The Best Vegan Restaurants in Charlotte

When looking to find vegan restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, look no further than this list of incredible vegan restaurants for your dining and dietary needs.

Bean Vegan Cuisine

When you’re in North Carolina, there is no better food to eat than comfort food and for vegans, Bean Vegan Cuisine is the spot to go! Bean Vegan Cuisine is a fully vegan comfort food restaurant that specializes in southern comfort food without the animal products.

Some of their vegan offerings include BBQ, burgers, buffalo fingers, dessert, and even delicious breakfast foods. Bean Vegan Cuisine offers both takeout and delivery online and through Doordash.

People love Bean because of the wide range of meat substitutes that they offer without the fear of cross contamination. Fun fact: Bean Vegan Cuisine is also one of the oldest vegan restaurants in Charlotte!

Veltree, the Vegan Experience

Vegan soul food never looked better. At Veltree, your all-vegan food comes with a side of performance. There are always incredible live performance events taking place at Veltree, so be sure to check out their social media pages to see when the next events are.

Past offerings have included Veltree Karaoke and Pop Up Market, Open Mic Nights, and even a Vegan Soul Festival with a Grammy Award Winning Headliner.

As far as their soul food goes, Veltree offers plant-based Chic’n Waffles, Buffalo Mushroom Bites, Country Fried Chic’n with Gravy, and delicious Soul Plates that are sure to have your mouth watering. Veltree is available for delivery and takeout on Doordash.

Fern, Flavors from the Garden

This upscale vegan pick is a little bit on the pricier side, but well worth the extra cost if you can fit it into your budget. Fern boasts that they are fresh, hand-crafted, and local. While Fern is not exclusively vegan, it is a vegetarian restaurant that is extremely vegan-friendly as the non-vegan options of dairy and eggs are an add-on to the vegan meals.

They serve delicious brunch, dinner, and dessert with delicious meat substitutes and plenty of gluten-free options as well. The restaurant was opened in 2011 and is known for being comfortable and earthy, as well as planet-conscious and plant-based. Fern is also available to be ordered online, or you can make a reservation on their website.

Chaat ‘N’ Dosa

This Indian street food option is an incredible option for vegan meals on the go in Charlotte. With affordable prices, this vegetarian restaurant has the ability to make nearly any of their recipes fully vegan.

Choose from their larger shareable meals for two for just $30 or pick some delicious street food that averages around $4 a serving for vegan Indian treats that you will just not be able to get enough of. At the moment, Chaat ‘N’ Dosa is offering online orders for takeout only so be sure to order online through their website or many of the other delivery service apps.

Living Kitchen

For those of us who like lighter and healthier vegan meals, look no further than Living Kitchen. Geared toward mindful eating, Living Kitchen provides 100% organic and plant-based meals that are made from fresh ingredients.

Enjoy healthy and vegan creations of classic American dishes such as pizza and burgers, or venture into some Asian cuisine by ordering some Pad Thai or Sushi. Living Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert and is a great choice for a vegan restaurant in Charlotte.

