Trump - Love him or Hate him

Charlotte Aguilar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLsP9_0nIDEC2h00
Trump hugging the American flag.Photo byGoogle

Face it. We’re at war with ourselves. We all don’t share the same opinion but yet those who act out act like it’s a crime when you don’t agree with them, adults acting like toddlers and telling our kids to “grow up” is far fetched.

My opinion first.

This article is based on what I found and I wanna share it with YOU. I put together some articles that don’t get mentioned or the media won’t cover. I’m not posting anything bad or negative, we got more things to worry about in this world. Regardless of what you read about him there will always be others who don’t feel the same way as you do. Make sure you research before you make any decision, you can like him or hate him but don’t judge a book by it’s cover, after all you have two ears (big smile).

Jennifer Hudson

Back in 2008 tragedy hit actress Jennifer Hudson, her mother and brother were fatally shot, her nephew was missing but sadly he was found unalive. When Trump heard about this tragedy he invited Jennifer to stay at his hotel Trump International Hotel & Tower. Jennifer and her family stayed there rent free. When Access Online asked Trump how Jennifer was doing Trumps response was “They are safe“ and “She’s a great girl and we’re protecting them well“ Trump -Yrump Jennifer Hudson

Trump donates his presidential paycheck.

Trump did donate his presidential salary during his time in office but he wasn’t the only president to do so. Former presidents John F. Kennedy and Herbert Hoover donated all their earnings. Trumps donation

You may look on Wikipedia for a list of grants that Trump donated that’s called List of grants made by Donald J. Trump Foundation

Trumps Executive Order 13898.

President Trump signed Executive Order 13898 on November 26, 2019. Operation Lady Justice was launched by Trump for Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives. This task force has focused on meeting with tribal leaders and communities to improve our Justice system for the indigenous community. ABC - Trump Operation Lady Justice

Trump, is he?

Trump himself is a brilliant man. I believe he’s compassionate,” she said. “If you go back and look at all of the executive orders, the things for women and science, for African American education… there are so many things that he’s doing.” - Dr. Alveda King,

When Trump was friends with Russell Simmons it was a healthy friendship, they were there for each other and when Russell was going through a divorce, Trump teased Russell through prank calls, lifting his spirits, this was Trumps way of “being there for his friend” and Russell had his own nickname for Trump, he called him Richie Rich. Things were well between the two friends until Trump called for Muslims to be barred from entering the United States, Russell highly disapproved this and denounced his onetime friend, telling him in an open letter to “stop fueling fires of hate.” Trump and Russell Simmons the bromance was no more.

Back in 2007 Trump says Snoop is the greatest and went on to say he was one of the nations best selling hip hop artist. Trump had Snoop had a playful and amicable relationship. On season six of NBC’s The Apprentice, Trump allowed the winning team of his Lexus Challenge to create a freestyle rap with Snoop Dogg. Snoop has had a love-hate streak over Trump Snoop and Trump

https://graziamagazine.com/articles/snoop-dogg-donald-trump

Trump and the media.

Trump has had his war on the media and that’s well known. During the 70’s, and 80’s the media was not what it is today. Baby boomers and Gen X were taught to believe what the news reported and parents even told them If it’s on the news then it has to be real. Thank goodness we live in a time with more news outlets and the average citizen can turn a video into news. The media plays a big part in our lives and it’s difficult to believe what we hear or see. A person can claim a video is altered or edited, or they’ll scream fake, regardless of who and what you believe. News refuse

Trump receives honorary ninth-degree black belt in taekwondo

In 2022 Trump was presented with an honorary ninth dan black belt in taekwondo. Trump was honored by Lee Dong Seop, the president of Kukkiwon, the world taekwondo headquarters located in South Korea. Having a taekwondo ninth-degree means that the person who earned this honor has a complete understanding of the fundamental principles of our martial art. New York post

Trump is a very smart individual, his education and military school (he attended New York military academy when 13) speaks for itself. Many want to acknowledge him as a “reality” star since he host The Apprentice but let’s remember that he holds a bachelor of science degree in economics from Wharton.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alaska local trump conservativ

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 133

Published by

Be kind and thank you for reading. Like and follow me please and thank you.

