Trump - Love him or Hate him

Face it. We’re at war with ourselves. We all don’t share the same opinion but yet those who act out act like it’s a crime when you don’t agree with them, adults acting like toddlers and telling our kids to “grow up” is far fetched.

My opinion first.

This article is based on what I found and I wanna share it with YOU. I put together some articles that don’t get mentioned or the media won’t cover. I’m not posting anything bad or negative, we got more things to worry about in this world. Regardless of what you read about him there will always be others who don’t feel the same way as you do. Make sure you research before you make any decision, you can like him or hate him but don’t judge a book by it’s cover, after all you have two ears (big smile).

Jennifer Hudson

Back in 2008 tragedy hit actress Jennifer Hudson, her mother and brother were fatally shot, her nephew was missing but sadly he was found unalive. When Trump heard about this tragedy he invited Jennifer to stay at his hotel Trump International Hotel & Tower. Jennifer and her family stayed there rent free. When Access Online asked Trump how Jennifer was doing Trumps response was “They are safe“ and “She’s a great girl and we’re protecting them well“ Trump -Yrump Jennifer Hudson

Trump donates his presidential paycheck.

Trump did donate his presidential salary during his time in office but he wasn’t the only president to do so. Former presidents John F. Kennedy and Herbert Hoover donated all their earnings. Trumps donation

You may look on Wikipedia for a list of grants that Trump donated that’s called List of grants made by Donald J. Trump Foundation

Trumps Executive Order 13898.

President Trump signed Executive Order 13898 on November 26, 2019. Operation Lady Justice was launched by Trump for Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives. This task force has focused on meeting with tribal leaders and communities to improve our Justice system for the indigenous community. ABC - Trump Operation Lady Justice

Trump, is he?

Trump himself is a brilliant man. I believe he’s compassionate,” she said. “If you go back and look at all of the executive orders, the things for women and science, for African American education… there are so many things that he’s doing.” - Dr. Alveda King,

When Trump was friends with Russell Simmons it was a healthy friendship, they were there for each other and when Russell was going through a divorce, Trump teased Russell through prank calls, lifting his spirits, this was Trumps way of “being there for his friend” and Russell had his own nickname for Trump, he called him Richie Rich. Things were well between the two friends until Trump called for Muslims to be barred from entering the United States, Russell highly disapproved this and denounced his onetime friend, telling him in an open letter to “stop fueling fires of hate.” Trump and Russell Simmons the bromance was no more.

Back in 2007 Trump says Snoop is the greatest and went on to say he was one of the nations best selling hip hop artist. Trump had Snoop had a playful and amicable relationship. On season six of NBC’s The Apprentice, Trump allowed the winning team of his Lexus Challenge to create a freestyle rap with Snoop Dogg. Snoop has had a love-hate streak over Trump Snoop and Trump

Trump and the media.

Trump has had his war on the media and that’s well known. During the 70’s, and 80’s the media was not what it is today. Baby boomers and Gen X were taught to believe what the news reported and parents even told them If it’s on the news then it has to be real. Thank goodness we live in a time with more news outlets and the average citizen can turn a video into news. The media plays a big part in our lives and it’s difficult to believe what we hear or see. A person can claim a video is altered or edited, or they’ll scream fake, regardless of who and what you believe. News refuse

Trump receives honorary ninth-degree black belt in taekwondo

In 2022 Trump was presented with an honorary ninth dan black belt in taekwondo. Trump was honored by Lee Dong Seop, the president of Kukkiwon, the world taekwondo headquarters located in South Korea. Having a taekwondo ninth-degree means that the person who earned this honor has a complete understanding of the fundamental principles of our martial art. New York post

Trump is a very smart individual, his education and military school (he attended New York military academy when 13) speaks for itself. Many want to acknowledge him as a “reality” star since he host The Apprentice but let’s remember that he holds a bachelor of science degree in economics from Wharton.