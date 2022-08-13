5 Tasty Restaurants in Southend for a Night Out

From new restaurants with trendy flavors to traditional food staples that serve up classic dishes, there is truly something for everyone. Here are some of the top restaurants in South End Charlotte and why we love them.



Hawkers

Hawkers is an Asian fusion, small-plate restaurant open for lunch and dinner. Serving classic Asian street food, Hawkers feels bright, fresh, and unique.Hawkers décor matches the Hong Kong street vendor style which is what the menu tries to mimic. It’s the perfect spot for groups, families, or a casual date night.

Stir Charlotte

STIR Charlotte is a trendy, open-air concept cocktail restaurant, serving a variety of seafood options for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. STIR is the perfect restaurant to enjoy a night out, host clients, or sip a craft cocktail over a dozen oysters.STIR is well known for their cocktails because they make a lot of their own flavors in-house.

North Italia

North Italia is an authentic Italian restaurant that creates all their meals from scratch. The atmosphere is quiet and cozy, perfect for a date night or special occasion. Open for lunch, dinner, and brunch, head in to try any of their handmade pizzas and pastas, created with seasonal ingredients and inventive flavors.

Seoul Food Meat Corner

Seoul Food Meat Corner is a rustic hangout for Korean-inspired BBQ eats featuring Asian craft beers and custom cocktails. Seoul Food Meat Corner is open every day for lunch and dinner. The menu has a variety of options and sizes, so you can truly customize your meal to fit your appetite.

Barcelona Wine Bar

Barcelona Wine Bar and Restaurant is a warm and welcoming tapas bar inspired by the culture of Spain. The menu changes with the season, so there’s always something new to try. Barcelona Wine Bar really focuses on using seasonal ingredients and drawing inspiration from specialties of the Spanish and Mediterranean areas.