let the chicken cook for 2 minutes until done on one side and has a little color, then turn over and add sliced peppers and mushrooms.
  • Continue to saute for 3-4 minutes, mixing ingredients to ensure that the peppers and mushrooms start to cook.
  • Add the white wine to deglaze the pan and stop the cooking.
  • Now add the chicken stock, marinara, artichoke hearts(along with some of the juice), pepperoni, Romano cheese and seasonings.
  • Allow ingredients to reduce slightly for 3 - 4 minutes.
  • Cook your pasta per the instructions on the box. Remember to make it al dente’.
  • About two minutes before your pasta is done, begin the reheat of the Chicken Pepperoni. Add butter that has been rolled in seasoned flour (beurre manie) to the pan to thicken the sauce.
  • Continue to heat on medium heat as you drain your pasta.
  • Serve the finished dish over linguine or pasta of your choice. Garnish with chopped parsley and a sprinkle of Romano cheese and enjoy!
  • ( If the sauce appears too thick or oily, add a little water to the pan, this will help assimilate the oil, as well as thinning it out.)

# chicken dinner# chicken dish# chicken pepperoni# chicken and pasta

Comments / 0

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
227 followers

