February is American Heart Month and the Mediterranean diet is all about healthful eating. This winner of a chicken dinner has all the light, flavor-packed ingredients found in the sunny region of the Mediterranean. Ready in under an hour, this easy Skillet Mediterranean Chicken recipe makes a great healthy dinner any night of the week yet it's dressy enough for weekend entertaining!

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Skillet Mediterranean Chicken is everything and you'll want to put it in your regular meal rotation!

It's light yet jam-packed with fresh flavors. A touch of white wine, blistered cherry tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red bell pepper, olives and fresh herbs all taste like a quick culinary escape to the Mediterranean!

It cooks up in one pan.

You may already have many of the ingredients on hand in your pantry.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

How to Make Skillet Mediterranean Chicken:

Recipe Ingredients:

Here’s everything you’ll need to make this recipe along with how to prep the ingredients. See the recipe at From A Chef's Kitchen for the exact quantities.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Step-By-Step Instructions:

Gather and prep all the ingredients.

Clean and trim the chicken breasts.

Season the chicken breasts with salt and black pepper.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet and brown the chicken well on both sides until it's cooked through to 165 degrees in the center.

Transfer the chicken to a plate and tent to keep warm.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Place the diced shallot in the pan and cook until it softens up.

Add the garlic and cook briefly.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Add the wine to deglaze the pan and bring to a boil. Let that cook a bit until it reduces slightly.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Keep the heat on high and add the tomatoes. Cook for 1 minute or until they blister, pop and release some of their juices.

Add the remaining ingredients except for the lemon wedges and heat through.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Add the chicken breasts back to the pan.

Simmer briefly, spooning the pan juices over the chicken to bring it back up to the pan and safe temperature of 165 degrees in the center.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve with lemon wedges. The lemon adds another lovely pop of flavor!

Dinner is done!

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Tips and Tricks:

Stock up on chicken breasts when they're on sale, trim them up then place in zipper-top bags and freeze. Place two in a quart-size bag and four to six in a gallon-size bag then freeze flat. Freezing them flat saves storage space in your freezer and they'll thaw faster.

Use budget-friendly chicken thighs in place of boneless skinless chicken breasts. Boneless skinless chicken thighs will take approximately the same amount of time as breasts. Just be sure they’re cooked to 165 degrees in the thickest part. Bone-in chicken thighs will take longer so you’ll need to allow additional time. You can cook them on the stovetop in the pan until cooked through or brown them well and place them in the oven to finish cooking while making the rest of the dish.

If you prefer not to use wine or don’t have any, chicken broth can be substituted then add additional lemon juice.

Get the full recipe and more tips and tricks at From A Chef's Kitchen.