Barbecue Beef Brisket

Chef Dennis

Cooking Beef Brisket with barbecue sauce doesn't have to be difficult, and you don't need a grill or smoker. Making a delicious brisket with homemade bbq sauce takes about 15 minutes of prep, and then your slow cooker does the rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYRu8_0k6wIo5800
Slow Cooker BBQ Beef BrisketPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

My slow cooker recipe for beef brisket is one of my favorites because it's a delicious and easy recipe. And seriously, who doesn't love bbq beef brisket?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJnZf_0k6wIo5800
How to make Slow Cooker BBQ Beef BrisketPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

I've also got an ah-mazing Oven Baked Beef Brisket if you're looking for another way to cook up this delicious cut of beef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WwV9C_0k6wIo5800
Barbecue Beef Brisket on Brioche BunPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Serve the brisket on a brioche bun for a delicious sandwich or served as slices with your favorite side dishes. If you have any leftover brisket, it will make some fantastic tacos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1CWR_0k6wIo5800
Slow Cooker BBQ Beef BrisketPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

I promise you're going to love my slow cooker beef brisket recipe. Not just because it's easy, but because it's so darn delicious!

How to make Slow Cooker BBQ Beef Brisket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NAr8_0k6wIo5800
Ingredients to make Slow Cooker BBQ Beef BrisketPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Slow Cooker BBQ Beef Brisket.

Brisket

  • beef brisket 
  • olive oil

Dry Rub

  • brown sugar packed
  • sweet paprika 
  • onion powder
  • garlic powder
  • dried oregano
  • dry mustard
  • ground cumin
  • salt
  • black pepper

Barbecue Sauce

  • garlic - minced
  • apple cider vinegar
  • ketchup
  • light brown sugar 
  • onion powder
  • chili powder
  • black pepper
  • dry mustard
  • Worcestershire sauce

Instructions

Dry Rub

  • Add the spices for the dry rub into a small bowl.
  • Mix the seasonings until well blended.

Brisket

  • Rub the seasoning blend into the brisket. Allow the brisket to sit for at least an hour.
  • If you have time, apply the dry rub to the brisket the day before. This will let the seasonings penetrate the brisket.

Barbecue Sauce

  • Combine the ingredients for the barbecue sauce in the slow cooker. Mix the ingredients until well blended.
  • Place the brisket on top of the barbecue sauce.
  • Cook the brisket for 8 hours on the low setting.
  • You can cook the brisket on a higher setting, reducing the cooking time, but the brisket will be better if allowed to cook low and slow.
  • Remove the brisket from the cooker and place it on a tray or cutting board.
  • Pour the liquid from the slow cooker into a small saucepan.
  • Bring the barbecue sauce to a simmer over medium-high heat and allow the sauce to reduce until it thickens to a syrup consistency.
  • The sauce will continue to thicken as it cools down. If it's too thick, add a little water to the sauce.
  • Brush or drizzle a light coat of olive oil on the brisket.
  • Place the brisket into a 400-degree preheated oven for 15 minutes until the brisket begins to brown.
  • Remove the brisket from the oven and slather the brisket with barbecue sauce.
  • Return the brisket to the oven for 5 minutes. Then remove the brisket and brush more barbecue sauce onto the roast.
  • Place the brisket back into the oven and roast for 5 – 10 minutes until the barbecue sauce caramelizes.
  • Remove the brisket from the oven. Tent the brisket with foil and allow it to cool down for 15 minutes before slicing.
  • Slice the brisket into pencil width slices and serve with additional barbecue sauce.

