5 Day Trips You Can Take From Charlotte

As a Charlottean, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to day trips. There are so many great places to explore just a short drive from the city. If you're looking for ideas, here are five of the best day trips near Charlotte:

Canva Pro

1. The Biltmore Estate

The Biltmore Estate is one of the most popular tourist destinations in North Carolina, and for good reason. This massive property is home to a stunning mansion, lush gardens, and plenty of outdoor activities. You could easily spend an entire day here exploring all of the different areas.

2. The Blue Ridge Parkway

If you're looking for breathtaking views, look no further than the Blue Ridge Parkway. This scenic road winds through the mountains of North Carolina, providing stunning vistas at every turn. There are plenty of hiking trails and picnic spots scattered throughout the park, making it the perfect place to spend a day outdoors.

3. Lake Norman

Just right outside of Charlotte, you'll find Lake Norman. This man-made lake is the perfect spot for a day of swimming, sunbathing, and boating. There are also several restaurants and bars located in the area, so you can grab a bite to eat or have a drink while enjoying the view.

4. Crowders Mountain State Park

Crowders Mountain State Park is a great option for those who love to hike. This park has over 20 miles of trails, ranging from easy to strenuous. You'll also find stunning views of the surrounding countryside from the top of Crowders Mountain.

5. Old Salem Museums & Gardens

The rich, authentic, and diverse cultural history of the early South – with special attention on the Moravians in North Carolina, enslaved and free people of African descent, and Indigenous peoples of the Southern Woodland - is told through the preservation and presentation of material culture, architecture, and cultural landscapes at Old Salem Museums & Gardens.

Conclusion

There you have it! These are just five of the many great day trips you can take from Charlotte. We hope you enjoy exploring all that our state has to offer.