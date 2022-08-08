Charlotte, NC

5 Places to Donate Used Books in Charlotte

Almost everyone has a book collection they haven't looked at in years. While some find it to be consoling, having books on hand may be a burden. Instead, they might be cherished and admired by someone who hasn't read them yet.

If you're searching for a location to donate books in Charlotte, we've got you covered. We've compiled a list of 5 places to donate books in Charlotte, ranging from charity bookstores to used book sellers.

1. Julia’s Cafe and Books

The unique combination of a café and used bookshop gladly accepts book donations. It's a Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte subsidiary, so you can rest assured that your contribution will go to helping people in your community. In Charlotte, it's an excellent location to donate books.

This location also has free wifi, loft seating, and specializes in local and organic coffee and food. So after you drop off your old books, you'll probably want to take a break and enjoy the neighborhood café.

2. Promising Pages

If the books you want to give are mostly for children, Promising Pages is a good place to start. They will accept gently-used and like-new children's books from birth through high school. The greatest need they currently have is for books appropriate from pre-K through 5th grade.

To assist with literacy, this nonprofit organization collects new and donated books to distribute to kids and organizations. They provide a free service to underserved individuals in the community. Because of this goal, they are limited in what they can take. They won't accept damaged novels, school textbooks, adult books, or encyclopedias.

If you have a large collection (200 or more volumes), please contact them to set up a drop-off time so they can accept your donation. If you only have a few books, they have numerous drop-off spots around Charlotte that may be found on their website.

3. The Book Rack

This independent bookstore trades used books for store credit instead of receiving outright donations. While this may not be the case if you have a large collection that you just want to get rid of, The Book Rack is an excellent place to start if you're an avid reader seeking a method to finance your book-buying habit.

4. Book Buyers

This little neighborhood bookstore purchases used books and resells them. While you wait for an appraisal on your used books, say hello to the store's cats, who enjoy lounging about.

5. Goodwill

Goodwill is well-known for its reputation and has a long history of accepting almost any contribution, including used books. The funds from your donation will be used to support employment training, job placement services, financial literacy education, and more in the Charlotte community.

Conclusion

There are plenty of places to donate books in the Charlotte area – which is great. You can find the one closest to you, or choose based on which organization’s mission is closest to your heart.

