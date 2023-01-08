Tomato Braised Pork Chops

As the weather gets cooler I look forward to creating delicious slow-braised dishes in my kitchen. My Tomato Braised Sicilian Pork Chops will definitely fill your belly and warm your soul.
My Sicilian Pork Chops couldn’t be easier to make and the sauce is incredible!
What type of pork chops should I use for braising?
Look for thick-cut pork chops, or buy a rack of pork and cut it into the right size chops. That’s what I did for this dish.
One of the issues we come across when cooking pork is how pork has changed over the years. Today’s pork chops are usually way too lean and need to be brined or slow-braised to make them tender.
*Your other option is finding a heritage pig farmer that still lets pigs be pigs and hasn’t bred them to be lean and large
How to make Tomato Braised Sicilian Pork Chops
Ingredients to make Tomato Braised Pork ChopsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley
\Ingredients
Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Tomato Braised Sicilian Pork Chops
- thick-cut pork chops
- crushed tomatoes
- garlic finely diced
- onions small dice
- cracked black pepper
- salt
- fresh basil chopped
Instructions
Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter Recipes.
- Preheat the oven to 325 F
- Season the pork chops on each side with coarse sea salt and cracked black pepper. Add as much or little pepper as you like, but I always advise going a little heavier than you think on the salt because it never seems to be enough when it's cooked.
- Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork chops and sear on each side for 2 minutes.
- Transfer the pork chops to a tray while you start the tomato sauce.
- Add the chopped onions and garlic to the large ovenproof skillet over medium heat and saute for 1 minute or until fragrant.
- *add more olive oil if needed
- Add the hand-crushed tomatoes and half the basil to the pan and bring the sauce to a light boil.
- Add the pork chops back to the pan. The tomato should come close to covering the pork chops. It's okay if it does cover them.
- Cover the pan tightly with foil and bake for 2 hours and 15 minutes at 325 degrees.
- Re-season the sauce as needed and add the remainder of the basil to the sauce.
- *If the sauce is too thick, add a little water. If the sauce is not thick enough, you can let it simmer for another 20-30 minutes on the stovetop or back in the oven.
- Remove the finished pork chops from the pan and serve with pasta, rice or potatoes.
- Save the extra sauce, it's incredible!
Comments / 1