I first tasted Burnt Basque Cheesecake on a trip through Spain, and one bite of this creamy, rich cheesecake with its caramelized crust, and I was hooked! Made with five simple ingredients, this is the Best Basque Cheesecake Recipe.

Basque Cheesecake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

I wasn’t in the Basque Region of Spain but stumbled upon an authentic Basque restaurant while visiting Madrid. After dinner and a tour of his kitchen, the proprietor of the restaurant was kind enough to share his mother’s recipe for Basque-Style Cheesecake with me.

The cheesecake originates from La Viña, a cafe in the resort town of San Sebastian in the Basque region of Spain. The original recipe for this crustless cheesecake was developed by Chef Santiago Rivera in his quest to make a new cake every day in 1990.

How to make Basque Cheesecake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

I had forgotten about that recipe when a friend asked me if I had ever tried a Burnt Basque Cheesecake, and all those delicious memories came back. Of course, I had to make one of these burnt cheesecakes, and it was even better than I remembered.

Slice of Basque Cheesecake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

The creamy texture of this light and flavorful Basque Burnt Cheesecake recipe is quite different from the dense traditional cheesecake we all know and love. But if you love cheesecake, you must try this recipe!

You might also want to try my recipe for traditional New York-Style Cheesecake.

How to make Basque Cheesecake

Ingredients to make Basque Cheesecake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Basque Cheesecake

Ingredients

cream cheese (not whipped)- room temperature

large eggs - room temperature

granulated sugar

all-purpose flour

heavy cream

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite winter recipes.