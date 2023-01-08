As the weather gets cooler I look forward to creating delicious slow-braised dishes in my kitchen. My Tomato Braised Sicilian Pork Chops will definitely fill your belly and warm your soul.

Tomato Braised Pork Chops Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

My Sicilian Pork Chops couldn’t be easier to make and the sauce is incredible!

What type of pork chops should I use for braising?

Look for thick-cut pork chops, or buy a rack of pork and cut it into the right size chops. That’s what I did for this dish.

One of the issues we come across when cooking pork is how pork has changed over the years. Today’s pork chops are usually way too lean and need to be brined or slow-braised to make them tender.

*Your other option is finding a heritage pig farmer that still lets pigs be pigs and hasn’t bred them to be lean and large

Seasoned Pork Chops in Spicy Tomato Sauce Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

How to make Tomato Braised Sicilian Pork Chops

Ingredients to make Tomato Braised Pork Chops Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

\Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Tomato Braised Sicilian Pork Chops

thick-cut pork chops

crushed tomatoes

garlic finely diced

onions small dice

cracked black pepper

salt

fresh basil chopped

Instructions