Juneau, AK
411 followers

More from Charlotte Aguilar

Opinion from a Small town

Oh boy, Jason Aldean ruffled some feathers with his new song “Try that in a small Town”. So what seems to be the problem? Who started the bogus gossip about it being a racist song? I included the lyrics and like everyone else, I can’t understand why it‘s being labeled as racist.

Read full story
4 comments

Favoritism - Jill Biden over Melania Trump- opinion

What I’m going to say may sound like a divide but it‘s an observation. Ladies and Gentlemen, in this corner .. Melania is not only beautiful, bright and fashionable, she’s a devoted mother and wife. She was born Melanija Knavs on April 26, 1970. She posed nude in a photo spread for a French adult magazine in 1995 and studied design before pausing her studies to pursue a modeling career. She became a successful fashion model, appearing in television advertisements, fashion magazines, and billboards.

Read full story
18 comments

Biden Blunders

I can remember when Biden was Vice President, he had this high energy presence about himself, he never mumbled, spoke clearly and he took a jog with Obama around the White House. Biden walked tall and fierce. He was fit and strong, no one knew that he was once bullied by a Catholic school teacher, when his mother heard about it she marched up to the teacher to give a fair warning about bullying her son. Biden childhood stutter.

Read full story
427 comments

Opinion - Flying Alaska Airlines

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome aboard.. Anyone else notice that there’s been a lot of videos lately of someone triggered by someone who wasn’t wearing a mask or they’re being kicked off a flight for inappropriately dressed or they’re being escorted-arrested off the plane for intoxication or fighting? In situations like this the airline is usually the one who gets a bad rap (sometimes) and the videos go viral.

Read full story
2 comments

Behind the Steel Curtain

When someone talks about the NFL and you hear the name black and yellow, you automatically know who they're referring to. My apologies to those who call it black and gold. My preference is black and yellow. On August 19th, 2019, Steelers fans participated in a vote on Twitter and the outcome was no big surprise. The results were 35% fans called the two colors black and yellow, 65% of fans preferred it black and gold. Twitter Poll.

Read full story
3 comments

Tales of the Unknown

These are my stories that actually occurred and are not opinions. Clairvoyant means having or claiming to have the power of seeing objects or actions beyond the range of natural vision.

Read full story
3 comments

Happy Mothers Day - gunalcheesh -tlaa

I come from a BIG family and we were each others friends growing up, we were disciplined, went to church every week and had chores to do. Our curfew was at seven pm and if we were late we got grounded. Were we perfect? Heck no, my parents argued, I fought with my siblings, I was a tattle tale and I got beat up for it. Our household was a full house, we were cramped into a three bedroom, one bathroom so when someone had to use the bathroom it turned into a boxing match. There were twelve of us, yes my mother had twelve kids and she kept us all in line. She went through bad relationships and lived through the pain of the memories she had growing up.

Read full story
2 comments
Alaska State

I live in Alaska

I have spontaneously got up one day and said to myself “Self, it’s a beautiful day out so IF it’s a beautiful morning tomorrow I‘m gonna fly to Anchorage and guess what? I would. In my opinion I would take the early Flight out because the weather can change quickly plus the wind and rain seem to hit harder by midmorning or afternoon so with that said, taking a red eye made sense because I was terrified of flying, ask anyone who knows me, they’d say l cry like a baby during take off and I must hold hands with someone, kind of odd since I practically live on a island.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion Thick or Thin?

Does size really matter? We all heard the saying “You got such a pretty face, you just need to loose weight”. Women and men been battling weight loss forever. Having babies puts a strain on most couples, I can say that during my pregnancies my children’s father used to crave foods along with me and his weight increased with mine. Daily Mail Health says that your partner can crave food as much as you during a pregnancy, it’s called sympathetic pregnancy, also known as Couvade syndrome Couvade Syndrome.

Read full story

I Love the 80’s

Every generation believes that the era they were born in were the best times. My mom repeatedly told me that the roaring 50’s were the best ever. Of course I’d roll my eyes and twirl my hair with disbelief and say out loud Yeah mom, whatever. I was a child of the 80’s what do you expect? I was too busy ratting my hair and spraying it with Aqua Net.

