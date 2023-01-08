I first tasted Burnt Basque Cheesecake on a trip through Spain, and one bite of this creamy, rich cheesecake with its caramelized crust, and I was hooked! Made with five simple ingredients, this is the Best Basque Cheesecake Recipe.
I wasn’t in the Basque Region of Spain but stumbled upon an authentic Basque restaurant while visiting Madrid. After dinner and a tour of his kitchen, the proprietor of the restaurant was kind enough to share his mother’s recipe for Basque-Style Cheesecake with me.
The cheesecake originates from La Viña, a cafe in the resort town of San Sebastian in the Basque region of Spain. The original recipe for this crustless cheesecake was developed by Chef Santiago Rivera in his quest to make a new cake every day in 1990.
I had forgotten about that recipe when a friend asked me if I had ever tried a Burnt Basque Cheesecake, and all those delicious memories came back. Of course, I had to make one of these burnt cheesecakes, and it was even better than I remembered.
The creamy texture of this light and flavorful Basque Burnt Cheesecake recipe is quite different from the dense traditional cheesecake we all know and love. But if you love cheesecake, you must try this recipe!
You might also want to try my recipe for traditional New York-Style Cheesecake.
How to make Basque Cheesecake
Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Basque Cheesecake
Ingredients
- cream cheese (not whipped)- room temperature
- large eggs - room temperature
- granulated sugar
- all-purpose flour
- heavy cream
Instructions
Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite winter recipes.
- Preheat the oven to 410°F
- Place all the ingredients to the bowl of your stand mixer (or a large bowl with an electric mixer).
- Using the paddle attachment, mix the ingredients on medium speed until smooth and creamy, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed.
- Line a 10-inch springform pan with sheets of parchment paper so that the paper extends past the edges of the pan, overlapping the sheets for full coverage.
- Pour the cheesecake batter into the prepared pan.
- Place the springform pan (on a baking sheet) into the preheated oven on the center rack.
- Bake the basque cheesecake for 40-50 minutes (baking time may vary)
- *Water bath is not necessary for this cheesecake.
- When the top of the cheesecake turns dark brown and almost looks burnt, turn the oven off.
- Remove the pan from the oven and let the cheesecake cool on a wire rack.
- *The center of the baked cheesecake won’t be completely set and will have a fair amount of jiggle to it (think of jello).
- *You’re going to get an impressive rise, but the cheesecake will settle and fall after its been taken out of the oven.
- Let the cheesecake completely cool before removing it from the springform pan. Allow it to finish cooling for about an hour. Then place the cheesecake into the refrigerator for at least 4 hours (overnight is best) to thoroughly chill and set up.
- Do not remove the Basque Cheesecake from the parchment paper until it’s been fully cooled and you are ready to cut and serve the cheesecake.
Comments / 7