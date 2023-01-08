Barbecue Beef Brisket

Cooking Beef Brisket with barbecue sauce doesn't have to be difficult, and you don't need a grill or smoker. Making a delicious brisket with homemade bbq sauce takes about 15 minutes of prep, and then your slow cooker does the rest.

My slow cooker recipe for beef brisket is one of my favorites because it's a delicious and easy recipe. And seriously, who doesn't love bbq beef brisket?

I've also got an ah-mazing Oven Baked Beef Brisket if you're looking for another way to cook up this delicious cut of beef.

Serve the brisket on a brioche bun for a delicious sandwich or served as slices with your favorite side dishes. If you have any leftover brisket, it will make some fantastic tacos.

I promise you're going to love my slow cooker beef brisket recipe. Not just because it's easy, but because it's so darn delicious!

How to make Slow Cooker BBQ Beef Brisket

Ingredients

Brisket

beef brisket

olive oil

Dry Rub

brown sugar packed

sweet paprika

onion powder

garlic powder

dried oregano

dry mustard

ground cumin

salt

black pepper

Barbecue Sauce

garlic - minced

apple cider vinegar

ketchup

light brown sugar

onion powder

chili powder

black pepper

dry mustard

Worcestershire sauce

Instructions

Dry Rub

Add the spices for the dry rub into a small bowl.

Mix the seasonings until well blended.

Brisket

Rub the seasoning blend into the brisket. Allow the brisket to sit for at least an hour.

If you have time, apply the dry rub to the brisket the day before. This will let the seasonings penetrate the brisket.

Barbecue Sauce