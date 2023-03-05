From poverty to middle class

I‘m a satisfied homeowner who lives in a three bedroom, two bathroom home with a yarded fence and Ring camera. I also have two huskies and a rescue dog that‘s a Shih Tzu. Oh yes, I also have my children who stay with me (no they’re weren't rescued) haha, a little humor. If I offended you by that tasteless joke I apologize. I love my home and cherish it. But before you pass judgement on me let me begin by saying that my life was never easy. I grew up in a housing project and as a child it was all fun and games, we played kick ball or went skate bordering and rode our bikes around but on some days we’d play tag or go catch guppies in the lake, it was a groovy life. On other days we‘d take a walk over to the baseball field to watch a game, we waited for a fowl ball or home run so that we could get money by returning the ball.

On a dark note I can admit that we also went there to eat the left over food that was left on the bench, like a vulture we would sit and wait until everyone left because that’s when the food was left behind, yes it’s gross to admit it but we were hungry and we couldn’t afford burgers and fries, or candy, my favorite thing to find was popcorn and when their was a lot we’d share it. We were project kids. After a long day we’d go back home. This was my life as a child. I came from a huge family and we grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons with a bowl of cereal and the smell of coffee. Our household had government cheese, no name foods, Tang (the astronauts drink) and Kool Aid, we lived on mush (oatmeal) and toast.

Years passed and I graduated from high school and I stayed with my parents in the same neighborhood. I had no desire for college and even if I did, we couldn’t afford it. Living in the projects was all I knew. If things got broken at home all we had to do was call maintenance, if the plumbling went bad, you‘d call maintenance and your garbage was taken care of. Whenever appliance were broken, you get a new one. No worries right? I mean all you had to do was pay rent, cable, phone and utilities. Remember I‘m speaking from my past and their were no cellphones back then. Dang I’m old.

Now that I’m a parent I can admit that I made bad choices growing up. Because of those bad choices I became homeless. I stayed on the streets and bounced from place to place with my children, oh yes my family helped but it was short lived. I had OCS called on me, my family had their own demons to fight so I went from place to place and hotels. I looked for jobs and tried my best to keep my kids in school and feed them. With OCS on my tail about my situation I didn’t give up. I applied for low income housing and was put on the waiting list.

Months went by and a dear friend of mine stepped in to help me get into housing, it was located in one of the worst neighborhoods in our town. It had mice, holes in the wall and broken windows. I didn’t care, it was home. My rent started at a hundred dollars and increased because I was receiving income. We stayed in that crappy place for over three years until I got an eviction notice for non payment of rent, I went to court with no lawyer and they threw us out. Oh Lord here I go again.. we were out on the street once again but this time I stayed with my sister, we slept on the living room floor for months.

Time flew by and I was workin, I was working on my bad credit to get into housing, remember what I said earlier about putting applications in for housing? Well seven years passed and I didn’t hear from them, no calls or emails, or letters, NADA. I argued with them because they couldn’t find my application so I was told to fill out another application so I can get back on the waiting list. I’m sure this would piss you off too right?!

Anyway more years passed and my kids grew up and I also became a grandmother. Becoming a grandmother inspired me to do more with my life. My daughter got her own apartment and my son stayed with her, meanwhile my youngest son went into treatment and my older daughter left state. The family I tried so hard to keep together split apart.

I was not allowed to live with my daughter so I went back on the streets. I stayed at the local shelter whenever beds were available, if no beds were available I stayed at my moms. You see at this time I was in a very bad abusive relationship with my now ex-boyfriend who made death threats against me and my family so I choose to stay away from my family to protect them, I suffered and cried myself to sleep wishing I could see my kids and grandaughter, the thought of ending my life played in my head but seeing my new grandbaby made me smile and she was worth living for and so were my kids.

My ex-boyfriend began making threats at my work, it got so bad that my boss and management had to walk me to the bus stop and waited until I left (they were the best and I love them for that). This was also the time when I was planning my get away. I had enough of his abusive threats and the cops never did anything. One day my ex was served a Protective Order and he ripped it up like Nancy Pelosi ripping up the SOTU papers. He did this in front of the cops who served him and NOTHING was done. I knew I was on my own. Ever since that I hid from him and saved the death threats that he texted to me for proof if anything happened to to me. To make a long story short I managed to get away from him.

I started my life over with my family and my daughter who welcome me into her home where I stayed while I watched over our precious baby until the dad lost his job so he stayed at home to watch his daughter. I found a great job and did training exercise. This is where my life changed again..after work I got on the bus only to see my son who was going home, I was happy to see him, I told him about my training, we talked about his brother’s upcoming birthday and dinner. Finally the bus stopped and we made our way to the exit door, while we waited to cross the street I looked at my son who was staring back at me, that’s all I could remember.

I got hit by a truck while crossing the street and had life and death injuries, they send me to Seattle where I stayed for a month for recovery. I was in a coma for weeks, I received brain injury, face injuries, my arm was almost torn off, leg injuries and my ribs broken. Not good. I was now disabled. I went to physical therapy and speech therapy. I had a long recovery and a long healing process. I thank the Lord for saving me that day and thankful for my family. I did end up getting a lawyer and took the driver to court and won.

With that money I bought a home for me and my family. I helped my daughter get a car and went on some trips.

Now that I’m a homeowner I’ve learned that there is no maintenance person to come by and help you, you have to pay for any maintenance yourself and all home improvements. You have to pay for garbage, you have to pay for property tax, mortgage payments and insurance. Whew!

It’s tough but at least I have a roof over my head and I’m not out on the street. I find time to give back when I can by giving food to the churches and giving donations to charities. I’m also learning how to fix my home when needed. Anyway that’s the short of it, thanks for reading.