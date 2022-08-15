5 Top Rated Wine Bars in Charlotte

A great way to enjoy your weekend night is to get together with friends and try out a new wine bar. Here we are listing the top rated ones in Charlotte:

Foxcroft Wine Co. Dilworth

Foxcroft was established in 2004 with the desire to pair an eclectic selection of wines to foods made from scratch in their kitchen. They have over 5,000 bottles of wine in their collection for you to choose from. Foxcroft has become so popular they expanded to four different locations in the Charlotte area.

Dilworth Tasting Room

Dilworth Tasting Room is in a great location in the city and is a super chic place to hang out at. The owner of Dilworth is a Sommelier from Croatia, so this tasting room offers a seasonal menu based on Croatian cuisine which is paired with wine from their 400-bottle collection.

The Wine Loft

The Wine Loft is an upscale establishment in South End. It has a modern and intimate ambience without the snobbiness of typical upscale eateries. They have a smaller collection of wines but all are from smaller businesses with great histories and stories behind them.

The Bohemian

The Bohemian is a trendy two room wine bar that even has a roll up garage door. It features a 12-tap wine dispenser which can keep wines fresh for up to a month after opening. They also serve delicious charcuterie boards.

Poplar

Located in the Morrison House, a Charlotte Historic Landmark, the owner managed to transform a Victorian house into an elegant wine bar and still maintain its charm and beauty. The restaurant and bar are influenced by Peruvian cuisine.

Originally Posted On: https://charlotteunlimited.com/wine-bars-in-charlotte/