Recognizing the Red Flags of Violence Against Women

Charlotte Allison, M.A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVTFk_0l88BVfg00
Red flags that indicate violence against woman are often ignored by law enforcement and other authorities.Photo byKat JonUnsplash

Most female victims of homicide are killed by a man they know.

The statistics speak for themselves. In the United States approximately three women are killed every day by an intimate partner. The statistics for 2018 for example, show us that 92% of female victims were killed by a man they knew. This includes husbands, ex-husbands, boyfriends, and ex-boyfriends.

In comparison, only about 5% of male homicides are due to female intimate partner violence. And of these violent acts, many occur in the context of the woman acting in self-defense against her abusive male partner.

Some abusive behaviors put a woman at a higher risk of being killed by an intimate partner. Behaviors that lead to a higher risk of homicide include sexual assault, abuse while pregnant, gun ownership, and strangulation.

Women are five times more likely to be killed if their abusive partner owns a gun. That risk jumps to 20 times higher if he has threatened or assaulted the woman with the gun.

Women who have experienced sexual violence or have been choked by an intimate partner are seven times more likely to be killed than other abuse victims.

Attempting to leave an abusive relationship triples a woman’s chance of being killed by an intimate partner.

The more red flags there are, the more likely the woman is at risk of being killed by an intimate partner. The key is to recognize the signs.

Part of the Problem

Part of the problem is that law enforcement ignores red flags that puts a woman at risk. Furthermore, many law enforcement agencies provide little to no training in how to recognize the signs and red flags that put a woman at risk.

Working Toward a Solution

In June 2022, President Biden signed into law a provision that encourages states to enact red flag laws. This law allows police to temporarily remove guns from people at extreme risk of harming themselves or others. This includes intimate partner violence.

This is a start. But not nearly enough. Law enforcement and other authorities need to recognize the dynamics of domestic abuse, including dismissive warning signs.

Dismissive warning signs are when the woman denies any abuse in occurring in the relationship. Dismissive warning signs are part of the dynamics between victim and abuser.

It is not uncommon for the woman to cover for her abuser and stand up for him. These dismissive warning signs are part of the pattern of domestic abuse.

This might not be that easy to implement. Because if the woman is denying there is any abuse in the relationship, law enforcement might not be able to intervene. I’m not sure what the solution is to this dilemma.

However, dismissing the abuse is a common part of the dynamics of intimate partner violence and needs to be addressed. How do you think we can address this issue?

*If you're in a dangerous situation or fear for your safety in any way contact the domestic violence support hotline.

