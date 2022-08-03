Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near Charlotte

Wine lovers, rejoice! There are plenty of fantastic wineries near Charlotte, NC that offer delicious wines from across the globe. They make for the perfect day trip or a weekend getaway, and with so many to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect spot for your taste. Here are a few of our favorites.

Childress Vineyards

If you're searching for wineries near Charlotte, you should definitely check out Childress Vineyards. Located in Lexington, North Carolina, it's just about an hour's drive from Charlotte. With its expansive acreage of 70 acres, this winery could be your perfect escape for wine and vineyards.

Raffaldini Vineyards and Winery

Known widely as “Chianti in the Carolinas,” Raffaldini Vineyards produces only classically dry Italian style wines, ranging from reds like Sangiovese Classico and Montepulciano Riserva, with the white being Vermentino.

The family-owned vineyard has hosted public events throughout its year-long production schedule for wine lovers near and far. It's only an hour and fifteen-minute drive from Charlotte, making it the perfect day trip.

Carolina Heritage Vineyard and Winery

Located in the Blue Ridge foothills of North Carolina, Carolina Heritage Vineyard and Winery is about a 1.5-hour drive from Charlotte.

Go to the Carolina Heritage Vineyard and Winery for a taste of wine that's naturally delicious! They use no animal products or grains in their production, so you can enjoy them with confidence.

Davesté Vineyards

Davesté Vineyards is the perfect place for anyone who wants to experience North Carolina's beautiful Lake Norman region. They offer tours and tastings by appointment only, as well as an extensive selection of craft beers.

Whether you're looking at wine flights tailored just for your taste buds or wanting some advice about what type would best suit whatever event you have planned- Davesté will help make it happen so all guests can enjoy themselves.

There are many great wineries to choose from near Charlotte, NC. Each one has its own distinct style and personality, so be sure to visit a few before you decide on your favorite. And don't forget to bring a bottle or two home with you- you'll want to share your new discovery with friends!

