Beet Salad with Honey Balsamic Dressing

This gorgeous showstopping Roasted Beet Salad with Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Honey Balsamic Dressing is perfect for any occasion--especially your spring special occasion! Once the beets are roasted (which you can do well beforehand), the salad comes together quickly.

Here's a super simple, showstopping salad that's perfect for any occasion! Serve as part of a holiday buffet and your guests will ooh and aah!

Roasted Beet Salad with Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Honey Balsamic Dressing is perfect any time you're entertaining, need something to take to a get-together or just want to up your side salad game for a dinner at home.

This dressing is our go-to salad dressing and we always have some in our refrigerator. It's sooo good!

Best of all, if you don't want to go through the trouble of roasting the beets, cooked unflavored beets are now readily available in the produce department. Yay for when you need something impressive but are short on time.

How to Make Roasted Beet Salad with Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Honey - Balsamic Dressing:

Recipe Ingredients:

Here’s everything you’ll need to make this beet salad recipe along with how to prep.

See the recipe at From A Chef's Kitchen for the quantities and full instructions. (Post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through the affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.)

Small to medium-sized beets

Olive oil for roasting (doesn't have to be high quality)

A small red onion

Baby salad greens such as spinach, mixed greens or arugula

Walnuts

Goat cheese (you can also use feta if you are not a goat cheese fan)

Balsamic vinegar

Canola oil

Extra-virgin olive oil

Honey

Dijon mustard

Garlic

Salt and black pepper



Ingredient Notes:

Beets: I prefer to roast my own beets because of their superior flavor. However, packaged, unflavored roasted beets available in the produce department can be used in a pinch.

I prefer to roast my own beets because of their superior flavor. However, packaged, unflavored roasted beets available in the produce department can be used in a pinch. Walnuts: Toast the walnuts if you have time. Toasting adds another layer of flavor.

Toast the walnuts if you have time. Toasting adds another layer of flavor. Goat Cheese: Because a log of goat cheese is challenging to crumble, I like to use pre-crumbled goat cheese in the plastic container because it's easy to sprinkle over the salad.

Because a log of goat cheese is challenging to crumble, I like to use pre-crumbled goat cheese in the plastic container because it's easy to sprinkle over the salad. Arugula: Arugula has a lightly bitter, peppery flavor. If you don't like arugula, you can use mixed baby greens or baby spinach.

Arugula has a lightly bitter, peppery flavor. If you don't like arugula, you can use mixed baby greens or baby spinach. Balsamic Vinegar: Use a good balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy and you'll be in good shape.

Use a good balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy and you'll be in good shape. Oils: I combine canola oil and extra-virgin olive oil. Just using canola oil is a bit too light while only EVOO will be too heavy. You can also use vegetable or grapeseed oil in place of the canola.

Step-By-Step Instructions:

Gather and prep all the ingredients for the roasted beet salad.

Trim the tops from the beets and scrub them well. (Save those tops for a salad or a quick saute!)

Place in a roasting pan and drizzle with olive oil then pour a little water in the bottom of the pan.

Cover with foil and roast for at least 45 minutes to an hour. Depending upon their size, they may take longer.

The beets are cooked when you can easily pierce them with a paring knife.

Let cool and peel.

While the beets are roasting, whisk together the honey balsamic dressing. The recipe for the dressing makes more than you'll need for the salad but you'll love having extra for another salad. Refrigerate the dressing until needed.

MAKE AHEAD: Beets can be roasted and peeled 2-3 days in advance. Refrigerate until needed. Dressing can be combined 3-4 days in advance and refrigerated but will keep for up to a week.

Combine the beets and red onion with some of the dressing and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. You don't have to do this, but letting the onion sit in the dressing will soften it up and take away some of the bite.

Assemble the roasted beet salad:

Place the fresh arugula on a platter.



Top with the marinated beets and onion, walnuts and goat cheese.



Drizzle with additional dressing.

That's it! Roasted Beet Salad with Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Honey Balsamic Dressing is super elegant and perfect for your next dinner party, holiday dinner or special dinner at home!

Tips and Tricks:

Toasting nuts can be tricky because they burn quickly so keep an eye on them. Toast on parchment paper in a 350-degree oven for 5-7 minutes if chopped and 7-10 minutes if whole. This can also be done in a nonstick skillet on the stovetop. It's direct heat so it won't take as long. When you can smell the toasted nuts, they're probably done!

I always have disposable gloves in my kitchen for handling things like chicken or hot chiles so wearing them while peeling and slicing the beets will keep the color off your hands.

To get beet stains off your cutting board, sprinkle a little coarse salt over the stain and rub it with a half lemon.

ENJOY!

