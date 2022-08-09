Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot Dot

Ready to check out a great date night spot in Charlotte? Dot dot dot happens to check all the boxes. From the moment you step inside, you'll be impressed with the atmosphere, food, decor, and, of course- specialty cocktails. Let's explore more about this place below:

Location

They are located right outside of Uptown Charlotte. Their address is:

Park Road Shopping Center Backlot, 4237 Park Rd. Unit B.

Charlotte, NC 28209

Become a Member

Dot Dot Dot is a private social club for people 21 years old or older. Entry is restricted to current identification holders only. A membership is necessary to join them. Each member may bring up to three guests.

You can find details about becoming a member on their website.

Food and Drink

They created their food and drink selections to encourage discussions. The menu features shareable small plates made with fresh local products and paired with their extensive and sometimes rare bourbon and whisky collections, fine wines, and (of course) classic cocktails.

Atmosphere

The atmosphere is perfect for a date night. Dot Dot Dot in Charlotte has a refined, upscale atmosphere that is still comfortable and inviting. You'll be able to enjoy your food and delicious cocktails while still being able to have a great conversation with your date.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a great date night spot in Charlotte, Dot Dot Dot is the perfect place. With its delicious food and drinks, refined atmosphere, and convenient location, it's the perfect spot for a romantic evening out.