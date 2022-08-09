5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This August

Whether you're a native Charlottean or just in town for a visit, there's no shortage of things to do in the Queen City during the month of August. From festivals and concerts to outdoor activities, here are five fun things to do in Charlotte this August.

1. Attend a concert or festival at PNC Music Pavilion.

Ready to rock out? PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte is hosting a number of concerts and festivals throughout August, including acts like Chris Brown, Jack Johnson, and Keith Urban.

2. Visit the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

The U.S. National Whitewater Center is the perfect place to cool off and get active this summer. With an on-site water park, zip lining, rafting, and more, there's something for everyone at the USNWC.

3. Indulge in some ice cream from one of Charlotte's many local creameries.

To keep cool this August, why not treat yourself to some delicious ice cream from one of Charlotte's many local creameries? A quick Google search will guide you to the best spots in town.

4. Spend an afternoon exploring the city's many greenways and parks.

Charlotte is home to numerous greenways and parks, perfect for a summer stroll or picnic. With over 100 miles of greenway trails, you're sure to find the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors.

5. Go on a brewery tour at one of Charlotte's many craft breweries.

Cheers! With plenty of breweries in the Charlotte area to choose from, there's no shortage of places to tour and taste local beer. Many breweries offer tours and tastings, so you can learn about the brewing process while enjoying a cold one.

We hope you enjoy your August in Charlotte! If you're looking for more things to do in the Queen City, be sure to check out our other articles. Thanks for reading!