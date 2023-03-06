Garlic Herb Muffin Pan Potato Galettes

Chef Carol B

Garlic Herb Muffin Pan Potato Galettes are an easy, elegant side dish that's perfect all year round!  Buttery, garlicky and herb-infused stacks of thinly sliced potato slices turn out golden, crispy and delicious!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E688h_0l981eLD00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Here's one of my most popular recipes on Pinterest! With spring right around the corner, I can't wait to get out and plant all my fresh herbs. Thyme and rosemary are always among them.

Thyme and rosemary pair perfectly with the earthy flavor of potatoes; this is one of our favorite potato side dishes. Garlic Herb Muffin Pan Galettes make all three shine!

What is a galette?

A galette is basically a flat, crusty cake. Generally, when thinking of a galette, it's the sweet, dessert type enveloped in a rustic pastry. However, potato galettes are a savory staple of southern French cooking that pair perfectly with roasted meat and poultry.

How to make Garlic Herb Potato Galettes:

Ingredients you'll need:

  • Cooking spray
  • Russet potatoes
  • Unsalted butter
  • Olive oil
  • Garlic
  • Thyme
  • Rosemary
  • Salt and pepper

(Post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through the affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.)

  • First, select potatoes that will fit into and fill the 12 cups of a standard-sized muffin pan. Four large Russet potatoes will do that but you can also use large Yukon Gold or red potatoes. I prefer Russet potatoes for this recipe because they're starchy which helps hold the potato stacks together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EsdU_0l981eLD00
Russet potatoesPhoto byCarol Borchardt
  • If using large Russets, I highly recommend that you peel them. The skins of Russet potatoes can be a little thick and you want to remove any blemishes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pthn_0l981eLD00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Thinly slice the potatoes into approximately 1/16th-inch slices. The first time I tested this recipe I just used my chef's knife to slice the potatoes. The second time, I used a mandoline. I preferred the thin slices the mandoline produced because the mini galettes held together better after baking, making them easier to serve.
  • SAFETY TIP! If using a mandoline slicer, be EXTREMELY careful! That blade is beyond sharp!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEu1e_0l981eLD00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Combine melted butter (may also use clarified butter or ghee), olive oil, garlic, herbs, salt and black pepper and pour over the thinly sliced potatoes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzIjc_0l981eLD00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Working quickly so the slices don't discolor, stack all the slices in the muffin pan, slightly overlapping to fill each muffin cup.
  • Don't waste a drop if any butter/oil/herb combination remains in the bottom of the bowl! Spoon the rest of the butter mixture over the mini galettes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HQqw_0l981eLD00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Place in the oven and bake until the top of the potatoes are lightly browned. Rotate once. Rotating pans during baking is always a good idea as ovens can have hot spots.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZT7Nu_0l981eLD00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Garlic Herb Muffin Pan Potato Galettes are perfect for your next dinner party, holiday or special occasion yet they're easy enough to make for a weeknight dinner!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvxwS_0l981eLD00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Garnish with fresh thyme leaves and serve!

You can also sprinkle a little grated Parmesan cheese between the layers for even more flavor!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJ16z_0l981eLD00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Beautiful, layered flaky, crispy, potato goodness!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHnho_0l981eLD00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

How to make Muffin Pan Potato Galettes ahead of time:

You can make these potato galettes ahead of time as long as the galettes are not cooked too much to begin with. Get them baked to the point where you can just pierce the potato galettes with a paring knife. Keep in mind they will bake more when reheating.

To reheat, reheat muffin pan potato galettes in the oven at 350 degrees until heated through.

Enjoy!

Get the full recipe with amounts and instructions at From A Chef's Kitchen.

Published by

Personal chef in the Memphis area since 2002 providing a wide range of allergy and diet-specific cuisine. Newspaper contributor/food columnist for Commercial Appeal from 2011 to 2017. Food blogger at From A Chef's Kitchen from 2014 to present.

Memphis, TN
