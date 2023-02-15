Southwestern Stuffed Pepper Soup

Love stuffed peppers but don't want all the work? Make stuffed pepper soup instead!! Ready in about an hour, this Southwestern twist on Stuffed Pepper Soup is the easy way to enjoy all the comfort of stuffed peppers but with a spicy kick and a touch of healthy from brown rice!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiuSi_0koK5lZ400
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Stuffed peppers are one of my favorites but I'm not a fan of the work--especially when life is busy. Southwestern Stuffed Pepper Soup is an easy, budget-friendly option! With beef, rice and vegetables, it's a comforting one-pot meal!

Whether you call it stuffed pepper soup or unstuffed pepper soup, you'll call it easy and delicious!

Southwestern Stuffed Pepper Soup can be made one to two days ahead of time and it's freezer-friendly!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0Amp_0koK5lZ400
Photo byCarol Borchardt

How to Make Southwestern Stuffed Pepper Soup:

Recipe Ingredients:

Here’s everything you’ll need to make this stuffed pepper soup recipe along with how to prep. See the recipe card below for the exact quantities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEYhj_0koK5lZ400
Photo byCarol Borchardt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOgwU_0koK5lZ400
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Ingredient Notes:

  • Ground Beef: I like to use ground chuck because it stays tender even after prolonged cooking. Ground turkey, chicken or plant-based ground meat substitutes can also be used.
  • Poblano Peppers: Poblanos are deeper green and longer than regular bell peppers and pack a mild heat. You can also use regular bell peppers if you prefer.
  • Mexican Oregano: Mexican oregano has an earthy flavor with citrus undertones and is a staple in Mexican cooking. If you can't find or don't wish to buy Mexican oregano, leave it out or add additional cilantro as Mexican oregano has a citrusy note similar to cilantro.
  • Brown Rice: You can also use white rice but we prefer the wholesomeness and flavor of brown rice. Cooked brown rice can often be found in the freezer section near the vegetables. You don't want to add uncooked brown rice directly to the soup and cook it in the soup because it takes much longer to cook. If you do add it uncooked to the soup, because of all the starch, your soup is going to be quite thick so keep that in mind.

Step-By-Step Instructions:

  • Gather and prep all the ingredients.
  • Heat some of the oil in a Dutch oven or other soup pot. Brown the ground beef, drain off the fat, season with the herbs and spices and set aside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLGei_0koK5lZ400
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Cook the onions and peppers until they begin to soften up.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erbqi_0koK5lZ400
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Add the browned beef back in along with the remaining ingredients EXCEPT for the cooked brown rice, cilantro and cheese.
  • Bring to a simmer and cook until the vegetables are nice and tender.
  • Add the cooked rice at the end and heat through.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U69W7_0koK5lZ400
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Add chopped fresh cilantro.
  • Adjust seasoning with salt and black pepper.
  • Add a teaspoon or two of sugar if the tomatoes are too acidic.
  • MAKE AHEAD: May be made 1-2 days ahead of time. Reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPJ8g_0koK5lZ400
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Serve the Southwestern Stuffed Pepper Soup sprinkled with cheese. Delish!!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PenvS_0koK5lZ400
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Tips and Tricks:

  • Adding the dried herbs to the hot meat is going to allow them to "bloom" and will help bring out their flavor.
  • I brown the beef separately from cooking it along with the vegetables because I want to drain off the fat from the beef, not drain off the fat from the beef AND the flavor from the vegetables at the same time. Yes, it's an extra pan to wash, but clean-up will be easy if you brown it in a nonstick skillet.
  • To cook brown rice, I use a method that's similar to how to cook pasta. Bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add approximately 1 cup of brown rice and let it boil away while you prep the other ingredients. When the rice is tender, drain it in a sieve.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmKeX_0koK5lZ400
Photo byCarol Borchardt
SLOW COOKER INSTRUCTIONS: Saute the vegetables, brown the beef then combine with the liquid ingredients in a slow cooker. Cook on low for 5 hours. Add the cooked brown rice and cook for 1 more hour.
Enjoy!

