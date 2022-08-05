5 Day Trips You Can Take From Charlotte

Charlotte Unlimited

As a Charlottean, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to day trips. There are so many great places to explore just a short drive from the city. If you're looking for ideas, here are five of the best day trips near Charlotte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lh0yH_0h5SJH9s00
Canva Pro

1. The Biltmore Estate

The Biltmore Estate is one of the most popular tourist destinations in North Carolina, and for good reason. This massive property is home to a stunning mansion, lush gardens, and plenty of outdoor activities. You could easily spend an entire day here exploring all of the different areas.

2. The Blue Ridge Parkway

If you're looking for breathtaking views, look no further than the Blue Ridge Parkway. This scenic road winds through the mountains of North Carolina, providing stunning vistas at every turn. There are plenty of hiking trails and picnic spots scattered throughout the park, making it the perfect place to spend a day outdoors.

3. Lake Norman

Just right outside of Charlotte, you'll find Lake Norman. This man-made lake is the perfect spot for a day of swimming, sunbathing, and boating. There are also several restaurants and bars located in the area, so you can grab a bite to eat or have a drink while enjoying the view.

4. Crowders Mountain State Park

Crowders Mountain State Park is a great option for those who love to hike. This park has over 20 miles of trails, ranging from easy to strenuous. You'll also find stunning views of the surrounding countryside from the top of Crowders Mountain.

5. Old Salem Museums & Gardens

The rich, authentic, and diverse cultural history of the early South – with special attention on the Moravians in North Carolina, enslaved and free people of African descent, and Indigenous peoples of the Southern Woodland - is told through the preservation and presentation of material culture, architecture, and cultural landscapes at Old Salem Museums & Gardens.

Conclusion

There you have it! These are just five of the many great day trips you can take from Charlotte. We hope you enjoy exploring all that our state has to offer.

If you want to learn more about things to do in Charlotte, be sure to check out some of the other articles on our site.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# day trips charlotte# charlotte north carolina# things to do in charlotte# road trip charlotte# travel charlotte

Comments / 0

Published by

Discover The Unlimited Possibilities Charlotte Has to Offer

Charlotte, NC
124 followers

More from Charlotte Unlimited

Charlotte, NC

Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot Dot

Ready to check out a great date night spot in Charlotte? Dot dot dot happens to check all the boxes. From the moment you step inside, you'll be impressed with the atmosphere, food, decor, and, of course- specialty cocktails. Let's explore more about this place below:

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in Charlotte

If you’re a young professional looking for the perfect place to live in Charlotte, you’re in luck! There are plenty of great neighborhoods that fit that description. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

5 Places to Donate Used Books in Charlotte

Almost everyone has a book collection they haven't looked at in years. While some find it to be consoling, having books on hand may be a burden. Instead, they might be cherished and admired by someone who hasn't read them yet.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in Charlotte

Charlotte is known to be a great city for families. There are many neighborhoods that are perfect for raising children. But which neighborhoods in Charlotte are the best? Let's explore our top picks below:

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge

If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Blumenthal Performing Arts is Accepting Internship Applications Until August 12th

If you are looking for an internship in 2022, the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center is currently accepting applications until August 12th. This is a great opportunity for college students to get experience in the arts and non-profit sectors. Let's go ahead and explore more information about the internship below:

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in Charlotte

If you are looking to spend a day surrounded by nature and serenity, then there is a great option in Charlotte, NC. Freedom Park is one of the most beautiful and well-maintained parks in the city. It offers a variety of activities for all ages.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

The Best Places in Charlotte to Take Pictures

It might be difficult to know where to begin when it comes to capturing photographs in a city as lovely as Charlotte. Whether you're a professional or an amateur photographer, or simply want some family pics- there are lots of fantastic locations in Charlotte to snap some photographs. Below we listed some of them:

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near Charlotte

Wine lovers, rejoice! There are plenty of fantastic wineries near Charlotte, NC that offer delicious wines from across the globe. They make for the perfect day trip or a weekend getaway, and with so many to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect spot for your taste. Here are a few of our favorites.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy