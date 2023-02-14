Mississippi-Style Boneless Short Ribs

Chef Carol B

In this slow cooker version of the classic pot roast, Mississippi Boneless Short Ribs are made without processed, packaged mixes and the stick of butter. However, they're just as flavorful and with buttery tenderness! Mashed turnips or potatoes are perfect on the side!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3oM1_0knRsBUk00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Although I've lived in the Mid-South for over 25 years ago, I had not heard of a Mississippi pot roast until a year ago or so when I saw it on another food blogger's website. The pepperoncini in the roast recipe intrigued me because I love anything pickled.

What I didn't love were all the processed packaged mixes I saw in the recipe because I try to keep my usage of these items to a minimum. The original also calls for a stick of butter!!

Then, a personal chef client of mine asked me to make it. I made it according to the classic recipe but I found the saltiness overwhelming so I came up with a less "processed" version of this classic pot roast wherein beef wasn't smothered with salty packaged mixes.

Here it is! The famous Mississippi pot roast is done as Mississippi Boneless Short Ribs--Without Packaged Mixes, a stick of butter but with all the flavor!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgGd3_0knRsBUk00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Origin of Mississippi Pot Roast:

Mississippi Pot Roast was created by a home cook from Ripley, Mississippi in the early 2000s. She set out to recreate a chuck roast recipe her aunt made. Her family raved about her version which led to it being published in a church cookbook. That was followed by someone doing a blog post and the rest is history. It then apparently caught fire all over the internet.

How to Make Mississippi Boneless Short Ribs:

Recipe Ingredients:

Here’s everything you’ll need to make this Mississippi Boneless Short Ribs recipe along with how to prep the ingredients. See the full recipe at From A Chef's Kitchen for the exact quantities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJGMv_0knRsBUk00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Plus the beef:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Emp6H_0knRsBUk00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Ingredient Notes:

  • Ranch Dressing Mix Substitutes: Because fresh is always better (instead of packaged ranch dressing mix which typically has dried onion, garlic, dill and parsley) I use FRESH:
    • Onion
    • Garlic
    • Parsley (added at the end)
    • I didn't see the need to add dill as the amount in a package of ranch dressing mix is so small and dill in this recipe just seemed wrong.
  • Packaged Gravy Mix Substitutes: Instead of packaged gravy mix, I use:
    • Beef broth
    • Soy sauce
    • Worcestershire sauce
    • The soy sauce and Worcestershire will give you the depth and saltiness of the packaged gravy mix.
  • Pepperoncini and Cherry Peppers: Some of these little pickled peppers can be quite hot so select according to your tolerance.
  • The Beef: Instead of a chuck roast which is traditional, I used boneless beef short ribs here. I love them more than a chuck roast because all the connective tissue is more evenly distributed throughout boneless short ribs. That connective tissue is going to melt away and produce a beautiful fall-apart result. Boneless short ribs are cut from the chuck and are rib meat separated from the bone. A butcher can cut them for you. If you can't find boneless short ribs, by all means use a chuck roast or short ribs on the bone.

Step-By-Step Instructions:

  • Gather and prep all the ingredients.
  • Season the short ribs with salt if desired (remember many of the ingredients are salty) and with black pepper and brown the short ribs in batches in a skillet with a little oil. (I wait until the dish is finished to add salt. The Worcestershire and soy sauce will add a fair amount of saltiness.)
  • When you've finished browning the short ribs, toss in the onions and cook briefly just to take the raw edge off.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQ1rL_0knRsBUk00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
  • Combine everything, including the pepperoncini and cherry peppers in a 6-8 quart slow cooker.
  • Cook for 5 hours on high or 8 hours on low then thicken the gravy.
  • Taste and adjust the seasoning of the ribs with salt and pepper if desired.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGazy_0knRsBUk00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

How To Thicken Sauces in a Slow Cooker:

There are three ways to thicken sauces in a slow cooker:

With all-purpose flour:

  • This can be done right in the slow cooker. This method works best if you've cooked the ribs on high because you'll have a good simmer going on. One disadvantage is that your sauce will be lighter in color.
  • When there are about 45 minutes to go, remove 1 cup of the braising liquid. Let it cool for 15 minutes and mix in 1/3 cup all-purpose flour and whisk until smooth.
  • Add it to the slow cooker in 1-2 tablespoon increments around the meat in various places, stirring well until it's incorporated. Don't just drop the whole thing in at once.
  • Continue cooking uncovered on high for approximately 30 minutes until the gravy thickens. Then, cover and let it sit for a while; it will continue to thicken as it stands.

With cornstarch (also gluten-free):

  • If you've cooked the ribs on low, you're better off using cornstarch as opposed to flour because getting the slow cooker up to a higher simmer will take a while. Cornstarch needs higher heat to thicken. An advantage of using cornstarch is that it doesn't change the color of your gravy. A disadvantage is your gravy will be gelatinous when cooled.
  • Remove the meat from the slow cooker to a platter then tent to keep it warm.
  • Transfer the liquid to a saucepan. You'll have approximately 4 cups of gravy/sauce and will need 1 tablespoon of cornstarch per cup of liquid.
  • Remove 1-2 tablespoons of the gravy/sauce to a small bowl, add an equal amount of cold water, then stir in the cornstarch.
  • Add it to the gravy/sauce in the saucepan, bring to a boil and cook until it thickens then pour the mixture over the beef on the platter.

Then....

  • Sprinkle on the parsley... and friends!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKj7U_0knRsBUk00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzsPG_0knRsBUk00
Photo byCarol Borchardt

Delicious, slightly spicy, meaty goodness you'll love to serve family and friends!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6fu8_0knRsBUk00
Photo byCarol Borchardt
OVEN INSTRUCTIONS: Cook in a Dutch oven at 350 degrees for 2 to 2 1/2 hours.
Get this Mississippi Boneless Short Ribs Recipe and other easy gourmet recipes at From A Chef's Kitchen!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pot roast# beef recipes# slow cooker recipes# mississippi pot roast# southern recipes

Comments / 5

Published by

Personal chef in the Memphis area since 2002 providing a wide range of allergy and diet-specific cuisine. Newspaper contributor/food columnist for Commercial Appeal from 2011 to 2017. Food blogger at From A Chef's Kitchen from 2014 to present.

Memphis, TN
407 followers

More from Chef Carol B

Thai Sweet Chili Glazed Fish with Broccolini

Looking for a quick and delicious meal that's both healthy and flavorful? Try this Thai Sweet Chili Baked Fish with Broccolini! Whether you're cooking for a weeknight dinner or a special date night, this dish will impress. With just a few pantry ingredients, you can whip up a sweet and spicy glaze that perfectly complements the tender, flaky fish and crisp-tender broccolini. Best of all, it only takes about 30 minutes to prepare and cook, making it a convenient option for busy nights.

Read full story

Low-Carb Jambalaya with Chicken, Shrimp and Sausage

Healthy jambalaya? You bet! Low Carb Jambalaya with Chicken, Shrimp and Sausage is a healthful and nutritious twist on the New Orleans classic that's made with cauliflower "rice."

Read full story
3 comments

Cajun-Smothered Pork Medallions

Cajun-Smothered Pork Medallions are the delicious Big Easy way to spice up dinner! Lean pork tenderloin is cut into "medallions" for quick, even cooking, rubbed with Cajun seasoning then smothered in a spicy sauce!

Read full story
3 comments

Red Beans and Rice

Traditionally a dish that takes all day, this simplified version of the Louisiana classic can be ready in a little over an hour. This Easy Red Beans and Rice recipe is the ultimate budget, pantry and freezer-friendly dish that really satisfies!

Read full story
14 comments

Southwestern Stuffed Pepper Soup

Love stuffed peppers but don't want all the work? Make stuffed pepper soup instead!! Ready in about an hour, this Southwestern twist on Stuffed Pepper Soup is the easy way to enjoy all the comfort of stuffed peppers but with a spicy kick and a touch of healthy from brown rice!

Read full story

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup is a classic that's always in season! This version is scaled perfectly for a lovely dinner for two. Serve with a green salad with a simple vinaigrette, steak and lobster, mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus and Creme Brulee for dessert for the perfect bistro-inspired romantic meal!

Read full story
6 comments

Skillet Mediterranean Chicken

February is American Heart Month and the Mediterranean diet is all about healthful eating. This winner of a chicken dinner has all the light, flavor-packed ingredients found in the sunny region of the Mediterranean. Ready in under an hour, this easy Skillet Mediterranean Chicken recipe makes a great healthy dinner any night of the week yet it's dressy enough for weekend entertaining!

Read full story

Vanilla Creme Brulee for Two

Classic Vanilla Creme Brulee for Two is the perfect sweet ending to any special meal you make at home! This sinfully rich heavenly dessert is easy to make at home and can be made well ahead of time.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy