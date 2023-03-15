Trusting Your Own Experience in an Abusive Relationship

Living with a toxic person can be crazy making. Photo by Morgan Basham on Unsplash

Living with a toxic person can be crazy making. It can make you doubt your own experience.

A toxic person will make you feel like you are the crazy one. They always proclaim that they wouldn’t have to behave the way they do if only you would “behave” and do things “right”.

Toxic people can be anybody. Including family members. Sometimes all the members of your family are toxic.

Toxic people are controlling and expect you to live your life around their narcissistic needs. And if you don’t, there will be disastrous consequences.

If the toxic people are your family members, the abuse will be more severe and profound. Because these are the people who are supposed to love and care about you more than anyone else.

Toxic family members can cause you severe emotional damage. The severity of which can, and usually does take a lifetime of healing.

There is a tendency to want to minimize this abuse, because you don’t want it to be true. There is always hope that they will change. But they don’t change. Ever.

For one thing, they don’t have the insight to see that they are the ones that need to change. They don’t think they have to change. They expect you to tolerate their narcissistic abuse.

Common Experiences with Toxic People

Toxic people treat you in ways they would never tolerate themselves. They don't care how they make you feel. They're only concerned with your reaction to their abuse; and how it made them feel.

Toxic people will constantly put you down and criticize you; leaving you feeling worthless and insignificant. If you attempt to tell them how bad they made you feel, they will minimize and invalidate your experience.

Toxic people are cruel and manipulative, and will never admit any wrongdoing. They will always make you out to be the bad guy. They leave you feeling guilty and ashamed for even bringing up the subject of their abusive behavior.

The cruel and manipulative behavior of toxic person will make you doubt yourself and your experience.

No. You are not crazy. The abuse really is as bad as you experience it to be. Just trust that.

What Can You Do if You Find Yourself in this Situation?

Just know you are never responsible for how a toxic person behaves. No matter how much they try to convince you it’s your fault.

Your only responsibility is to yourself. You have a right to take care of yourself. And if that means removing yourself from the toxic person or people, then love yourself enough to do that.

Your only responsibility in this type of situation is to love and take care of yourself.