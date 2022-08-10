Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in Charlotte

One of Charlotte's newest spots is already known as the "best pizza in town". But how did it all begin? We'll tell you about the story behind the "now" famous pizza place.

The Background Story

Kerrel and Nkem Thompson opened up Bird Pizzeria in Charlotte in Dec 2021. At the beginning of the pandemic, the couple thought about what they could do while everyone else stayed inside. After brainstorming, they realized there was a lot of leftover dough at home and decided to use it to bake homemade pizza.

For a while, they relied on takeout and delivery before reopening their doors for inside seating in April 2022.

Since its opening, Bird Pizzeria has become a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. On average, the pizzas sell out within 30 minutes.

In addition to pizza, Bird Pizzeria serves salads, sandwiches, and desserts. And even though the shop is open seven days a week, the Thompsons say they still find time to spend quality time together.

They were recently featured as one of Charlotte's Best New Restaurants by Forbes Magazine.

Bird Pizzeria Information

They are located on 510 E. 15th Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28206 in Optimist Park.

Hours: Wed-Sat 4-8pm

Neighborhood: Optimist Park

You can follow them on Instagram @birdpizzeria

Conclusion

If you're looking for a new restaurant that's worth checking out, then check out Bird Pizzeria! They have been serving up some amazing food since 2021. So if you haven't tried them yet, make sure to give them a try soon. Tell them we sent you!