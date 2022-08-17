Charlotte, NC

Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore Estate

Charlotte Unlimited

Looking for a great day trip near Charlotte that is easy to get to? The Biltmore Estate is a must-see. Let's explore more about it below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGTyg_0hKKb6eS00
Image by Dennis Elliott from Pixabay

The Biltmore estate is a massive mansion located in Asheville, North Carolina. The house was completed in 1889 and is currently owned by descendants of the Vanderbilt family. The property covers nearly two million square feet and includes 135 rooms, including five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, three kitchens, one dining room, four living rooms, and seven fireplaces.

The Biltmore estate is an excellent location for hosting events such as weddings, conferences, and film shoots. The grounds are beautiful and the house itself is stunning. It is one of the best places to hold any type of special event. You can visit the Urban Trail during your stay in Asheville if you wish. This is a walking path that teaches people about Asheville's history, architecture, and culture.

The best time to go to the Biltmore estate is during the fall. Not only can you see the magnificent house but you'll be able to enjoy the stunning scenery of the North Carolina mountains. You won't find a better place to view the spectacular autumn foliage than the Biltmore estate. The vivid colors of the trees make them stand out against the dark green background of the forest. The majestic mansion stands tall above the surrounding landscape.

We hope you enjoyed reading about this special day trip from Charlotte. Check out some of our other articles to learn about more wonderful things to do in Charlotte and the surrounding areas.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# biltmore estate# asheville nc# day trips from charlotte nc# charlotte nc# things to do near charlotte

Comments / 0

Published by

Discover The Unlimited Possibilities Charlotte Has to Offer

Charlotte, NC
182 followers

More from Charlotte Unlimited

Charlotte, NC

The Top Farmers Markets in Charlotte

There are farmers' markets all over the greater metropolitan area that you can visit to purchase locally grown produce. Here are the some of best farmers' markets in Charlotte!

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

3 Top Dance Schools in Charlotte for Kids

Searching for the best dance school for kids is one of the most important tasks, and it is even an essential step in your kid’s life. But if you are residing in Charlotte, then you don’t have to worry, as you can find top-rated dance schools in Charlotte.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

5 Top Rated Wine Bars in Charlotte

A great way to enjoy your weekend night is to get together with friends and try out a new wine bar. Here we are listing the top rated ones in Charlotte:. Foxcroft was established in 2004 with the desire to pair an eclectic selection of wines to foods made from scratch in their kitchen. They have over 5,000 bottles of wine in their collection for you to choose from. Foxcroft has become so popular they expanded to four different locations in the Charlotte area.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

5 Tasty Restaurants in Southend for a Night Out

From new restaurants with trendy flavors to traditional food staples that serve up classic dishes, there is truly something for everyone. Here are some of the top restaurants in South End Charlotte and why we love them.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Living Kitchen: A Great Vegan Spot in Charlotte

If you're looking for a great vegan spot in Charlotte, Living Kitchen is the place to be! This restaurant is all about healthy, delicious, and sustainable food, and they have an impressive menu of plant-based dishes that are sure to please vegans and non-vegans alike. Trust us, you won't be disappointed. Let's explore more about them below:

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in Charlotte

One of Charlotte's newest spots is already known as the "best pizza in town". But how did it all begin? We'll tell you about the story behind the "now" famous pizza place. Kerrel and Nkem Thompson opened up Bird Pizzeria in Charlotte in Dec 2021. At the beginning of the pandemic, the couple thought about what they could do while everyone else stayed inside. After brainstorming, they realized there was a lot of leftover dough at home and decided to use it to bake homemade pizza.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special place

There are many beautiful places around the world where people come to relax and enjoy nature. One of those places is the botanical garden located at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This August

Whether you're a native Charlottean or just in town for a visit, there's no shortage of things to do in the Queen City during the month of August. From festivals and concerts to outdoor activities, here are five fun things to do in Charlotte this August.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot Dot

Ready to check out a great date night spot in Charlotte? Dot dot dot happens to check all the boxes. From the moment you step inside, you'll be impressed with the atmosphere, food, decor, and, of course- specialty cocktails. Let's explore more about this place below:

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in Charlotte

If you’re a young professional looking for the perfect place to live in Charlotte, you’re in luck! There are plenty of great neighborhoods that fit that description. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

5 Places to Donate Used Books in Charlotte

Almost everyone has a book collection they haven't looked at in years. While some find it to be consoling, having books on hand may be a burden. Instead, they might be cherished and admired by someone who hasn't read them yet.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge

If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in Charlotte

Charlotte is known to be a great city for families. There are many neighborhoods that are perfect for raising children. But which neighborhoods in Charlotte are the best? Let's explore our top picks below:

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

Blumenthal Performing Arts is Accepting Internship Applications Until August 12th

If you are looking for an internship in 2022, the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center is currently accepting applications until August 12th. This is a great opportunity for college students to get experience in the arts and non-profit sectors. Let's go ahead and explore more information about the internship below:

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in Charlotte

If you are looking to spend a day surrounded by nature and serenity, then there is a great option in Charlotte, NC. Freedom Park is one of the most beautiful and well-maintained parks in the city. It offers a variety of activities for all ages.

Read full story
1 comments
Matthews, NC

Weekend Activity: Check Out the Matthews Farmers Market

Looking for something to do over the weekend? Why not check out the Matthews Farmers' Market? It's a great place to spend the morning or early afternoon. Let's check out some more details below.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The Best Museums to Visit in Charlotte

If you're looking for a dose of culture on your trip to Charlotte, you won't be disappointed. The city is home to some excellent museums, covering everything from art and history to science and nature. Here are our picks for the best museums to visit in Charlotte.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

5 Day Trips You Can Take From Charlotte

As a Charlottean, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to day trips. There are so many great places to explore just a short drive from the city. If you're looking for ideas, here are five of the best day trips near Charlotte:

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The Best Places in Charlotte to Take Pictures

It might be difficult to know where to begin when it comes to capturing photographs in a city as lovely as Charlotte. Whether you're a professional or an amateur photographer, or simply want some family pics- there are lots of fantastic locations in Charlotte to snap some photographs. Below we listed some of them:

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy