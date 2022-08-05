Matthews, NC

Weekend Activity: Check Out the Matthews Farmers Market

Charlotte Unlimited

Looking for something to do over the weekend? Why not check out the Matthews Farmers' Market? It's a great place to spend the morning or early afternoon. Let's check out some more details below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYlmF_0h6WtFB500
Shelly Pauls/ Unsplash

The Matthews Farmers Market

The Matthews Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., rain or shine. This vibrant market offers a wide variety of fresh, local produce as well as handmade goods and artisanal food items. It's located in the heart of downtown Matthews, NC.

They offer free parking on-site in the grassy area, as well as on Trade and Charles Street.

Visitors can find everything from freshly baked bread to locally caught seafood, and the market is a great place to chat with friends and meet new people.

The Matthews Farmers Market is the state's biggest and most diversified producer market. All market items, with the exception of fish, are made, raised, or manufactured within 50 miles of Matthews. The fisherman who catches the fish off the NC coast delivers it to market.

It is also a great source of information about sustainable living and gardening. The market’s knowledgeable vendors are always happy to answer questions and offer advice, making it the perfect place to learn more about living a green lifestyle.

We love supporting local businesses and vendors, and the Matthews Farmers Market is a great way to do that. Whether you’re looking for fresh food or friendly advice, the Matthews Farmers Market is the perfect place to start your weekend.