Read full story
5 comments

Knock, Knock, Housekeeping

The best thing we could do is work as hard as we can for what is right and what is good.” - Congresswoman AOC. I worked at a big hotel for years, I pulled and pushed heavy carts down the hallway, I busted by behind and back scrubbing the tub and shower walls plus cleaning the toilets with disinfectant. If the shower curtains were wet we had to change them, which meant I had to stand on the tub to take down the curtain, this is dangerous, one slip could seriously hurt you or kill you (most hotels have a shower door but the hotel I worked at did not).

Read full story
4 comments
Juneau, AK

May the Forest be with you.

Who can remember the “Crying Indian“ commercial from the 70’s? I‘m sure the Baby Boomers/GenX generation remembers, but for those of you who don‘t know, it was a commercial that urged everyday people like yourself to do their part in addressing pollution. It featured a Native American man with braids who canoes through a polluted river and past smoke emitting factories and onto a littered shore. Trash hurled from the window of a passing car lands at the man's feet, the camera closes in on his face, a tear rolls down his cheek, the voiceover says: "Some people have a deep abiding respect for the natural beauty that was once this country and some people don't. People can start pollution, people can stop it”

Read full story
5 comments
Seattle, WA

Super Bowl XL Steelers and Seahawks

They’re known as the 12s, they wear blue wigs, paint their faces with their team color and they proudly wear their green and blue jerseys. They are the Seattle Seahawk fan base and they can raise the top off of Lumen Field if they wanted too and that’s no exaggeration. Back in December 13, the noise generated by the Seattle crowd, aka ”12th Man” was so loud that it registered as a minor earthquake! Can you believe that?! Vibrations measuring between a magnitude one and two earthquake were detected in the region according to seismologists. The Vibrations measured between a magnitude one and two earthquake were detected in the region. Talk about team work! Seattles crowd noise has some serious competition with the Kansas City Chiefs in the noise factor since the Chief fans currently hold the record of 142.2. decibels.

Read full story
21 comments

A Catfish Story

Catfish: A Catfish is someone who pretends to be someone they’re not using Facebook or other social media to create false identities, particularly to pursue deceptive online romances. -Urban Dictionary.

Read full story
7 comments
Alaska State

Alaskas Mystic Creatures

Alaskas mythical creatures like Bigfoot (Kushtaka) Qalupalik, the Alaska Bushman, Adler and a very big bird, no I’m not talking about Big Bird from Sesame Street I’m talking about a bird that was seen in southeast Alaska. According to the Juneau Empire dated Thursday, February 1, 2028 witnesses claim they saw a large bird, witnesses say that the bird has a 20-foot wingspan with an 8-foot body, some speculate that it resembled a prehistoric bird, others say it’s a thunder bird.

Read full story
8 comments
Alaska State

Rescue a pet

I was never allowed to have a dog when I was growing up in the housing projects in Alaska. Sure some tenants had cats but some went unreported or they got approved (dog discrimination I say haha)

Read full story
31 comments

Reading is fun

As a child I loved reading books. I remember reading Holly Hobby, Charlie Brown and Little House on The Prairie. I didn’t want recess I wanted to sit in the library with a book. As a young teen I read comic books like The Amazing Spiderman, The Hulk and Fantastic Four. I used to think that Mister Fantastic was cool and he was my favorite. These books brought delight and I cared about the characters, it was like my own soap opera.

Read full story
7 comments

From poverty to middle class

I‘m a satisfied homeowner who lives in a three bedroom, two bathroom home with a yarded fence and Ring camera. I also have two huskies and a rescue dog that‘s a Shih Tzu. Oh yes, I also have my children who stay with me (no they’re weren't rescued) haha, a little humor. If I offended you by that tasteless joke I apologize. I love my home and cherish it. But before you pass judgement on me let me begin by saying that my life was never easy. I grew up in a housing project and as a child it was all fun and games, we played kick ball or went skate bordering and rode our bikes around but on some days we’d play tag or go catch guppies in the lake, it was a groovy life. On other days we‘d take a walk over to the baseball field to watch a game, we waited for a fowl ball or home run so that we could get money by returning the ball.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy