Stout-Braised Beef Short Ribs and Colcannon

Chef Carol B

These hearty Irish-inspired Stout Braised Beef Short Ribs are slowly-simmered until they're fall-off-the-bone tender. Paired with Colcannon, it's perfect comfort food goodness!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYSAV_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt

My first encounter with Guinness (aka stout) beer didn't involve much love. My husband used to travel extensively throughout Europe for his job. I was the fortunate recipient of his work assignment in that I got to travel to places I had longed to travel to....like Ireland.

While there, one of the things we did was tour the Guinness plant in Dublin. At the end of the tour, we were all treated to a bottle of Guinness stout beer. Both my husband and I agreed it must be an "acquired" taste.

But oh, it pairs beautifully with beef!

Braising is an easy cooking method that's perfect for beef short ribs. The tough connective tissue in short ribs breaks down during the braising process which creates a fall-off-the-bone super flavorful silky result!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJiBB_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt

How to make Stout-Braised Beef Short Ribs and Colcannon:

Recipe Ingredients:

Here's everything you'll need to make this recipe along with how to prep. See the FULL RECIPE AT FROM A CHEF'S KITCHEN FOR THE EXACT QUANTITIES. (Post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through the affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.)

  • RIBS
  • Canola oil
  • Beef short ribs
  • Salt and black pepper
  • Onion
  • Celery
  • Carrots
  • Garlic
  • Flour
  • Tomato paste
  • Stout beer such as Guinness
  • Beef Broth
  • Fresh Thyme
  • Parsley
  • COLCANNON
  • Russet potatoes
  • Salt
  • Butter
  • Cabbage
  • Scallions
  • Garlic
  • Milk, half-and-half or cream
  • Black pepper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1wO9_0lELEUc300
Beef short ribsPhoto byCarol Borchardt

Ingredient Notes:

  • Beef Short Ribs: For this recipe, I used English cut. Each piece that you see above is a half-rib so in total, four whole ribs. A butcher will also cut the rib into thirds, but a half-rib is one good portion size if there is plenty of meat. Short ribs have a substantial amount of connective tissue (the white veining). During the braising process, that connective tissue melts away which is what produces the succulent, tender result.
  • Fresh Thyme: Use fresh thyme if at all possible. Dried thyme has a tendency to become bitter from being cooked for an extended period of time.
  • Stout Beer: You don't have to use Guinness stout, but it is the quintessential stout beer!

Step-By-Step Instructions:

  • Gather and prep all the ingredients.
  • If not already done for you, you’ll want to trim the excess fat from the top which is the side opposite the bone. Leave the bone side intact as bones add flavor. Leaving the bone intact makes for a nice presentation and gives the diner a "handle" to hold the rib and easily shred the meat using a fork with the other.
  • Season the ribs with salt and black pepper and brown those bad boys!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qilm0_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Transfer the ribs to a plate and discard the oil as it will be scorched after the high-heat browning.
  • Refresh the oil and cook the onion, celery and carrot until nice and melty soft and then add the garlic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXgHw_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Add the flour and cook for approximately 1 minute then add the tomato paste and cook briefly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rj47P_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Add the stout beer and bring to a boil.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwSwu_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Add the beef broth and fresh thyme and return the short ribs to the Dutch oven.
  • Bring that up to a simmer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HVlC_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Cover securely then place in a preheated oven and braise for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.
  • Remove the thyme sprigs and skim as much fat as possible from the top.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GHf8_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • MAKE AHEAD: At this point, you can make the ribs ahead of time. Let cool then refrigerate overnight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uoyhv_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt

How to remove fat from cooking short ribs:

After the ribs are cooked tender, there's always a significant amount of fat on top of the braising liquid. To remove it:

  • Carefully tilt the pot to one side. Skim the fat with a large spoon, saving as much of the braising liquid as possible. Another option is to use a gravy separator.
  • If you can, braise the ribs a day ahead of time, cool and refrigerate overnight. Before reheating, skim the hardened fat from the top. Don't worry about sacrificing any quality--most meaty braised dishes such as this often taste better the next day.
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Pair the stout braised beef short ribs with colcannon, a traditional Irish dish of mashed potatoes and cabbage or kale. Other ingredients in colcannon may include scallion, leeks, ham or bacon, but ALWAYS plenty of butter, milk or cream. The garlic in this recipe is not traditional, but we love garlic mashed potatoes so it seemed right to add it. It's delish!

How to make Colcannon:

  • Boil the potatoes in salted water.
  • Cook the cabbage in butter.
  • Add the scallions and garlic the season with salt and pepper.
  • Mash the potatoes and add butter and milk, half-and-half or heavy cream.
  • Stir in the cabbage and season the colcannon to taste. Done and delish!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiEvS_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwfEF_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Then combine the Stout Braised Beef Short Ribs and Colcannon for hearty, delicious Irish-inspired slowly-simmered fall-off-the-bone comfort food goodness!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6y76_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Tips and Tricks:

  • These can also be cooked in a slow cooker. Slow cookers tend to water down flavors because of the produced steam. You can minimize that effect by cooking the ribs on HIGH for 30 to 45 minutes with the lid off at the end so the liquid reduces.
  • When braising beef short ribs, I always make sure the meaty side is facing the bottom of the Dutch oven with the bone on top so it stays submerged in the braising liquid.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dcDm_0lELEUc300
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Get the FULL RECIPE AT FROM A CHEF'S KITCHEN. (Post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through the affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# cooking# recipes# Irish food# beef recipes

Comments / 0

Published by

Personal chef in the Memphis area since 2002 providing a wide range of allergy and diet-specific cuisine. Newspaper contributor/food columnist for Commercial Appeal from 2011 to 2017. Food blogger at From A Chef's Kitchen from 2014 to present.

