Reading is fun

This picture was taken by Charlotte Aguilar,. Photo by Charlotte Aguilar

As a child I loved reading books. I remember reading Holly Hobby, Charlie Brown and Little House on The Prairie. I didn’t want recess I wanted to sit in the library with a book. As a young teen I read comic books like The Amazing Spiderman, The Hulk and Fantastic Four. I used to think that Mister Fantastic was cool and he was my favorite. These books brought delight and I cared about the characters, it was like my own soap opera.

Then as a grown teen girl I started reading Archie. I loved reading about Riverdale and Archie and the gang. Veronica was queen, she slayed in every way, she was pretty, she was rich and always had the latest fashion, she was the original mean girl, the bad girl. Betty was cute and tried to win Archie’s heart but I think she was too good for him. When I’m out shopping and happen to see a Archie comic book and I’d flip threw pages, the memories come flooding back of me sitting on my bed under a blanket cheering on Veronica.

My favorite classic books include: Where the Wild Things are, Charlotte‘s Web, Corduroy, and all the Dr. Seuss books. The current books that I’ve are: The Nanny Diaries, Novo, Space Robot, The Little Mouse in the House, Love the one you’re with, and Playing With Paisley. The comic I’ve read is called Nimona and the illustration is beyond great, the storyline will keep you reading. I hope you all can check these wonderful books out and take the time to read to your child. Let your child explore their imagination in the world of make believe.

Reading is important I can’t stress that enough and I‘ve read some books on Amazon and Good Reads. I’ve even read a comic book that quickly became my favorite.

What Are the Benefits of Reading Books?

Here are 10 benefits of reading that illustrate the importance of reading books. When you read every day you: