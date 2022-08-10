UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special place

There are many beautiful places around the world where people come to relax and enjoy nature. One of those places is the botanical garden located at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

This is a place where visitors can learn about plants and flowers and see them growing right before their eyes. The gardens also have walking paths, fountains, ponds, waterfalls, sculptures, and other features that make this place very special.

Botanical Gardens | History

It was first opened in 1966, but its original purpose was to educate biology students. Eventually, they decided to open up to the public and expanded so that they could fit the McMillan greenhouse, Susie Harwood garden, and Van Landingham Glen, each venue specializing in different types of plants. The greenhouse has over 1,000 different types of plants, including carnivorous plants, exotic orchids, and succulents.

Botanical Gardens | General Information

- The Botanical Gardens offers many programs and events throughout the year.

- They offer a wide range of classes, including gardening, plant identification, and more.

- Their greenhouse provides an opportunity to see live plants and learn about them.

- The Botanical Gardens are located in North Carolina, which is known for its beautiful landscapes.

- They offer many programs for people who enjoy learning about plants and nature.

- Their garden offers an outdoor classroom where children can study plant life.

Garden Information and Services

- There are restrooms available inside the greenhouse.

- There are no restrooms or drinking fountains outside the greenhouse.

- The greenhouses are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours vary.

Today, the botanical gardens continue to be a popular place for students and residents alike. They host events throughout the year, including concerts, lectures, art exhibits, and special tours.

Offical Website Resource: https://gardens.charlotte.edu/