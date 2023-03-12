Former Social Worker Claims Misconduct in the Child Welfare System is Likely Endangering Thousands of Children

A former social worker kept digging, and discovered a pattern of misconduct in the child welfare system. Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash

Corruption in DCFS has likely endangered thousands of children.

Former Los Angeles County social worker Dennis Finn was fired May 22, 2019, in what he claims was an act of retaliation after he raised concerns of misconduct within DCFS (Dept. of Children & Family Services) and became a whistleblower for California state officials.

Los Angeles County supervisors eventually agreed to a settlement of $1.85 million in a lawsuit filed by Finn.

Misconduct Within the Child Welfare System

Finn allegedly uncovered a pattern of misconduct within the child welfare system that has likely endangered thousands of children.

Suspicions of misconduct began with the death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez in May 2013. Social workers left Gabriel with his mother and boyfriend despite several investigations involving abuse.

Gabriel should never have been left alone with his abusers. This was a negligent and criminal act on the part of DCFS. This case brought much media attention to issues of misconduct within the child welfare system.

Finn claims he discovered similar ongoing issues within DCFS. He claims DCFS responded inappropriately in many cases. For example, some new cases were entered into the system under an improper code.

Finn also claims that there was a delayed response in many cases. Even in serious cases that should have been attended to immediately.

Because of the inappropriate and delayed responses by DCFS, many children continued to suffer abuse and neglect. Unfortunately, Gabriel Fernandez is not the only child to have been murdered under the watch of DCFS.

Noah Cuatro is another child who was tortured and murdered by his parents when DCFS ignored an order to remove 4-year-old Noah from his home. DCFS ignored the order to have him removed, even though he was clearly in danger. Noah was tortured and murdered in July 2019.

In yet another high-profile case, 10-year-old Anthony Avalos was tortured and murdered by his parents in June 2018. In this case, DCFS was notified of abuse by some of Anthony’s relatives. Social workers failed to respond properly to reports of the abuse.

Beyond Reform

DCFS is clearly not protecting our children.

Many parents, former social workers, and other authorities believe DCFS is so corrupt that it’s beyond reform.

Investigations have discovered that over half the children in foster care were needlessly removed from their homes; and could have remained home with their parents.

The motive for removing children from their homes is a cash incentive. DCFS receives a cash incentive for every child placed in foster care. Therefore, children are needlessly being removed from their homes. Meanwhile the children that really need their protection are being ignored.

Gabriel Fernandez, Noah Cuatro, and Anthony Avalos might still be here today if DCFS was focusing on the children that really needed their protection. Instead they are so busy removing children for a cash incentive. Children that don't even belong in the system.

Even though DCFS claims reforms have been made since these high profile cases, corruption continues to run deep in the child welfare system.

What do you think? Is reform in DCFS possible? Or is the system so corrupt that it's beyond reform?