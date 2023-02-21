Thai Sweet Chili Glazed Fish with Broccolini

Chef Carol B

Looking for a quick and delicious meal that's both healthy and flavorful? Try this Thai Sweet Chili Baked Fish with Broccolini! Whether you're cooking for a weeknight dinner or a special date night, this dish will impress. With just a few pantry ingredients, you can whip up a sweet and spicy glaze that perfectly complements the tender, flaky fish and crisp-tender broccolini. Best of all, it only takes about 30 minutes to prepare and cook, making it a convenient option for busy nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YpqFG_0kuabNXf00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Here's an easy fish recipe you're going to love! A slightly spicy Thai sweet chili and lime glaze blankets fish fillets which are then baked with broccolini and garlic for the ultimate healthful and easy weeknight dinner--on one pan!

This Thai fish recipe with sweet chili sauce is:

  • Easy!
  • Doesn't require any special knife skills.
  • Comes together in about 30 minutes.
  • Uses ingredients you may already have in your pantry.
  • Healthy!

Almost any type of fish can be used in this Thai fish recipe: Sole, catfish, tilapia, cod, sea bass, halibut or salmon. If fish is not your thing, this would be equally delicious with chicken cutlets or tofu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zELK_0kuabNXf00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

How to make Sheet Pan Thai Baked Fish with Broccolini:

Recipe Ingredients:

Here are the ingredients you’ll need to make this sheet pan baked fish recipe along with how to prep the ingredients. Get the full recipe with the exact quantities at From A Chef's Kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGJNL_0kuabNXf00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Ingredient Notes:

  • Broccolini: Broccolini is a green vegetable that's a hybrid of conventional broccoli and Chinese broccoli. It's similar to broccoli but with smaller florets and longer, thinner stalks with a sweet flavor reminiscent of broccoli and asparagus. The entire plant is edible and requires very little prep--a quick trim of the bottom of the stem is all it requires. Because it's sold in bunches, that's easy to do with one cut.
  • Fish Sauce: Fish sauce is a condiment and flavoring liquid made from fish coated in salt and fermented--sometimes up to two years. It's a staple seasoning in East Asian and Southeast Asian cuisine. Each country in that region has its version. Thai fish sauce, otherwise known as nam pla is the most common fish sauce and is readily available at international markets or the international aisle of most grocery stores.
  • Sweet Chili Sauce: Also known as Thai sweet chili sauce, this condiment is made with red chili peppers (often Fresno chile, Thai or red jalapeños), rice wine vinegar, garlic, sometimes fish sauce and sugar. It's popular in Thai, Afghan and Malaysian cuisine.
  • Fish Fillets: I used Australis barramundi which is available in the frozen fish section and is very mild. However, almost any fish can be used such as tilapia, flounder, sole, sea bass, halibut and even salmon.

Step-By-Step Instructions:

  • Gather and prep all the ingredients.
  • Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
  • Place the broccolini on a baking sheet along with thinly sliced garlic and minced ginger.
  • Toss the broccolini, garlic and minced ginger with oil and move it to the edges of the sheet pan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SSHd_0kuabNXf00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Nestle the fish fillets in the center of the sheet pan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knmtG_0kuabNXf00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Mix up the sweet chili glaze. Combine the sweet chili sauce, lime juice, fish sauce, Sriracha and remaining ginger in a small bowl.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9fGn_0kuabNXf00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Pour the sweet chili-lime glaze over the fish.
  • Add lime wedges...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHqay_0kuabNXf00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • And bake!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1NQR_0kuabNXf00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • That's it!! A delicious, easy, restaurant-quality sheet pan baked Thai fish recipe with broccolini for a healthy, one-pan meal you both will love!
  • Serve with jasmine rice, garnish with thinly sliced scallions and the incredibly juicy roasted lime wedges to bump up the flavor even more!
  • MAKE AHEAD: This can be assembled 24 hours in advance.  Cover and refrigerate until ready to bake. Let sit at room temperature while the oven preheats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPMtg_0kuabNXf00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Chef Tip:

  • Heating the lime wedges with the fish makes them super juicy and it's better to squeeze warm or hot lime juice over a hot dish than lime juice that's cold or room temperature.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sUEN_0kuabNXf00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Get the full recipe for Thai Sweet Chili Glazed Fish with Broccoli at From A Chef's Kitchen.

