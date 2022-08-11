If you're looking for a great vegan spot in Charlotte, Living Kitchen is the place to be! This restaurant is all about healthy, delicious, and sustainable food, and they have an impressive menu of plant-based dishes that are sure to please vegans and non-vegans alike. Trust us, you won't be disappointed. Let's explore more about them below:

Canva Pro

Living Kitchen: A Great Vegan Spot in Charlotte

Living Kitchen is a popular destination for locals and visitors to the city alike. They've been serving up delicious food since they first opened their doors in 2011, but it wasn't until recently that this South End staple decided to change its name from Luna's Living Kitchen (2011) to "Living Kitchen" in 2016.

They are on a mission to make organic, delicious plant-based food accessible for everyone. They started out of our love and frustration with not being able to find restaurants or products that delivered just what we were craving - real and natural ingredients made from living plants.

The other equally important aspect of Living Kitchen? Unapologetically bringing people together around good taste in something healthier than anything else available back then; it's no wonder these two passions combined into one successful business venture, which continues today under ownership led by someone who knows firsthand how good food tastes when you make it yourself.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a great vegan spot in Charlotte, Living Kitchen is the perfect place to check out. With their delicious and healthy food options, you are sure to find something to love.