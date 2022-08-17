Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore Estate

Looking for a great day trip near Charlotte that is easy to get to? The Biltmore Estate is a must-see. Let's explore more about it below:

Image by Dennis Elliott from Pixabay

The Biltmore estate is a massive mansion located in Asheville, North Carolina. The house was completed in 1889 and is currently owned by descendants of the Vanderbilt family. The property covers nearly two million square feet and includes 135 rooms, including five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, three kitchens, one dining room, four living rooms, and seven fireplaces.

The Biltmore estate is an excellent location for hosting events such as weddings, conferences, and film shoots. The grounds are beautiful and the house itself is stunning. It is one of the best places to hold any type of special event. You can visit the Urban Trail during your stay in Asheville if you wish. This is a walking path that teaches people about Asheville's history, architecture, and culture.

The best time to go to the Biltmore estate is during the fall. Not only can you see the magnificent house but you'll be able to enjoy the stunning scenery of the North Carolina mountains. You won't find a better place to view the spectacular autumn foliage than the Biltmore estate. The vivid colors of the trees make them stand out against the dark green background of the forest. The majestic mansion stands tall above the surrounding landscape.

We hope you enjoyed reading about this special day trip from Charlotte. Check out some of our other articles to learn about more wonderful things to do in Charlotte and the surrounding areas.