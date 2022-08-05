Charlotte, NC

The Best Museums to Visit in Charlotte

If you're looking for a dose of culture on your trip to Charlotte, you won't be disappointed. The city is home to some excellent museums, covering everything from art and history to science and nature. Here are our picks for the best museums to visit in Charlotte.

The Mint Museum

The Mint Museum is one of the top museums in Charlotte, and it's easy to see why. The museum houses an impressive collection of art, spanning centuries and cultures. They are committed to enhancing people's lives and building a more empathetic world by providing access and encouraging communities to form a long-term connection with art and design.

The Levine Museum of the New South

The Levine Museum of the New South is one of the most important in Charlotte. This revolutionary museum was founded as a history museum with a goal: to tell everyone's story.

It was established as a museum that would employ exhibits and programs to address some of today's most pressing social issues in the historical context that deepens understanding, fosters empathy, and motivates participation toward a brighter future.

The Charlotte Museum of History

If you're interested in history, be sure to check out the Charlotte Museum of History. The museum features exhibits on everything from the area's Native American heritage to its Civil War history. Plus, the museum is located in a beautiful historic building!

Discovery Place

If you're looking for something a bit more kid-friendly, be sure to check out the Discovery Place Science Museum. This museum is full of interactive exhibits that will keep kids entertained for hours. Plus, it's located in Uptown Charlotte, making it easy to walk to from many other attractions.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the excellent museums you can visit in Charlotte. No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find a museum that's perfect for you.

