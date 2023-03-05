Beet Salad with Honey Balsamic Dressing

Chef Carol B

This gorgeous showstopping Roasted Beet Salad with Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Honey Balsamic Dressing is perfect for any occasion--especially your spring special occasion! Once the beets are roasted (which you can do well beforehand), the salad comes together quickly. Sit back and enjoy the accolades from your guests!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vYU2_0l7i6GGl00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Here's a super simple, showstopping salad that's perfect for any occasion! Serve as part of a holiday buffet and your guests will ooh and aah!

Roasted Beet Salad with Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Honey Balsamic Dressing is perfect any time you're entertaining, need something to take to a get-together or just want to up your side salad game for a dinner at home.

This dressing is our go-to salad dressing and we always have some in our refrigerator. It's sooo good!

Best of all, if you don't want to go through the trouble of roasting the beets, cooked unflavored beets are now readily available in the produce department. Yay for when you need something impressive but are short on time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVYUG_0l7i6GGl00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

How to Make Roasted Beet Salad with Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Honey - Balsamic Dressing:

Recipe Ingredients:

Here’s everything you’ll need to make this beet salad recipe along with how to prep.

See the recipe at From A Chef's Kitchen for the quantities and full instructions. (Post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through the affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.)

  • Small to medium-sized beets
  • Olive oil for roasting (doesn't have to be high quality)
  • A small red onion
  • Baby salad greens such as spinach, mixed greens or arugula
  • Walnuts
  • Goat cheese (you can also use feta if you are not a goat cheese fan)
  • Balsamic vinegar
  • Canola oil
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Honey
  • Dijon mustard
  • Garlic
  • Salt and black pepper

Ingredient Notes:

  • Beets: I prefer to roast my own beets because of their superior flavor. However, packaged, unflavored roasted beets available in the produce department can be used in a pinch.
  • Walnuts: Toast the walnuts if you have time. Toasting adds another layer of flavor.
  • Goat Cheese: Because a log of goat cheese is challenging to crumble, I like to use pre-crumbled goat cheese in the plastic container because it's easy to sprinkle over the salad.
  • Arugula: Arugula has a lightly bitter, peppery flavor. If you don't like arugula, you can use mixed baby greens or baby spinach.
  • Balsamic Vinegar: Use a good balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy and you'll be in good shape.
  • Oils: I combine canola oil and extra-virgin olive oil. Just using canola oil is a bit too light while only EVOO will be too heavy. You can also use vegetable or grapeseed oil in place of the canola.

Step-By-Step Instructions:

  • Gather and prep all the ingredients for the roasted beet salad.
  • Trim the tops from the beets and scrub them well. (Save those tops for a salad or a quick saute!)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RSBJ_0l7i6GGl00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Place in a roasting pan and drizzle with olive oil then pour a little water in the bottom of the pan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jh0Cd_0l7i6GGl00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Cover with foil and roast for at least 45 minutes to an hour. Depending upon their size, they may take longer.
  • The beets are cooked when you can easily pierce them with a paring knife.
  • Let cool and peel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4tLP_0l7i6GGl00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • While the beets are roasting, whisk together the honey balsamic dressing. The recipe for the dressing makes more than you'll need for the salad but you'll love having extra for another salad. Refrigerate the dressing until needed.
  • MAKE AHEAD: Beets can be roasted and peeled 2-3 days in advance. Refrigerate until needed. Dressing can be combined 3-4 days in advance and refrigerated but will keep for up to a week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQ6km_0l7i6GGl00
Honey Balsamic VinaigrettePhoto byCarol Borchardt
  • Combine the beets and red onion with some of the dressing and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. You don't have to do this, but letting the onion sit in the dressing will soften it up and take away some of the bite.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXjbW_0l7i6GGl00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Assemble the roasted beet salad:
    • Place the fresh arugula on a platter.
    • Top with the marinated beets and onion, walnuts and goat cheese.
    • Drizzle with additional dressing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uI483_0l7i6GGl00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

That's it! Roasted Beet Salad with Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Honey Balsamic Dressing is super elegant and perfect for your next dinner party, holiday dinner or special dinner at home!

Tips and Tricks:

  • Toasting nuts can be tricky because they burn quickly so keep an eye on them. Toast on parchment paper in a 350-degree oven for 5-7 minutes if chopped and 7-10 minutes if whole. This can also be done in a nonstick skillet on the stovetop. It's direct heat so it won't take as long. When you can smell the toasted nuts, they're probably done!
  • I always have disposable gloves in my kitchen for handling things like chicken or hot chiles so wearing them while peeling and slicing the beets will keep the color off your hands.
  • To get beet stains off your cutting board, sprinkle a little coarse salt over the stain and rub it with a half lemon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAW6X_0l7i6GGl00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
ENJOY!
GET THE FULL RECIPE AT FROM A CHEF'S KITCHEN. (Post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through the affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# cooking# recipes# salad recipes# spring recipes

Comments / 4

Published by

Personal chef in the Memphis area since 2002 providing a wide range of allergy and diet-specific cuisine. Newspaper contributor/food columnist for Commercial Appeal from 2011 to 2017. Food blogger at From A Chef's Kitchen from 2014 to present.

Memphis, TN
1K followers

More from Chef Carol B

Make Canned Baked Beans Taste Like Homemade

Short on time or just don't want to go to the trouble of making baked beans from scratch? With just a few ingredients you may already have on hand in your pantry, you can turn ordinary store-bought canned baked beans into extraordinary! Kicked-Up Canned Baked Beans is an easy and delicious way to make canned beans taste like you made them from scratch!

Read full story
26 comments

Garlic Herb Muffin Pan Potato Galettes

Garlic Herb Muffin Pan Potato Galettes are an easy, elegant side dish that's perfect all year round! Buttery, garlicky and herb-infused stacks of thinly sliced potato slices turn out golden, crispy and delicious!

Read full story
4 comments

Crab and Artichoke Beignets with Jalapeno Remoulade

New Orleans-inspired Crab and Artichoke Beignets with Jalapeno Remoulade are super easy and will be the hit of any get-together! Sweet crab and artichokes with a buttermilk batter fry up crisp and golden on the outside and tender and delicious on the inside. They pair perfectly with a spicy remoulade!

Read full story

Potato Cabbage and Kielbasa Soup

This Old-Fashioned Potato Cabbage and Kielbasa Soup is the perfect hearty meal for a chilly night! With lots of chunky vegetables, potatoes and kielbasa in a spicy, tomatoey broth, it's sure to warm you down to your toes!

Read full story
2 comments

Italian-Style Stuffed Cabbage Rolls: An Easy, Comforting Meal

Italian Stuffed Cabbage Rolls are a kicked-up twist on a classic East European favorite! This hearty, comforting meal will make everyone smile and will surely become a new favorite! Best of all, they're freezer-friendly and reheat beautifully!

Read full story
34 comments

Thai Sweet Chili Glazed Fish with Broccolini

Looking for a quick and delicious meal that's both healthy and flavorful? Try this Thai Sweet Chili Baked Fish with Broccolini! Whether you're cooking for a weeknight dinner or a special date night, this dish will impress. With just a few pantry ingredients, you can whip up a sweet and spicy glaze that perfectly complements the tender, flaky fish and crisp-tender broccolini. Best of all, it only takes about 30 minutes to prepare and cook, making it a convenient option for busy nights.

Read full story

Low-Carb Jambalaya with Chicken, Shrimp and Sausage

Healthy jambalaya? You bet! Low Carb Jambalaya with Chicken, Shrimp and Sausage is a healthful and nutritious twist on the New Orleans classic that's made with cauliflower "rice."

Read full story
4 comments

Cajun-Smothered Pork Medallions

Cajun-Smothered Pork Medallions are the delicious Big Easy way to spice up dinner! Lean pork tenderloin is cut into "medallions" for quick, even cooking, rubbed with Cajun seasoning then smothered in a spicy sauce!

Read full story
8 comments

Red Beans and Rice

Traditionally a dish that takes all day, this simplified version of the Louisiana classic can be ready in a little over an hour. This Easy Red Beans and Rice recipe is the ultimate budget, pantry and freezer-friendly dish that really satisfies!

Read full story
14 comments

Southwestern Stuffed Pepper Soup

Love stuffed peppers but don't want all the work? Make stuffed pepper soup instead!! Ready in about an hour, this Southwestern twist on Stuffed Pepper Soup is the easy way to enjoy all the comfort of stuffed peppers but with a spicy kick and a touch of healthy from brown rice!

Read full story

Mississippi-Style Boneless Short Ribs

In this slow cooker version of the classic pot roast, Mississippi Boneless Short Ribs are made without processed, packaged mixes and the stick of butter. However, they're just as flavorful and with buttery tenderness! Mashed turnips or potatoes are perfect on the side!

Read full story
5 comments

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup is a classic that's always in season! This version is scaled perfectly for a lovely dinner for two. Serve with a green salad with a simple vinaigrette, steak and lobster, mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus and Creme Brulee for dessert for the perfect bistro-inspired romantic meal!

Read full story
13 comments

Skillet Mediterranean Chicken

February is American Heart Month and the Mediterranean diet is all about healthful eating. This winner of a chicken dinner has all the light, flavor-packed ingredients found in the sunny region of the Mediterranean. Ready in under an hour, this easy Skillet Mediterranean Chicken recipe makes a great healthy dinner any night of the week yet it's dressy enough for weekend entertaining!

Read full story

Vanilla Creme Brulee for Two

Classic Vanilla Creme Brulee for Two is the perfect sweet ending to any special meal you make at home! This sinfully rich heavenly dessert is easy to make at home and can be made well ahead of time.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy