Charlotte, NC

The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in Charlotte

Charlotte Unlimited

Charlotte is known to be a great city for families. There are many neighborhoods that are perfect for raising children. But which neighborhoods in Charlotte are the best? Let's explore our top picks below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yz0z6_0h80UAuw00
Canva Pro

South Park

South Park is a great neighborhood for families because it is safe and there are plenty of activities for children to participate in. The Southpark mall is also conveniently located in this neighborhood, as well as Whole Foods.

Ballantyne

Ballantyne is another great neighborhood for families. It is safe and has a community feel to it. There are several parks, pools, and walking trails in the area. Plus, there are several stores and restaurants that cater to families.

Eastover

Eastover is a beautiful neighborhood with well-maintained homes and yards. It is also very safe and family-friendly. There are several parks and playgrounds in the area, as well as grocery stores and several restaurants.

Dilworth

Dilworth is a historic neighborhood that has been revitalized in recent years. It is now a very desirable place to live, especially for families. The area is home to a number of playgrounds and parks, as well as several businesses and restaurants. It is walkable and close to Uptown Charlotte.

Myers Park

Myers Park is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Charlotte. It is safe, beautiful, and family-friendly. The neighborhood is also home to a number of private schools. In addition, Myers Park is close to Uptown Charlotte and has a number of restaurants and businesses.

Final Note

Whether you are looking for a safe neighborhood, a family-friendly neighborhood, or a historic neighborhood, Charlotte has something for everyone! In our opinion, these are just a few of the great neighborhoods that families can enjoy in Charlotte.

Resources:

https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/search/best-neighborhoods-for-families/m/charlotte-metro-area/

https://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte/news/2021/04/01/best-places-for-families-in-charlotte-area.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# families in charlotte# kids in charlotte# family friendly charlotte# neighborhoods for families in # best neighborhoods in charlott

Comments / 3

Published by

Discover The Unlimited Possibilities Charlotte Has to Offer

Charlotte, NC
142 followers

More from Charlotte Unlimited

Charlotte, NC

Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot Dot

Ready to check out a great date night spot in Charlotte? Dot dot dot happens to check all the boxes. From the moment you step inside, you'll be impressed with the atmosphere, food, decor, and, of course- specialty cocktails. Let's explore more about this place below:

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in Charlotte

If you’re a young professional looking for the perfect place to live in Charlotte, you’re in luck! There are plenty of great neighborhoods that fit that description. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

5 Places to Donate Used Books in Charlotte

Almost everyone has a book collection they haven't looked at in years. While some find it to be consoling, having books on hand may be a burden. Instead, they might be cherished and admired by someone who hasn't read them yet.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge

If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Blumenthal Performing Arts is Accepting Internship Applications Until August 12th

If you are looking for an internship in 2022, the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center is currently accepting applications until August 12th. This is a great opportunity for college students to get experience in the arts and non-profit sectors. Let's go ahead and explore more information about the internship below:

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in Charlotte

If you are looking to spend a day surrounded by nature and serenity, then there is a great option in Charlotte, NC. Freedom Park is one of the most beautiful and well-maintained parks in the city. It offers a variety of activities for all ages.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

The Best Places in Charlotte to Take Pictures

It might be difficult to know where to begin when it comes to capturing photographs in a city as lovely as Charlotte. Whether you're a professional or an amateur photographer, or simply want some family pics- there are lots of fantastic locations in Charlotte to snap some photographs. Below we listed some of them:

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near Charlotte

Wine lovers, rejoice! There are plenty of fantastic wineries near Charlotte, NC that offer delicious wines from across the globe. They make for the perfect day trip or a weekend getaway, and with so many to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect spot for your taste. Here are a few of our favorites.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy