Trusting Your Own Experience in an Abusive Relationship

Charlotte Allison, M.A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TI46_0lJAHQu800
Living with a toxic person can be crazy making.Photo byMorgan BashamonUnsplash

Living with a toxic person can be crazy making. It can make you doubt your own experience.

A toxic person will make you feel like you are the crazy one. They always proclaim that they wouldn’t have to behave the way they do if only you would “behave” and do things “right”.

Toxic people can be anybody. Including family members. Sometimes all the members of your family are toxic.

Toxic people are controlling and expect you to live your life around their narcissistic needs. And if you don’t, there will be disastrous consequences.

If the toxic people are your family members, the abuse will be more severe and profound. Because these are the people who are supposed to love and care about you more than anyone else.

Toxic family members can cause you severe emotional damage. The severity of which can, and usually does take a lifetime of healing.

There is a tendency to want to minimize this abuse, because you don’t want it to be true. There is always hope that they will change. But they don’t change. Ever.

For one thing, they don’t have the insight to see that they are the ones that need to change. They don’t think they have to change. They expect you to tolerate their narcissistic abuse.

Common Experiences with Toxic People

Toxic people treat you in ways they would never tolerate themselves. They don't care how they make you feel. They're only concerned with your reaction to their abuse; and how it made them feel.

Toxic people will constantly put you down and criticize you; leaving you feeling worthless and insignificant. If you attempt to tell them how bad they made you feel, they will minimize and invalidate your experience.

Toxic people are cruel and manipulative, and will never admit any wrongdoing. They will always make you out to be the bad guy. They leave you feeling guilty and ashamed for even bringing up the subject of their abusive behavior.

The cruel and manipulative behavior of toxic person will make you doubt yourself and your experience.

No. You are not crazy. The abuse really is as bad as you experience it to be. Just trust that.

What Can You Do if You Find Yourself in this Situation?

Just know you are never responsible for how a toxic person behaves. No matter how much they try to convince you it’s your fault.

Your only responsibility is to yourself. You have a right to take care of yourself. And if that means removing yourself from the toxic person or people, then love yourself enough to do that.

Your only responsibility in this type of situation is to love and take care of yourself.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissistic abuse# emotional abuse# dysfunctional families# abusive relationships# relationships

Comments / 1

Published by

I write about psychology and social issues that affect people on a personal level.

Los Angeles, CA
1K followers

More from Charlotte Allison, M.A.

Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills Doctor Sues DCFS Over False Allegations of Child Abuse

An affluent doctor's DCFS case highlights the corruption low-income families face in the child welfare system. Beverly Hills doctor Susan Spell filed a $750 million lawsuit against Los Angeles County to regain custody of her four children, who were wrongfully removed from her care without a warrant or court order.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Former Social Worker Claims Misconduct in the Child Welfare System is Likely Endangering Thousands of Children

Corruption in DCFS has likely endangered thousands of children. Former Los Angeles County social worker Dennis Finn was fired May 22, 2019, in what he claims was an act of retaliation after he raised concerns of misconduct within DCFS (Dept. of Children & Family Services) and became a whistleblower for California state officials.

Read full story
38 comments

Recognizing the Red Flags of Violence Against Women

Most female victims of homicide are killed by a man they know. The statistics speak for themselves. In the United States approximately three women are killed every day by an intimate partner. The statistics for 2018 for example, show us that 92% of female victims were killed by a man they knew. This includes husbands, ex-husbands, boyfriends, and ex-boyfriends.

Read full story

Climate Change and Natural Evolution

Climate change is real and it's happening now. But is it due to human interference? Or is it natural evolution?. Climatic events that scientists claim are supposed to happen around 2050, are happening now. Massive flooding of Biblical proportions have been happening over the last couple of decades all over the globe. Glaciers are melting and breaking off and causing massive flooding. One example is the Himalayan ice glacier that broke off and caused massive flooding in India. This is scary. It is not just theory anymore. It is happening right now in our lifetime.

Read full story
4 comments

Taking Risks is the Key to Living Your Dreams

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. — Wayne Gretzky. The greatest risk is not taking any risks at all. Taking risks is vital if you want to follow your dreams and create the life you have always wanted.

Read full story
1 comments

The Origins of Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is a day of love. We bring flowers to someone we care about. Or we gift them with a heart shaped box of chocolates. It’s a day of giving and receiving love. A day that we celebrate our love.

Read full story
12 comments

Imagination is Your Greatest Asset in Problem Solving

Imagination is more important than knowledge. - Albert Einstein. Your imagination is your greatest asset. Knowledge is important and necessary. As it is your intellect that helps you navigate the world. But knowledge can only take you so far. Knowledge is limited.

Read full story

Thoughts Create Your Reality

You can change you life by changing your thoughts. Do you like your current life circumstances? Or are things not quite going the way you would like them to? You might even think things are pretty bad and couldn't possibly be worse.

Read full story
8 comments

The Value of Higher Education

Argument in favor of a higher education. There is much controversy these days about whether an education is worth it or not. Or whether you need one to get a good job or make good money.

Read full story
9 comments

Rewriting Your Life Script

You can change the plot of your story at any time. Do you keep experiencing the same situations over and over again?. Do you keep wishing things would turn out differently; only to have it end up the same way time and again?

Read full story

Distorted Thinking Patterns Linked to Anxiety and Depression

Distorted thinking patterns are linked to anxiety and depression. But you can change these thinking patterns once you become aware of them. If you are suffering from anxiety and/or depression, you most likely have thinking patterns that are distorted. Your tendency is to think in extremes. Rather than somewhere in the middle. These distorted thinking patterns can keep you feeling depressed or can cause you more anxiety if not addressed.

Read full story
20 comments

Dynamics of an Abusive Relationship

Many people are still unaware of the dynamics of an abusive relationship. In the 1950’s domestic abuse was not considered a crime. It was considered a family matter. And law enforcement would not get involved.

Read full story
35 comments

Signs of Emotional Abuse

Some signs of emotional abuse are so subtle that you might not see them as abuse. But the effects can be deeply damaging. Would you even recognize the signs that you were being emotionally abused?

Read full story
92 comments

Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem

Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.

Read full story
36 comments

Opinion: Child Welfare Laws Are Fundamentally Flawed

The Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA) signed into law by President Clinton in 1997 is having the exact opposite effect of its original intention. The purpose of the ASFA was to improve the lives of children in foster care by establishing three primary goals for child welfare. The goals were safety, permanency, and well-being.

Read full story
4 comments

Eating Disorders Among Young Women Continue to Rise

Is the fashion industry to blame? Or is it just being used as a scapegoat for a much more serious and complex issue?. Uruguayan model Luisel Ramos, age 22, collapsed while participating in a fashion show. Her diet consisted of lettuce and diet coke. She had gone several days without eating when she collapsed and died at the fashion show. At 5’9” she was just 96.8 lbs.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive

In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.

Read full story
588 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy