Classic Vanilla Creme Brulee for Two is the perfect sweet ending to any special meal you make at home! This sinfully rich heavenly dessert is easy to make at home and can be made well ahead of time.

Vanilla Creme Brulee for Two Photo by Carol Borchardt

Classic Vanilla Creme Brulee (French for "burnt cream") is the BEST Creme Brulee! It looks and tastes complicated with the sinfully rich, velvety-smooth custard and crusty, caramelized sugar topping. However, it's easy to make yourself and perfect for an intimate, romantic dinner for two at home.

Here's how!

Gather and prep all the ingredients.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Place a rack in the center of your oven.

of your oven. Bring a saucepan of water to a boil and keep that off to the side until needed.

In a small saucepan, bring the heavy cream to a simmer over high heat just until bubbles begin to form around the edges. (It does not need to fully boil.)

Cut the vanilla bean in half widthwise then one of the halves in half lengthwise. Scrape the seeds from the vanilla bean halves and drop them into the hot cream.

Give the cream a quick stir to loosen all the seeds. Remove from heat and let stand for 30 minutes.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

While the infused heavy cream is cooling, combine egg yolks and sugar in a bowl and beat until pale yellow and thick, approximately 4 minutes.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Place a fine mesh sieve over the bowl with the egg and sugar mixture.

Strain the vanilla-infused cream mixture from the saucepan into the egg mixture.

Press on the vanilla bean and scrape as many seeds as possible that may adhere to the sieve into the custard mixture. Whisk lightly until smooth without whipping too much air into the custard.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Place a paper towel on the bottom of a baking pan or sheet pan large enough to hold the two ramekins. (This keeps the ramekins from slipping.) Set the ramekins on the paper towel.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Fill each ramekin with even amounts of the custard mixture.

Pour the boiling water into the pan to come halfway up the side of the ramekin, being careful not to splash any water into the mixture.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Bake for 30 minutes or until set but still slightly loose. Gently shake the pan. The custard should wobble/move slightly but you should be able to very lightly touch the top of the custard without getting any on your finger. Keep in mind all ovens vary. The custards will firm up as they cool.

The custards will firm up as they cool. Chill completely for at least two hours.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Once the custards have cooled, sprinkle the top evenly with turbinado sugar.

Using a propane torch or kitchen torch, carefully brown the top to caramelize the sugar to form a hard candy coating. Guide the flame of the torch back and forth until the top is caramelized to your liking. Cool thoroughly before serving.

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Garnish with fresh berries and serve!

Photo by Carol Borchardt

Photo by Carol Borchardt

MAKE AHEAD: After baking and thoroughly cooling, Vanilla Creme Brulee can be refrigerated for two days prior to caramelizing the sugar and serving.

Luscious and lovely and your sweetheart will be so impressed!

Get the full recipe and instructions at From A Chef's Kitchen