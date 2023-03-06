Garlic Herb Muffin Pan Potato Galettes are an easy, elegant side dish that's perfect all year round! Buttery, garlicky and herb-infused stacks of thinly sliced potato slices turn out golden, crispy and delicious!

Here's one of my most popular recipes on Pinterest! With spring right around the corner, I can't wait to get out and plant all my fresh herbs. Thyme and rosemary are always among them.

Thyme and rosemary pair perfectly with the earthy flavor of potatoes; this is one of our favorite potato side dishes. Garlic Herb Muffin Pan Galettes make all three shine!

What is a galette?

A galette is basically a flat, crusty cake. Generally, when thinking of a galette, it's the sweet, dessert type enveloped in a rustic pastry. However, potato galettes are a savory staple of southern French cooking that pair perfectly with roasted meat and poultry.

How to make Garlic Herb Potato Galettes:

Ingredients you'll need:

Cooking spray

Russet potatoes

Unsalted butter

Olive oil

Garlic

Thyme

Rosemary

Salt and pepper

Get the full recipe with amounts and instructions at From A Chef's Kitchen.

First, select potatoes that will fit into and fill the 12 cups of a standard-sized muffin pan. Four large Russet potatoes will do that but you can also use large Yukon Gold or red potatoes. I prefer Russet potatoes for this recipe because they're starchy which helps hold the potato stacks together.

If using large Russets, I highly recommend that you peel them. The skins of Russet potatoes can be a little thick and you want to remove any blemishes.

Thinly slice the potatoes into approximately 1/16th-inch slices. The first time I tested this recipe I just used my chef's knife to slice the potatoes. The second time, I used a mandoline. I preferred the thin slices the mandoline produced because the mini galettes held together better after baking, making them easier to serve.

SAFETY TIP! If using a mandoline slicer, be EXTREMELY careful! That blade is beyond sharp!

Combine melted butter (may also use clarified butter or ghee), olive oil, garlic, herbs, salt and black pepper and pour over the thinly sliced potatoes.

Working quickly so the slices don't discolor, stack all the slices in the muffin pan, slightly overlapping to fill each muffin cup.

Don't waste a drop if any butter/oil/herb combination remains in the bottom of the bowl! Spoon the rest of the butter mixture over the mini galettes.

Place in the oven and bake until the top of the potatoes are lightly browned. Rotate once. Rotating pans during baking is always a good idea as ovens can have hot spots.

Garlic Herb Muffin Pan Potato Galettes are perfect for your next dinner party, holiday or special occasion yet they're easy enough to make for a weeknight dinner!

Garnish with fresh thyme leaves and serve!

You can also sprinkle a little grated Parmesan cheese between the layers for even more flavor!

Beautiful, layered flaky, crispy, potato goodness!

How to make Muffin Pan Potato Galettes ahead of time:

You can make these potato galettes ahead of time as long as the galettes are not cooked too much to begin with. Get them baked to the point where you can just pierce the potato galettes with a paring knife. Keep in mind they will bake more when reheating.

To reheat, reheat muffin pan potato galettes in the oven at 350 degrees until heated through.

Enjoy!