Memphis, TN
1K followers

More from Chef Carol B

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Spicy Shrimp and Grits Casserole with Gouda Cheese is the South's perfect comfort food. Here, it's made into an easy-to-make and make-ahead casserole!. A classic dish in Southern coastal cuisine is shrimp and grits, which features a creamy ground corn porridge that resembles polenta.

Read full story

Make Canned Baked Beans Taste Like Homemade

Short on time or just don't want to go to the trouble of making baked beans from scratch? With just a few ingredients you may already have on hand in your pantry, you can turn ordinary store-bought canned baked beans into extraordinary! Kicked-Up Canned Baked Beans is an easy and delicious way to make canned beans taste like you made them from scratch!

Read full story
33 comments

Garlic Herb Muffin Pan Potato Galettes

Garlic Herb Muffin Pan Potato Galettes are an easy, elegant side dish that's perfect all year round! Buttery, garlicky and herb-infused stacks of thinly sliced potato slices turn out golden, crispy and delicious!

Read full story
4 comments

Beet Salad with Honey Balsamic Dressing

This gorgeous showstopping Roasted Beet Salad with Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Honey Balsamic Dressing is perfect for any occasion--especially your spring special occasion! Once the beets are roasted (which you can do well beforehand), the salad comes together quickly. Sit back and enjoy the accolades from your guests!

Read full story
4 comments

Crab and Artichoke Beignets with Jalapeno Remoulade

New Orleans-inspired Crab and Artichoke Beignets with Jalapeno Remoulade are super easy and will be the hit of any get-together! Sweet crab and artichokes with a buttermilk batter fry up crisp and golden on the outside and tender and delicious on the inside. They pair perfectly with a spicy remoulade!

Read full story

Potato Cabbage and Kielbasa Soup

This Old-Fashioned Potato Cabbage and Kielbasa Soup is the perfect hearty meal for a chilly night! With lots of chunky vegetables, potatoes and kielbasa in a spicy, tomatoey broth, it's sure to warm you down to your toes!

Read full story
2 comments

Italian-Style Stuffed Cabbage Rolls: An Easy, Comforting Meal

Italian Stuffed Cabbage Rolls are a kicked-up twist on a classic East European favorite! This hearty, comforting meal will make everyone smile and will surely become a new favorite! Best of all, they're freezer-friendly and reheat beautifully!

Read full story
34 comments

Thai Sweet Chili Glazed Fish with Broccolini

Looking for a quick and delicious meal that's both healthy and flavorful? Try this Thai Sweet Chili Baked Fish with Broccolini! Whether you're cooking for a weeknight dinner or a special date night, this dish will impress. With just a few pantry ingredients, you can whip up a sweet and spicy glaze that perfectly complements the tender, flaky fish and crisp-tender broccolini. Best of all, it only takes about 30 minutes to prepare and cook, making it a convenient option for busy nights.

Read full story

Low-Carb Jambalaya with Chicken, Shrimp and Sausage

Healthy jambalaya? You bet! Low Carb Jambalaya with Chicken, Shrimp and Sausage is a healthful and nutritious twist on the New Orleans classic that's made with cauliflower "rice."

Read full story
4 comments

Cajun-Smothered Pork Medallions

Cajun-Smothered Pork Medallions are the delicious Big Easy way to spice up dinner! Lean pork tenderloin is cut into "medallions" for quick, even cooking, rubbed with Cajun seasoning then smothered in a spicy sauce!

Read full story
8 comments

Red Beans and Rice

Traditionally a dish that takes all day, this simplified version of the Louisiana classic can be ready in a little over an hour. This Easy Red Beans and Rice recipe is the ultimate budget, pantry and freezer-friendly dish that really satisfies!

Read full story
14 comments

Southwestern Stuffed Pepper Soup

Love stuffed peppers but don't want all the work? Make stuffed pepper soup instead!! Ready in about an hour, this Southwestern twist on Stuffed Pepper Soup is the easy way to enjoy all the comfort of stuffed peppers but with a spicy kick and a touch of healthy from brown rice!

Read full story

Mississippi-Style Boneless Short Ribs

In this slow cooker version of the classic pot roast, Mississippi Boneless Short Ribs are made without processed, packaged mixes and the stick of butter. However, they're just as flavorful and with buttery tenderness! Mashed turnips or potatoes are perfect on the side!

Read full story
5 comments

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup is a classic that's always in season! This version is scaled perfectly for a lovely dinner for two. Serve with a green salad with a simple vinaigrette, steak and lobster, mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus and Creme Brulee for dessert for the perfect bistro-inspired romantic meal!

Read full story
13 comments

Skillet Mediterranean Chicken

February is American Heart Month and the Mediterranean diet is all about healthful eating. This winner of a chicken dinner has all the light, flavor-packed ingredients found in the sunny region of the Mediterranean. Ready in under an hour, this easy Skillet Mediterranean Chicken recipe makes a great healthy dinner any night of the week yet it's dressy enough for weekend entertaining!

Read full story

Vanilla Creme Brulee for Two

Classic Vanilla Creme Brulee for Two is the perfect sweet ending to any special meal you make at home! This sinfully rich heavenly dessert is easy to make at home and can be made well ahead of time.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy